Social media is like a funhouse mirror at times—it reflects reality, but often in a somewhat distorted way. That’s because a lot of people choose to alter their images. And while some keep it simple and realistic, others take it one—or three—steps too far.

Lots of examples of people going overboard with photo editing can be found on Instagram. They cover everything from extra smooth skin to enhanced body features that warp the objects around it, and so much more. We have combed through the platform to find images that best represent the distinction between Instagram and reality. Scroll down for the pictures and check out this post for more.

#1

Abusing The Perspective Tool Gave Her A Terrible Side Effect

Abusing The Perspective Tool Gave Her A Terrible Side Effect

Frodo: *Heavy Breathing*

#2

Instagram vs. A Reality Show On TV

Instagram vs. A Reality Show On TV

Not saying they didn't alter their photos, but also a no-makeup comparison isn't really fair. I look like an Asian man without makeup

#3

One From Linkedin, Terrifying

One From Linkedin, Terrifying

That scares me for reasons I can't explain.

#4

They Even Shopped The Background

They Even Shopped The Background

They look just fine without the filters, and they didn't need to change the background. Top pic feels a lot faker.

#5

Pic She Posts vs. Pic Taken By A Fan

Pic She Posts vs. Pic Taken By A Fan

#6

Instagram vs. Reality TV. She Claims To Be 27, But…

Instagram vs. Reality TV. She Claims To Be 27, But…

#7

I Am Afraid

I Am Afraid

Very...very... afraid.

#8

Her Entire Instagram Page Is Like This

Her Entire Instagram Page Is Like This

Who needs a knife when you have a chin as sharp as that!

#9

Nice Phone

Nice Phone

The new bendy phone everyone

#10

I Just Don’t Get How Anyone Finishes Editing This And Goes ‘Yep, That’s The Perfect Photo!’

I Just Don’t Get How Anyone Finishes Editing This And Goes ‘Yep, That’s The Perfect Photo!’

#11

Sometimes Skin Texture Gets Away From You

Sometimes Skin Texture Gets Away From You

i apologize for my language but what the f**k

#12

Her Post And Her Live

Her Post And Her Live

#13

Seriously? This Is Getting Ridiculous. Do People Actually Believe This Bs?

Seriously? This Is Getting Ridiculous. Do People Actually Believe This Bs?

it sort of looks like she shoved a soccer ball down her pants

#14

Crypt Keeper Fingers

Crypt Keeper Fingers

#15

Foundation So Good It Even Blurs Your Hair…

Foundation So Good It Even Blurs Your Hair…

She looked better without the effects. Kinder, maybe

#16

Uncanny Valley

Uncanny Valley

#17

Dating Apps In Vegas Be Like

Dating Apps In Vegas Be Like

What is it with beauty standards these days?

#18

Small Head Syndrome Strikes Again

Small Head Syndrome Strikes Again

With such saggy boobs paired with a minuscule head, she'd be walking around dragging her cheekbone on the pavement.

#19

She Is So Gorgeous And Clearly Doesn’t Need Filters! Looks Stunning At 56

She Is So Gorgeous And Clearly Doesn’t Need Filters! Looks Stunning At 56

#20

His Face Never Changes In Any Photo. It’s The Same Smooth Face Every Time. Found In The Wild

His Face Never Changes In Any Photo. It’s The Same Smooth Face Every Time. Found In The Wild

#21

Skin Texture Is The Reality

Skin Texture Is The Reality

Why does everyone try to look like a Jenner or Kardashian?

#22

No, Humans Do Not Look Like Ethereal Pixie Fairy Bratz Dolls

No, Humans Do Not Look Like Ethereal Pixie Fairy Bratz Dolls

This young lady looks fine as herself.

#23

I Am Genuinely Confused About How Someone Can Edit Their Photos Like This And Think "Yep That Looks Good, I'll Post It"

I Am Genuinely Confused About How Someone Can Edit Their Photos Like This And Think "Yep That Looks Good, I'll Post It"

#24

She Calls Herself A Greek Kim K

She Calls Herself A Greek Kim K

She was just taking a veeeery deep breath...🤔🤭

#25

“Fashion Model” With 225k Followers. Last 2 Slides Is His Face Real Face

“Fashion Model” With 225k Followers. Last 2 Slides Is His Face Real Face

He actually looks really good, this is just sad

#26

"The Sexiest Tram Driver" In Town, Her Facebook vs. Newspaper Article Photo

"The Sexiest Tram Driver" In Town, Her Facebook vs. Newspaper Article Photo

#27

Famous Singer Ages Gracefully, Yet Still Feels The Need To Filter Her Face To Oblivion

Famous Singer Ages Gracefully, Yet Still Feels The Need To Filter Her Face To Oblivion

#28

Photo vs. Video

Photo vs. Video

the pizza never lies

#29

I Can't Believe He Edits His Mom As Well, And On The Regular Too!

I Can't Believe He Edits His Mom As Well, And On The Regular Too!

I wonder how this dog actually looks like...

