ADVERTISEMENT

While I am not an expert, I want to believe that being lazy is normal and natural if not taken to an extreme. The extreme being a degree where it’s not just inconvenient but also counter-intuitive, self-harming, and it actually starts affecting other people.

Someone being so lazy that it infuriates you fits the bill, and that’s the name of the game in this listicle. Folks online are sharing times when they found someone being so lazy (or the legacy thereof) that it hurt their brain, either figuratively or literally because they probably had to suffer the consequences.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Sweat, And That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down?

People Sweat, And That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down? Shares stats

PhazonPhoenix5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Meanwhile Here In Victoria

Meanwhile Here In Victoria Shares stats

glim1000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

The Way A Mom And Her Two Kids Left The Shoe Isle In Target

The Way A Mom And Her Two Kids Left The Shoe Isle In Target Shares stats

AydenTheFox_15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
bols avatar
Bols
Bols
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The worst part is that they show kids such behaviour is ok :(

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Laziness is considered to be a lack of individual effort in order to perform or act as expected. So, being capable of doing something, but choosing not to, fits that criteria.

Some psychologists, however, point out that there’s another, synonymous term, procrastination, that has a fine nuance to distinguish it from laziness. With this one, it’s choosing not to do something after having had intentions of doing it. Laziness, on the other hand, is never having had intentions of doing it in the first place.
#4

Elizabeth Is A Lazy Jerk

Elizabeth Is A Lazy Jerk Shares stats

Timecook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Plastic Confetti Left Behind By A Gender Reveal Party In A Public Park

Plastic Confetti Left Behind By A Gender Reveal Party In A Public Park Shares stats

f1rstman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

There Was A Trash Can Literally Four Feet Away

There Was A Trash Can Literally Four Feet Away Shares stats

NorseCelt137 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyway, if you were to say that procrastination is a bit of an epidemic among folks, you wouldn’t be wrong. Studies have shown that up to 20% of adults feel that they struggle with procrastination. That goes double (well, double and a half) with college students, of whom 50% have trouble with partaking in the forbidden fruit. And this applies to everyone, even the most hard-working individuals out there.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

I Went To Snap The Beach At Margate And Wish I Hadn't. Is It Because The Council Are Not Putting Bins On The Beach, Or Is Lazy Visitors At Fault? Either Way It's An Utter Disgrace

I Went To Snap The Beach At Margate And Wish I Hadn't. Is It Because The Council Are Not Putting Bins On The Beach, Or Is Lazy Visitors At Fault? Either Way It's An Utter Disgrace Shares stats

frank_leppard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
kennedy-j5 avatar
Stevie S
Stevie S
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there is no bin on the beach then it goes without saying, you take your trash with you and dispose of it responsibly.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

My Girlfriend Throws Her Daily Contact Lenses Behind The Headboard Of Our Bed

My Girlfriend Throws Her Daily Contact Lenses Behind The Headboard Of Our Bed Shares stats

FireRotor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Uber Eats Left The Order At The End Of The Driveway In The Freezing Rain/Snow Balanced On The Mailbox

Uber Eats Left The Order At The End Of The Driveway In The Freezing Rain/Snow Balanced On The Mailbox Shares stats

ApricotTaco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How long is the driveway, could he walk/drive in or the driveway was not cleared? This might have been the note in the app but this person has a problem now that its snowing

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The causes of procrastination come in many shapes, flavors and sizes. One of the more surprising finds among researchers is that it can serve as a coping mechanism. Not for coping with time management issues—rather for emotion management.

For some, finishing a task of a job might bring up anxiety or even a general feeling of avoidance. Putting it off, though, helps tackle the problem. Heck, procrastination can be interpreted as a rational reaction to an unpleasant situation, hence putting it off until you’re ready.
#10

Attention Parents! Thrift Stores Are Not Your Daycare. Clean Up After Your Kids

Attention Parents! Thrift Stores Are Not Your Daycare. Clean Up After Your Kids Shares stats

recovery_room Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
dnahcrama avatar
Alison Marchand
Alison Marchand
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very true! Don't tell anyone cause I don't want my favorite spot to blow up, but the board game section is the best section of thrift stores

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago, But I Couldn't Find It. Snow Finally Melted A Bit, And I Found It 1/2 Mile Away From The House

Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago, But I Couldn't Find It. Snow Finally Melted A Bit, And I Found It 1/2 Mile Away From The House Shares stats

raleighs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They don't need to take a photo of it at least?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next One. Anyone Else Feel My Pain?

