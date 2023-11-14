104 Lazy People Who Were So Infuriating, They Got Called Out Online (New Pics)
While I am not an expert, I want to believe that being lazy is normal and natural if not taken to an extreme. The extreme being a degree where it’s not just inconvenient but also counter-intuitive, self-harming, and it actually starts affecting other people.
Someone being so lazy that it infuriates you fits the bill, and that’s the name of the game in this listicle. Folks online are sharing times when they found someone being so lazy (or the legacy thereof) that it hurt their brain, either figuratively or literally because they probably had to suffer the consequences.
This post may include affiliate links.
People Sweat, And That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down?
Meanwhile Here In Victoria
The Way A Mom And Her Two Kids Left The Shoe Isle In Target
Laziness is considered to be a lack of individual effort in order to perform or act as expected. So, being capable of doing something, but choosing not to, fits that criteria.
Some psychologists, however, point out that there’s another, synonymous term, procrastination, that has a fine nuance to distinguish it from laziness. With this one, it’s choosing not to do something after having had intentions of doing it. Laziness, on the other hand, is never having had intentions of doing it in the first place.
Elizabeth Is A Lazy Jerk
Plastic Confetti Left Behind By A Gender Reveal Party In A Public Park
There Was A Trash Can Literally Four Feet Away
Anyway, if you were to say that procrastination is a bit of an epidemic among folks, you wouldn’t be wrong. Studies have shown that up to 20% of adults feel that they struggle with procrastination. That goes double (well, double and a half) with college students, of whom 50% have trouble with partaking in the forbidden fruit. And this applies to everyone, even the most hard-working individuals out there.
I Went To Snap The Beach At Margate And Wish I Hadn't. Is It Because The Council Are Not Putting Bins On The Beach, Or Is Lazy Visitors At Fault? Either Way It's An Utter Disgrace
My Girlfriend Throws Her Daily Contact Lenses Behind The Headboard Of Our Bed
Uber Eats Left The Order At The End Of The Driveway In The Freezing Rain/Snow Balanced On The Mailbox
The causes of procrastination come in many shapes, flavors and sizes. One of the more surprising finds among researchers is that it can serve as a coping mechanism. Not for coping with time management issues—rather for emotion management.
For some, finishing a task of a job might bring up anxiety or even a general feeling of avoidance. Putting it off, though, helps tackle the problem. Heck, procrastination can be interpreted as a rational reaction to an unpleasant situation, hence putting it off until you’re ready.
Attention Parents! Thrift Stores Are Not Your Daycare. Clean Up After Your Kids
Very true! Don't tell anyone cause I don't want my favorite spot to blow up, but the board game section is the best section of thrift stores
Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago, But I Couldn't Find It. Snow Finally Melted A Bit, And I Found It 1/2 Mile Away From The House
This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next One. Anyone Else Feel My Pain?
Another reason why procrastination is a thing is, in simple terms, it’s boring and icky. The brain learns that habitual behaviors and actions can be skipped by means of procrastinating, instead going for things that would be more enjoyable.
Interestingly enough, age can be a factor too. Because we have this thing called the prefrontal cortex, which is all about planning, decision making and concentration (among other things), having one that hasn’t matured yet might lead to some more rash decisions, like skipping out on doing work now without considering the impact.
How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom
Oh, that's how my former colleague used to leave our common desk. Sheets of paper, pens, clips, agendas, plus personal items such as lipstick, comb, mirror, half-eaten croissant etc. Until one day when I decided I had enough of it. I took a big plastic bag and put all of her scattered items inside. She was outraged and escalated it to our manager, who was on my side (moreover, he said I could throw all that "garbage" away from then on). You wouldn't believe how tidy she became after that :)))
This Is How The Passengers Who Have Just Arrived From Canada Left The Plane. I Can't Find Words. This Is One Of The Reasons For The Delay. It Takes A Long Time To Clean This Pigsty
I guess they were so s****y not even Canadians could teach them manners.
The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower
Other reasons include more run-of-the-mill explanations, like lack of energy, willpower and sleep, having learned laziness from someone, distraction and some folks might just be born with it. Yes, you can have personality characteristics, like low conscientiousness and impulsivity, that might make you more prone to putting things off. Heck, being a perfectionist can have the same effect—it kinda ties in with the whole unpleasant emotional baggage of doing a task because of the self-imposed high standard.
I Asked My Mom To Put The Remainining Salt In A Smaller Container, But She Dumped It All In The Sink. That's Almost 200g Of Salt That Could've Easily Lasted Me Another 2 Months
Someone Locked His Bike On My Bike Without Even Trying To Lock It To The Stand
I Went On A Cruise In Spain. It Was Beautiful, And I Had A Great Time. But, Everywhere We Went, There Was Just Garbage In The Ocean, And I Actively Saw People Throwing More In
But, to be or not to be lazy is trivial. The key question here is whether it’s good or not. The fact that it can get you into trouble because of the habit of not doing stuff on time or at all, being unreliable as a human being and that snowballing into bigger issues is definitely not good. But does it directly affect health and well being? Science says it doesn’t know (yet), what is known is that it can prevent positive behaviors from happening. You know, like wanting to exercise and be healthy!
