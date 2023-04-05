85 Times Instagrammers Got Shamed For Their Ridiculously Over-The-Top Editing (New Pics)
Social media is like a funhouse mirror at times—it reflects reality, but often in a somewhat distorted way. That’s because a lot of people choose to alter their images. And while some keep it simple and realistic, others take it one—or three—steps too far.
Lots of examples of people going overboard with photo editing can be found on Instagram. They cover everything from extra smooth skin to enhanced body features that warp the objects around it, and so much more. We have combed through the platform to find images that best represent the distinction between Instagram and reality. Scroll down for the pictures and check out this post for more.
Abusing The Perspective Tool Gave Her A Terrible Side Effect
Instagram vs. A Reality Show On TV
One From Linkedin, Terrifying
They Even Shopped The Background
Pic She Posts vs. Pic Taken By A Fan
Instagram vs. Reality TV. She Claims To Be 27, But…
I Am Afraid
Her Entire Instagram Page Is Like This
Who needs a knife when you have a chin as sharp as that!
Nice Phone
I Just Don’t Get How Anyone Finishes Editing This And Goes ‘Yep, That’s The Perfect Photo!’
Sometimes Skin Texture Gets Away From You
Seriously? This Is Getting Ridiculous. Do People Actually Believe This Bs?
Crypt Keeper Fingers
Foundation So Good It Even Blurs Your Hair…
Uncanny Valley
Dating Apps In Vegas Be Like
Small Head Syndrome Strikes Again
She Is So Gorgeous And Clearly Doesn’t Need Filters! Looks Stunning At 56
His Face Never Changes In Any Photo. It’s The Same Smooth Face Every Time. Found In The Wild
Skin Texture Is The Reality
No, Humans Do Not Look Like Ethereal Pixie Fairy Bratz Dolls
I Am Genuinely Confused About How Someone Can Edit Their Photos Like This And Think "Yep That Looks Good, I'll Post It"
She Calls Herself A Greek Kim K
“Fashion Model” With 225k Followers. Last 2 Slides Is His Face Real Face
He actually looks really good, this is just sad
"The Sexiest Tram Driver" In Town, Her Facebook vs. Newspaper Article Photo
Famous Singer Ages Gracefully, Yet Still Feels The Need To Filter Her Face To Oblivion
Photo vs. Video
I Can't Believe He Edits His Mom As Well, And On The Regular Too!
This Is What One Of The Most Popular Magazines In The World Published Of A 67 Year Old Woman
“Throw Back 1989 I Was 19 Yrs Old”
Lol
Posted vs. Tagged Videos
Posted Photo vs. Tagged Photo
Instagram vs. Reality TV
This Guy Photoshops Himself Into A Different Person Every Time He Makes A New Post Lol
A Little Bold Glamour At The Game
What Do Y’all Think
Taken The Same Day
This ones belieavable. Like you can see the editing, but she still looks like herself. Just better angle +posing.
"The Sexiest Doctor" In Our Country, Promo Shot For Reality TV Show vs. Her Instagram
When The Skinny Filter Chops Off A Toe…
Imagine Trying To Pick Them Out Of A Lineup Going From An Instagram Photo … All Different Women Off Here Within The Last Month
This Influencer Getting Called Out For Lying And Her Obvious Use Of Filters And Editing
When You Blend So Much Your Teeth Get Blurry
Its not the teeth, its the texture of the wrinkles that is scary
I Don't Know Why She Facetunes So Much, Everyone Knows What She Looks Like Irl
Shared By A Former High School Classmate Who Sells Corsets While Also Being A Massage Therapist
“They Can’t Compare To This Couple We Unstoppable.” …okay…
Hmmmm……
Finally A Realistic Photo With No Editing!
And those teeth will help cut down her electricity bill!