This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next One. Anyone Else Feel My Pain? Shares stats

newmyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Another reason why procrastination is a thing is, in simple terms, it’s boring and icky. The brain learns that habitual behaviors and actions can be skipped by means of procrastinating, instead going for things that would be more enjoyable.

Interestingly enough, age can be a factor too. Because we have this thing called the prefrontal cortex, which is all about planning, decision making and concentration (among other things), having one that hasn’t matured yet might lead to some more rash decisions, like skipping out on doing work now without considering the impact.
#13

How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom

How My Sister Leaves The Bathroom Shares stats

TouchingPriests Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, that's how my former colleague used to leave our common desk. Sheets of paper, pens, clips, agendas, plus personal items such as lipstick, comb, mirror, half-eaten croissant etc. Until one day when I decided I had enough of it. I took a big plastic bag and put all of her scattered items inside. She was outraged and escalated it to our manager, who was on my side (moreover, he said I could throw all that "garbage" away from then on). You wouldn't believe how tidy she became after that :)))

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

This Is How The Passengers Who Have Just Arrived From Canada Left The Plane. I Can't Find Words. This Is One Of The Reasons For The Delay. It Takes A Long Time To Clean This Pigsty

This Is How The Passengers Who Have Just Arrived From Canada Left The Plane. I Can't Find Words. This Is One Of The Reasons For The Delay. It Takes A Long Time To Clean This Pigsty Shares stats

infotraficalg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower

The Hairbrush My Daughter Leaves Hanging In The Shower Shares stats

maddogcas2383 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Other reasons include more run-of-the-mill explanations, like lack of energy, willpower and sleep, having learned laziness from someone, distraction and some folks might just be born with it. Yes, you can have personality characteristics, like low conscientiousness and impulsivity, that might make you more prone to putting things off. Heck, being a perfectionist can have the same effect—it kinda ties in with the whole unpleasant emotional baggage of doing a task because of the self-imposed high standard.
#16

I Asked My Mom To Put The Remainining Salt In A Smaller Container, But She Dumped It All In The Sink. That's Almost 200g Of Salt That Could've Easily Lasted Me Another 2 Months

I Asked My Mom To Put The Remainining Salt In A Smaller Container, But She Dumped It All In The Sink. That's Almost 200g Of Salt That Could've Easily Lasted Me Another 2 Months Shares stats

Staalone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Someone Locked His Bike On My Bike Without Even Trying To Lock It To The Stand

Someone Locked His Bike On My Bike Without Even Trying To Lock It To The Stand Shares stats

SummumRex2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

I Went On A Cruise In Spain. It Was Beautiful, And I Had A Great Time. But, Everywhere We Went, There Was Just Garbage In The Ocean, And I Actively Saw People Throwing More In

I Went On A Cruise In Spain. It Was Beautiful, And I Had A Great Time. But, Everywhere We Went, There Was Just Garbage In The Ocean, And I Actively Saw People Throwing More In Shares stats

GlitchingNo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The water has such a beautiful color. And all that garbage is just... infuriating

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

But, to be or not to be lazy is trivial. The key question here is whether it’s good or not. The fact that it can get you into trouble because of the habit of not doing stuff on time or at all, being unreliable as a human being and that snowballing into bigger issues is definitely not good. But does it directly affect health and well being? Science says it doesn’t know (yet), what is known is that it can prevent positive behaviors from happening. You know, like wanting to exercise and be healthy!
#19

Pizza Delivery Guy Dropped The Pizzas At The End Of My Sidewalk. He Then Came Up, Rang The Doorbell, Walked Past Them Again And Was Back In His Car Driving Off Before I Answered The Door

Pizza Delivery Guy Dropped The Pizzas At The End Of My Sidewalk. He Then Came Up, Rang The Doorbell, Walked Past Them Again And Was Back In His Car Driving Off Before I Answered The Door Shares stats

DarkHeraldMage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My Roommate Made Eggs In All These Pans. Instead Of Just Washing One Pan Everytime He Makes Eggs. Someone Save Me From This Nightmare

My Roommate Made Eggs In All These Pans. Instead Of Just Washing One Pan Everytime He Makes Eggs. Someone Save Me From This Nightmare Shares stats

Juancho511 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

How People Left Their Table At Wendy's Near Me

How People Left Their Table At Wendy's Near Me Shares stats

bonefidescrewup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

And because we’re human—i.e. complex beings—perception often throws a spanner in the works in understanding whether we’re truly lazy or not.