Pizza Delivery Guy Dropped The Pizzas At The End Of My Sidewalk. He Then Came Up, Rang The Doorbell, Walked Past Them Again And Was Back In His Car Driving Off Before I Answered The Door
My Roommate Made Eggs In All These Pans. Instead Of Just Washing One Pan Everytime He Makes Eggs. Someone Save Me From This Nightmare
How People Left Their Table At Wendy's Near Me
And because we’re human—i.e. complex beings—perception often throws a spanner in the works in understanding whether we’re truly lazy or not.
Say a person has a daily to-do list of 20 things, but only ends up going through maybe half of them by the end of the day. In that case, of course there’s going to be that view that we’re lazy—just look at all the stuff you’ve been slacking off on! In reality, however, that’s not being lazy, but rather having far too much to do trying to exceed a physical and mental limit. If anything, that’s working too hard.
My Brother "Salted" The Driveway
Are People That Lazy? Cart Return Is 4 Parking Spaces Away
My Wife Spits Her Seed Shells Into The Door Handle Of Our Car And Leaves It There
Considering all of this, face the fact that being lazy isn’t bad and it’s unavoidable. Consider it forced rest. As for how to get the biggest bang out of your buck by not letting procrastination and laziness take the top spot, try these on for size:
Prioritize your tasks to make sure time-sensitive ones are done first; punch down larger projects into smaller, more approachable tasks; limit your distractions at the workplace; and if that doesn’t help, create an environment that helps you focus, i.e. music.
The Way My Fiance Leaves Peanut Butter
People That Do This Are Jerks
I Just Caught A Lazy Neighbor "Walking Their Dog" By Car
The list goes on: don’t forget to take regular breaks to reward your brain with something less daunting and more stimulating; keep your focus on the end-goal as it might motivate you more; move around or exercise during breaks to keep the right chemicals circling around in you; track your healthy habits, like 'I’ve done X amounts of work' for context and self-reflection; and you can always get a buddy to hold you accountable.
Though, keep in mind that this might also be a situation of Monopoly, where you begin the game as friends and then become sworn enemies because Cheryl nabbed Park Place.
The Way My Family Leaves The Toothpaste. It's Rock Solid
I Went On A Date With A Guy, And He Picked Me Up This Time. I Think This Is A Peek Into What His Apartment Might Look Like
My Neighbor Drove Into Part Of My Back Fence 2 Months Ago And Hasn't Cleaned It Up
That's his garage on the left being partially blocked. Maybe he thinks it's a crime scene and he won't get the insurance claim if he cleans it up. I don't know.
And if you don’t yet have a headache from all the infuriatingly, brain-numbing acts of laziness against humanity in this listicle, then you might also enjoy another one.
And if you’re feeling lazy then, at the very least, leave a comment sharing some of your stories and takes, and why not also slap that upvote button while you’re at it.
My Roommate Has Hit New Peak Of Laziness
Some Jerk In My Office: "Damn, That Was Close. If I Took That Last Ice Cube, I Might Have To Refill The Tray"
Go on just take the last f*****g icecube you can't inconvenience me any more than you already have
Apparently The Businesses In My Shopping Center Decided That The Recycling Chute (Two Units Down) Is Too Far Away. That Door Is My Store
Lady Goes To Self Checkout, Makes Attendant Unload Her Cart, Scan And Bag Each Item
Nope! I blame the business, that enables such behaviour!
Public Park Near Toronto, Canada. Why Are People Such A Pigs?
My Mom Loved Walking Our Dog, And Now She Has To Get In The Street To Do That Because We Have Rude Neighbors
The Plumber Left My Tub Like This After He Fixed The Sink
I Wanted To Put A Pallet Away, But Someone Decided To Be Lazy And Just Left This Disaster Behind. Of Course There Are No Cameras In This Area
Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now, There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling
Lazy People Ruin Frozen Items Putting It On Random Shelves
Is My Wife The Only One?
Maybe in her mind having that cover on will leave the product fresher/longer
My Sister's Boyfriend Lost His Wallet Before Leaving To Go To His Moms. He Left The Living Room Like This After He Found His Wallet
Dishwasher Is Broken, So We Each Have A Dish Day. 6 People In The House, And Sister Never Does Her Dishes On Her Day. Sink Is 3 Ft Deep And Has Been Full For Four Days
I Just Paid $800 For My School's "Books" It's Just Loose Paper
How My Teenage Brother Refills The Tea Box
My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days And Returned It Like This
My Wife Insists That This Is Normal
Organic eggs in a plastic container? Card containers and shells can all go in the compost