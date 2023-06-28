102 Unhinged Instacart Moments That Were Too Hilarious Not To Be Shared On This Group
Instacart is an American company that operates a pick-up and delivery service in the United States and Canada, which runs via a website and mobile app.
The idea is simple: a person selects products from participating retailers, and an independent contractor, also known as a shopper, picks up the items and delivers them.
However, the reality is much more chaotic. As the subreddit r/InstacartShoppers shows, the interactions on the platform can get quite funny, weird, infuriating, and even creepy.
I Don’t Even Know How To Respond To This Smh
That depends on what kind of dancer is op, it can go sideways very quickly
This Order Was 25 Boxes Of Breakfast Bars And 6 Cases Of Water. Didn’t Even Mind Carrying The 6 Cases Of Water!!! I Knew It Was For The March In Dc. Makes Me Proud To See. I Bought Some Fruit Snacks For Them To Give Out For The Kids. #blacklivesmatters
Tips Pay The Bills But This
I Thought The Candies Are For Kids For A While
Rough Day
Ice cream always helps, particularly when it has kitten prints in it.
Well Damn Kimmy
And The Trophy For Most Entitled Customer Goes To
Easy, pay the amount of orders they would have working in that hour
Already Had All The Groceries In The Car
Karyn is such a Karen that she didn't even want to be like the others
That’s A New One
Had A Delivery That Was Just 4 20lb Cat Food Bags This Morning, And Upon Arrival
Best Day Ever!!
Wow. I think I need to move to North America and work at Instacart.
Cancelled So Quickly Because Ew
Since you were gentle in that message, I would like to get creepy on you :)
Why Are Customers Like This ?
Maybe they have a devastatingly awful jealous wife that feels insecure by female shoppers, which would lead to the new question "why are people like this?"
You Guys, What???
I Can’t Wait To Be Done With Instacart
Insta-Cancel
I hope they are ok with never receiving the order
Cancel Order
Is it that much effort to slice an onion? No wonder we’re drowning in plastic.
Nahhh, Not Today!
Instacart Shopper Being Weird With My Girl
Kelly Likes Her Job A Lil Too Much
It Finally Happened
I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes!!!
Instacart Shopper Didn't Want To Get Out And Walk
Does he normally just drive into your house? I get it, stairs are tricky in the car, never mind the elevator.
4000 Bottles Of Water
Rude Customer Gets Equal Treatment
Customer Left An Envelope With My Name On It
Yeah How About No
I Received No Help, But I Did Receive This
Best Delivery Pic Ever!
Be Kind To Your Shoppers!
Met These Characters On A Delivery Today
When You Pull Up To A Big A**ed Apartment Complex And Worry About Having To Hunt For The Address, But Then You Realize That Ricky Is A God Damn Hero. 5 Stars Ricky... Would Deliver Again
I worked in customer sevice for over 15 years. The customers who put a little bit of thought into how to make your job easier are the best people.
I Thought This Replacement Was A Little Silly
Wth. Isn't This Cheating?
Costco- $1,050 Order. Life Changing Tip
Took this thinking it might be percentage based tip. Nah, customer tipped flat 25.
1hr 46 minutes in store. 10 mins loading… which I had to Tetris in my camry. 10mins unloading into cust garage.
Biggest order I’ve done so far. I’ve done orders from the same store, paid 3x more and took less time. Needless to say I was disappointed after all the hard work
Marie’s Reaction To Me Having To Evacuate The Kroger In The Middle Of Her Batch
How Am I Gonna Fit This Into A Toyota Camry?
The Customer Had This Sign In Front Of Her House. She Tipped $2
No, I Did Not!
Go F**k Yourself And Make A Note Of It, Maybe!? No Communication Attempts Until I Was Minutes From Delivery, 50+mins Into The Batch. This Specific Store Doesn’t Even Have Paper Bags, As The Specific Township Is One Of Few That Isn’t Enforcing A Bag Ban In Our County
When You Provide Really Solid Service For Someone Thanks Instacart For Taking Our Tips Away. More Than Likely Some Of The Best Service They’ve Ever Had
I Delivered To This Apartment Today
Instacart Support Is So Good
Never Thought This Would Ever Happen To Me!
Note Left On My Car From Other Shoppers
My Moms Shopper From A Day Or Two Ago
I’m Sad Wanted To Give Back And Was Ignored
I’ve had to instacart shop for living and recently got a good job. I wanted to give back to other shoppers so I did a grocery order while I’m at the beach for a festival. I gave a good tip and was waiting with a thank you bag with snacks and a Java monster. The driver wouldn’t answer the whole order and when it said delivered I asked where and no response. Turns out they left the order in the lobby even tho I had hand to customer on… oh well next time