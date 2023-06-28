Instacart is an American company that operates a pick-up and delivery service in the United States and Canada, which runs via a website and mobile app.

The idea is simple: a person selects products from participating retailers, and an independent contractor, also known as a shopper, picks up the items and delivers them.

However, the reality is much more chaotic. As the subreddit r/InstacartShoppers shows, the interactions on the platform can get quite funny, weird, infuriating, and even creepy.

I Don’t Even Know How To Respond To This Smh

I Don't Even Know How To Respond To This Smh

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
That depends on what kind of dancer is op, it can go sideways very quickly

This Order Was 25 Boxes Of Breakfast Bars And 6 Cases Of Water. Didn’t Even Mind Carrying The 6 Cases Of Water!!! I Knew It Was For The March In Dc. Makes Me Proud To See. I Bought Some Fruit Snacks For Them To Give Out For The Kids. #blacklivesmatters

This Order Was 25 Boxes Of Breakfast Bars And 6 Cases Of Water. Didn't Even Mind Carrying The 6 Cases Of Water!!! I Knew It Was For The March In Dc. Makes Me Proud To See. I Bought Some Fruit Snacks For Them To Give Out For The Kids. #blacklivesmatters

Tips Pay The Bills But This

Tips Pay The Bills But This

I Thought The Candies Are For Kids For A While

I Thought The Candies Are For Kids For A While

Rough Day

Rough Day

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Ice cream always helps, particularly when it has kitten prints in it.

Well Damn Kimmy

Well Damn Kimmy

And The Trophy For Most Entitled Customer Goes To

And The Trophy For Most Entitled Customer Goes To

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Easy, pay the amount of orders they would have working in that hour

Already Had All The Groceries In The Car

Already Had All The Groceries In The Car

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Karyn is such a Karen that she didn't even want to be like the others

That’s A New One

That's A New One

Had A Delivery That Was Just 4 20lb Cat Food Bags This Morning, And Upon Arrival

Had A Delivery That Was Just 4 20lb Cat Food Bags This Morning, And Upon Arrival

ƒιѕн
ƒιѕн
You're late, seems someone is waiting on their food.

Best Day Ever!!

Best Day Ever!!

Nicholas Zaal
Nicholas Zaal
Wow. I think I need to move to North America and work at Instacart.

Cancelled So Quickly Because Ew

Cancelled So Quickly Because Ew

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Since you were gentle in that message, I would like to get creepy on you :)

Why Are Customers Like This ?

Why Are Customers Like This ?

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Maybe they have a devastatingly awful jealous wife that feels insecure by female shoppers, which would lead to the new question "why are people like this?"

I've Always Thought About Doing This

I've Always Thought About Doing This

You Guys, What???

You Guys, What???

DforDory
DforDory
Is it okay if I pour it out for myself? 😁

I Can’t Wait To Be Done With Instacart

I Can't Wait To Be Done With Instacart

This Is So Petty Man

This Is So Petty Man

Insta-Cancel

Insta-Cancel

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
I hope they are ok with never receiving the order

Cancel Order

Cancel Order

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Is it that much effort to slice an onion? No wonder we're drowning in plastic.

Nahhh, Not Today!

Nahhh, Not Today!

Instacart Shopper Being Weird With My Girl

Instacart Shopper Being Weird With My Girl

Kelly Likes Her Job A Lil Too Much

Kelly Likes Her Job A Lil Too Much

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
I like this. Punspirational people deserve praise.

It Finally Happened

It Finally Happened

DforDory
DforDory
Ohh, I'd have a stressful 2 hours. 😬

I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes!!!

I Couldn't Believe My Eyes!!!

Instacart Shopper Didn't Want To Get Out And Walk

Instacart Shopper Didn't Want To Get Out And Walk

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Does he normally just drive into your house? I get it, stairs are tricky in the car, never mind the elevator.

4000 Bottles Of Water

4000 Bottles Of Water

Zac Fuller
Zac Fuller
Looks like some one is having a party

Rude Customer Gets Equal Treatment

Rude Customer Gets Equal Treatment

Customer Left An Envelope With My Name On It

Customer Left An Envelope With My Name On It

DforDory
DforDory
Obviously you earned it! Good for you!🤗

Yeah How About No

Yeah How About No

Found Kittens While Shopping

Found Kittens While Shopping

I Received No Help, But I Did Receive This

I Received No Help, But I Did Receive This

Best Delivery Pic Ever!

Best Delivery Pic Ever!

Be Kind To Your Shoppers!

Be Kind To Your Shoppers!

Met These Characters On A Delivery Today

Met These Characters On A Delivery Today

When You Pull Up To A Big A**ed Apartment Complex And Worry About Having To Hunt For The Address, But Then You Realize That Ricky Is A God Damn Hero. 5 Stars Ricky... Would Deliver Again

When You Pull Up To A Big A**ed Apartment Complex And Worry About Having To Hunt For The Address, But Then You Realize That Ricky Is A God Damn

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
I worked in customer sevice for over 15 years. The customers who put a little bit of thought into how to make your job easier are the best people.