Say a person has a daily to-do list of 20 things, but only ends up going through maybe half of them by the end of the day. In that case, of course there’s going to be that view that we’re lazy—just look at all the stuff you’ve been slacking off on! In reality, however, that’s not being lazy, but rather having far too much to do trying to exceed a physical and mental limit. If anything, that’s working too hard.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

My Brother "Salted" The Driveway

My Brother "Salted" The Driveway Shares stats

KingDooma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Are People That Lazy? Cart Return Is 4 Parking Spaces Away

Are People That Lazy? Cart Return Is 4 Parking Spaces Away Shares stats

Splintercell581 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is also dangerous. I miraculously avoided an accident in the parking, when such an abandoned cart glided in front of my car

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

My Wife Spits Her Seed Shells Into The Door Handle Of Our Car And Leaves It There

My Wife Spits Her Seed Shells Into The Door Handle Of Our Car And Leaves It There Shares stats

slangin_meds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

Considering all of this, face the fact that being lazy isn’t bad and it’s unavoidable. Consider it forced rest. As for how to get the biggest bang out of your buck by not letting procrastination and laziness take the top spot, try these on for size:

Prioritize your tasks to make sure time-sensitive ones are done first; punch down larger projects into smaller, more approachable tasks; limit your distractions at the workplace; and if that doesn’t help, create an environment that helps you focus, i.e. music.
#25

The Way My Fiance Leaves Peanut Butter

The Way My Fiance Leaves Peanut Butter Shares stats

whileyouwereslepting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

People That Do This Are Jerks

People That Do This Are Jerks Shares stats

420fmx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, they are. I also found a salami left on a shelf, and somebody had taken a bite of it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

I Just Caught A Lazy Neighbor "Walking Their Dog" By Car

I Just Caught A Lazy Neighbor "Walking Their Dog" By Car Shares stats

drspkes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

The list goes on: don’t forget to take regular breaks to reward your brain with something less daunting and more stimulating; keep your focus on the end-goal as it might motivate you more; move around or exercise during breaks to keep the right chemicals circling around in you; track your healthy habits, like 'I’ve done X amounts of work' for context and self-reflection; and you can always get a buddy to hold you accountable.

Though, keep in mind that this might also be a situation of Monopoly, where you begin the game as friends and then become sworn enemies because Cheryl nabbed Park Place.
#28

The Way My Family Leaves The Toothpaste. It's Rock Solid

The Way My Family Leaves The Toothpaste. It's Rock Solid Shares stats

PIE_OF_LIFE64 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I Went On A Date With A Guy, And He Picked Me Up This Time. I Think This Is A Peek Into What His Apartment Might Look Like

I Went On A Date With A Guy, And He Picked Me Up This Time. I Think This Is A Peek Into What His Apartment Might Look Like Shares stats

Wedgypicker420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

My Neighbor Drove Into Part Of My Back Fence 2 Months Ago And Hasn't Cleaned It Up

My Neighbor Drove Into Part Of My Back Fence 2 Months Ago And Hasn't Cleaned It Up Shares stats

That's his garage on the left being partially blocked. Maybe he thinks it's a crime scene and he won't get the insurance claim if he cleans it up. I don't know.

Feeling-Disaster7180 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

And if you don’t yet have a headache from all the infuriatingly, brain-numbing acts of laziness against humanity in this listicle, then you might also enjoy another one.

And if you’re feeling lazy then, at the very least, leave a comment sharing some of your stories and takes, and why not also slap that upvote button while you’re at it.
#31

My Roommate Has Hit New Peak Of Laziness

My Roommate Has Hit New Peak Of Laziness Shares stats

ComaAmes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Some Jerk In My Office: "Damn, That Was Close. If I Took That Last Ice Cube, I Might Have To Refill The Tray"

Some Jerk In My Office: "Damn, That Was Close. If I Took That Last Ice Cube, I Might Have To Refill The Tray" Shares stats

Canisteo99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
catherine-r-brooker avatar
lily jones
lily jones
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go on just take the last f*****g icecube you can't inconvenience me any more than you already have

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Apparently The Businesses In My Shopping Center Decided That The Recycling Chute (Two Units Down) Is Too Far Away. That Door Is My Store

Apparently The Businesses In My Shopping Center Decided That The Recycling Chute (Two Units Down) Is Too Far Away. That Door Is My Store Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Lady Goes To Self Checkout, Makes Attendant Unload Her Cart, Scan And Bag Each Item

Lady Goes To Self Checkout, Makes Attendant Unload Her Cart, Scan And Bag Each Item Shares stats

snownative86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Public Park Near Toronto, Canada. Why Are People Such A Pigs?

