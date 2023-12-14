ADVERTISEMENT

After a long day at work, the last thing many of us want to do is head into the kitchen to start chopping vegetables and preparing an elaborate meal. But takeout isn’t always worth it, as according to CNET, it typically costs twice as much as making a meal at home.

That might be why one woman who never cooks recently decided it would be nice to surprise her husband with a home cooked meal, rather than ordering in. Once she saw his response to the food, however, she might have regretted her actions. Below, you’ll find the full story that was shared on Reddit, as well as some of the responses from readers.

After a difficult day, this man warned his wife that he was not in the mood to cook

Image credits: alexlucru123 / Envato (not the actual photo)

So after asking her to order takeout, he was surprised to find something else on his plate

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Socialroby / Envato (not the actual photo)

Later, the man added some more details for clarity and shared an update on the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: CarrotOk5539

He also replied to a few readers and provided some more background information

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common for one partner in a relationship to handle the majority of the cooking

Depending on their work schedules, food preferences and how much each person enjoys cooking, each couple will figure out their own way of dividing up responsibilities in the kitchen. And while it is more common for women to be the typical meal preppers, it’s also common for one partner to do the bulk of the cooking, for whatever reason.

According to the Pew Research Center, 75% of women who live with a partner or spouse in the US (and don’t have children) say they handle the majority of cooking, while only 22% of men report that they’re the primary household chef.

While it might make sense logically that one spouse should be in charge of cooking more often, so there’s no question of who’s going to prepare dinner, the responsibility doesn’t have to always fall on one person. Plenty of people believe that they don’t enjoy cooking, but we all enjoy eating don’t we?

The average American eats about 10 home cooked meals per week

StudyFinds reports that three quarters of Americans who have traveled within the past 5 years say that, above anything else, they went to their destination(s) to enjoy the food. And the most popular countries to visit for culinary reasons are Italy, France, Spain and Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

But how much does the average person actually know about cooking? Americans prepare, on average, 10 home cooked meals per week, and almost a third of Americans believe that homemade meals are higher in quality, fresher and better for their health than anything they’ll receive in a restaurant. StudyFinds reports that the average person knows 15 recipes off the top of their head as well.

When it comes to a person’s individual cooking style, 34% identify as “healthy” cooks, making nutrition their top priority, and 34% say speed and convenience are the most important factors for them. And as far as the recipes home cooks are creating go, American, Italian, German, and Chinese are the most commonly attempted cuisines.

Learning how to cook can be great for your health and your wallet

While you might have no interest in wowing your partner with elaborate home cooked meals or blowing away your relatives by preparing Christmas dinner, it is wise for everyone to know basic cooking skills. Many people believe that homemade food tastes better, and it’s nice to be in control of just how much sugar, oil and salt are going into your dishes. You might even enjoy experimenting with new recipes and feeling the satisfaction of knowing you worked hard on a meal yourself.

Your cooking skills might even get you more dates, as two thirds of Americans find cooking to be an attractive quality. And, of course, it’s much more wallet friendly to eat at home than to dine out. Yahoo reports that the average American spends $166 monthly per person on dining out. Meanwhile, CNET found that eating in instead of picking up takeout can save you 50%, and dining at home versus ordering delivery can save you 75% of the total cost. Over the course of a year, that can add some serious money back into your budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man did anything wrong by insulting the meal his wife prepared? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing spousal drama over food, check out this piece next!

Some commenters were sympathetic, informing the man that it was simply a misunderstanding

However, others told the husband that he should have handled the situation better