I Thought This Replacement Was A Little Silly

I Thought This Replacement Was A Little Silly

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
So the eggplants weigh 1lb each?

Wth. Isn't This Cheating?

Wth. Isn't This Cheating?

Costco- $1,050 Order. Life Changing Tip

Costco- $1,050 Order. Life Changing Tip

Took this thinking it might be percentage based tip. Nah, customer tipped flat 25.

1hr 46 minutes in store. 10 mins loading… which I had to Tetris in my camry. 10mins unloading into cust garage.

Biggest order I’ve done so far. I’ve done orders from the same store, paid 3x more and took less time. Needless to say I was disappointed after all the hard work

Marie’s Reaction To Me Having To Evacuate The Kroger In The Middle Of Her Batch

Marie’s Reaction To Me Having To Evacuate The Kroger In The Middle Of Her Batch

How Am I Gonna Fit This Into A Toyota Camry?

How Am I Gonna Fit This Into A Toyota Camry?

The Customer Had This Sign In Front Of Her House. She Tipped $2

The Customer Had This Sign In Front Of Her House. She Tipped $2

No, I Did Not!

No, I Did Not!

Go F**k Yourself And Make A Note Of It, Maybe!? No Communication Attempts Until I Was Minutes From Delivery, 50+mins Into The Batch. This Specific Store Doesn’t Even Have Paper Bags, As The Specific Township Is One Of Few That Isn’t Enforcing A Bag Ban In Our County

Go F**k Yourself And Make A Note Of It, Maybe!? No Communication Attempts Until I Was Minutes From Delivery, 50+mins Into The Batch. This Specific Store Doesn’t Even Have Paper Bags, As The Specific Township Is One Of Few That Isn’t Enforcing A Bag Ban In Our County

When You Provide Really Solid Service For Someone Thanks Instacart For Taking Our Tips Away. More Than Likely Some Of The Best Service They’ve Ever Had

When You Provide Really Solid Service For Someone Thanks Instacart For Taking Our Tips Away. More Than Likely Some Of The Best Service They’ve Ever Had

I Delivered To This Apartment Today

I Delivered To This Apartment Today

Instacart Support Is So Good

Instacart Support Is So Good

Never Thought This Would Ever Happen To Me!

Never Thought This Would Ever Happen To Me!

Note Left On My Car From Other Shoppers

Note Left On My Car From Other Shoppers

My Moms Shopper From A Day Or Two Ago

My Moms Shopper From A Day Or Two Ago

I’m Sad Wanted To Give Back And Was Ignored

I’m Sad Wanted To Give Back And Was Ignored

I’ve had to instacart shop for living and recently got a good job. I wanted to give back to other shoppers so I did a grocery order while I’m at the beach for a festival. I gave a good tip and was waiting with a thank you bag with snacks and a Java monster. The driver wouldn’t answer the whole order and when it said delivered I asked where and no response. Turns out they left the order in the lobby even tho I had hand to customer on… oh well next time

Do Yall Ever Accidentally Text Your Wives On Here

Do Yall Ever Accidentally Text Your Wives On Here

Customer Dog Attacked Car During Delivery

Customer Dog Attacked Car During Delivery

Zac Fuller
Zac Fuller
They shode at least pay for the damage

Don’t Be That Guy Please

Don’t Be That Guy Please

I Try Not To Judge Others Too Harshly But Come On

I Try Not To Judge Others Too Harshly But Come On

Gotta Have A U-Haul To Do This Order

Gotta Have A U-Haul To Do This Order

Got A Unique Request Today

Got A Unique Request Today

Tip Bated In The Worst Way Possible!

Tip Bated In The Worst Way Possible!

What Did They Do With All Those Bananas?

What Did They Do With All Those Bananas?

Undercover
Undercover
Wanted to measure something really big? 🤔

Please Don't Accept Deliveries With No Tip

Please Don't Accept Deliveries With No Tip

I Hope She Gets What She Deserves

I Hope She Gets What She Deserves

First Batch Of The Morning… 30 Pineapples

First Batch Of The Morning… 30 Pineapples

Charged $80 For 2lbs Of Salmon

Charged $80 For 2lbs Of Salmon

Why Are Customers Like This ?

Why Are Customers Like This ?

So I Had A First Today. Take The First Load To The Customer’s Door And Come Back For Another And There’s A Damn Goat In My Trunk Investigating Things

So I Had A First Today. Take The First Load To The Customer’s Door And Come Back For Another And There’s A Damn Goat In My Trunk Investigating Things

Excited To See How This Is Gonna Work!

Excited To See How This Is Gonna Work!

Well There Goes My Tip

Well There Goes My Tip

Why Did She Ignore My Questions Lol

Why Did She Ignore My Questions Lol

Got Blessed With All This Today. Thanks Ic

Got Blessed With All This Today. Thanks Ic

The Only Type Of Customer I Like Meeting Me At The Door

The Only Type Of Customer I Like Meeting Me At The Door

A Delivery I Did A While Ago

A Delivery I Did A While Ago