#30

This Is What One Of The Most Popular Magazines In The World Published Of A 67 Year Old Woman

This Is What One Of The Most Popular Magazines In The World Published Of A 67 Year Old Woman

#31

“Throw Back 1989 I Was 19 Yrs Old”

“Throw Back 1989 I Was 19 Yrs Old”

did they have such frightening filters in 1989?

#32

Lol

Lol

#33

Posted vs. Tagged Videos

Posted vs. Tagged Videos

#34

Posted Photo vs. Tagged Photo

Posted Photo vs. Tagged Photo

#35

Instagram vs. Reality TV

Instagram vs. Reality TV

#36

This Guy Photoshops Himself Into A Different Person Every Time He Makes A New Post Lol

This Guy Photoshops Himself Into A Different Person Every Time He Makes A New Post Lol

#37

A Little Bold Glamour At The Game

A Little Bold Glamour At The Game

#38

What Do Y’all Think

What Do Y’all Think

#39

Taken The Same Day

Taken The Same Day

This ones belieavable. Like you can see the editing, but she still looks like herself. Just better angle +posing.

#40

"The Sexiest Doctor" In Our Country, Promo Shot For Reality TV Show vs. Her Instagram

"The Sexiest Doctor" In Our Country, Promo Shot For Reality TV Show vs. Her Instagram

WHY DO 'THE SEXIEST' THINGS EXIST?!

#41

When The Skinny Filter Chops Off A Toe…

When The Skinny Filter Chops Off A Toe…

#42

Imagine Trying To Pick Them Out Of A Lineup Going From An Instagram Photo … All Different Women Off Here Within The Last Month

Imagine Trying To Pick Them Out Of A Lineup Going From An Instagram Photo … All Different Women Off Here Within The Last Month

#43

This Influencer Getting Called Out For Lying And Her Obvious Use Of Filters And Editing

This Influencer Getting Called Out For Lying And Her Obvious Use Of Filters And Editing

#44

When You Blend So Much Your Teeth Get Blurry

When You Blend So Much Your Teeth Get Blurry

Its not the teeth, its the texture of the wrinkles that is scary

#45

I Don't Know Why She Facetunes So Much, Everyone Knows What She Looks Like Irl

I Don't Know Why She Facetunes So Much, Everyone Knows What She Looks Like Irl

cocaine is one hell of a drug

#46

Shared By A Former High School Classmate Who Sells Corsets While Also Being A Massage Therapist

Shared By A Former High School Classmate Who Sells Corsets While Also Being A Massage Therapist

#47

“They Can’t Compare To This Couple We Unstoppable.” …okay…

“They Can’t Compare To This Couple We Unstoppable.” …okay…

he looks like Sideshow Bob and Sideshow Mel combined...

#48

Hmmmm……

Hmmmm……

#49

Finally A Realistic Photo With No Editing!

Finally A Realistic Photo With No Editing!

And those teeth will help cut down her electricity bill!

#50

Posted Selfies vs. Tagged Photos

Posted Selfies vs. Tagged Photos

#51

Online Dating Sucks

Online Dating Sucks

He looks Faquad in the Photoshop version

#52

Found A Very Strange Arm In The Wild

Found A Very Strange Arm In The Wild

why does the muscle remind me of those little muscle bumps in old cartoons

#53

"Twitter Influencer" Profile Pic vs. Verification Video

"Twitter Influencer" Profile Pic vs. Verification Video

#54

Photo Shared By The Girl (Interviewee) And The Guy (Interviewer)

Photo Shared By The Girl (Interviewee) And The Guy (Interviewer)

#55

I Know She’s Open About Photoshopping, But That Still Doesn’t Make The Difference Between What She Posts vs. What Other People Post Of Her Any Less Jarring…

I Know She’s Open About Photoshopping, But That Still Doesn’t Make The Difference Between What She Posts vs. What Other People Post Of Her Any Less Jarring…

#56

"It's Just Makeup"

"It's Just Makeup"

#57

Found On Tiktok. This Woman's Arms Bend To Fit Her Torso. Half The Comments Are About Not Eating As To Look Like Her

Found On Tiktok. This Woman's Arms Bend To Fit Her Torso. Half The Comments Are About Not Eating As To Look Like Her

#58

I’m So Sorry But This Is Not Ok He Makes Himself Look A Whole Generation Younger!

I’m So Sorry But This Is Not Ok He Makes Himself Look A Whole Generation Younger!

#59

Instagram Feed vs. Television Footage

Instagram Feed vs. Television Footage

#60

73. Definitely No Need For That Edit

73. Definitely No Need For That Edit

I don't see much of a difference?

#61

I Didn't Know Quality Protein Powder Could Remove Vital Organs

I Didn't Know Quality Protein Powder Could Remove Vital Organs

#62

Makeup Artist Using Filters To Enhance Her Brides’ “After” Photos

Makeup Artist Using Filters To Enhance Her Brides’ “After” Photos

#63

How Did She Not Notice?

How Did She Not Notice?

#64

Comments Include Many “Perfect”’s And “Beautifuls”’s

Comments Include Many “Perfect”’s And “Beautifuls”’s