Public Park Near Toronto, Canada. Why Are People Such A Pigs? Shares stats

Jo_Hendy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

My Mom Loved Walking Our Dog, And Now She Has To Get In The Street To Do That Because We Have Rude Neighbors

My Mom Loved Walking Our Dog, And Now She Has To Get In The Street To Do That Because We Have Rude Neighbors Shares stats

Solid-Airport-5466 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

The Plumber Left My Tub Like This After He Fixed The Sink

The Plumber Left My Tub Like This After He Fixed The Sink Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
kb0569 avatar
Karl
Karl
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Couldn’t he have used the toilet like everyone else?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

I Wanted To Put A Pallet Away, But Someone Decided To Be Lazy And Just Left This Disaster Behind. Of Course There Are No Cameras In This Area

I Wanted To Put A Pallet Away, But Someone Decided To Be Lazy And Just Left This Disaster Behind. Of Course There Are No Cameras In This Area Shares stats

Iwillnotbeokay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now, There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling

Lazy Plumbers Installed Leaky Pipes In My Bathroom. Now, There Are Mushrooms Growing On My Ceiling Shares stats

ReallyTightJeans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Lazy People Ruin Frozen Items Putting It On Random Shelves

Lazy People Ruin Frozen Items Putting It On Random Shelves Shares stats

Angus87Angus88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Is My Wife The Only One?

Is My Wife The Only One? Shares stats

ash27lc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
vasanaphong424 avatar
Vasana Phong
Vasana Phong
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe in her mind having that cover on will leave the product fresher/longer

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

My Sister's Boyfriend Lost His Wallet Before Leaving To Go To His Moms. He Left The Living Room Like This After He Found His Wallet

My Sister's Boyfriend Lost His Wallet Before Leaving To Go To His Moms. He Left The Living Room Like This After He Found His Wallet Shares stats

EducationalQuiet1052 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Dishwasher Is Broken, So We Each Have A Dish Day. 6 People In The House, And Sister Never Does Her Dishes On Her Day. Sink Is 3 Ft Deep And Has Been Full For Four Days

Dishwasher Is Broken, So We Each Have A Dish Day. 6 People In The House, And Sister Never Does Her Dishes On Her Day. Sink Is 3 Ft Deep And Has Been Full For Four Days Shares stats

SwordGoSwish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a lie, no kitchen sink is 3ft deep. 3ft is the height of the counter from the ground

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

I Just Paid $800 For My School's "Books" It's Just Loose Paper

I Just Paid $800 For My School's "Books" It's Just Loose Paper Shares stats

Xaephod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

How My Teenage Brother Refills The Tea Box

How My Teenage Brother Refills The Tea Box Shares stats

TheGreenLineBus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days And Returned It Like This

My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days And Returned It Like This Shares stats

kt-gd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

My Wife Insists That This Is Normal

My Wife Insists That This Is Normal Shares stats

mgf1439 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
danmartyr_1 avatar
dan martyr
dan martyr
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Organic eggs in a plastic container? Card containers and shells can all go in the compost

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

My Roommate Came Back From A Trip And Left His Luggage On Our Kitchen Counter. It's Been There For 4 Days Now

My Roommate Came Back From A Trip And Left His Luggage On Our Kitchen Counter. It's Been There For 4 Days Now Shares stats

Final_v04 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Please Put It Back Where You Found It

Please Put It Back Where You Found It Shares stats

Scaulbylausis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

How My Brother Put The Paper Towel Roll

How My Brother Put The Paper Towel Roll Shares stats

Tim_Seiler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My Wife Leaves Her Used Floss Like This For The Next Day

My Wife Leaves Her Used Floss Like This For The Next Day Shares stats

itsokmomma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

My $2200 Laptop, Which I Was Supposed To Sign For, Was Left Practically On The Sidewalk. Couldn't Even Bother To Put It Near The Porch

My $2200 Laptop, Which I Was Supposed To Sign For, Was Left Practically On The Sidewalk. Couldn't Even Bother To Put It Near The Porch Shares stats

temerariously Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

My Wife Cutting The Sausages For The Biscuits. That's Why The Other Pan Looks Like This

My Wife Cutting The Sausages For The Biscuits. That's Why The Other Pan Looks Like This Shares stats

herbpirate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

The Roommate's Rice Cooker Has Turned Into Brain-Like Tissue. He Refuses To Clean It And Leaves It On The Shared Kitchen Counter

The Roommate's Rice Cooker Has Turned Into Brain-Like Tissue. He Refuses To Clean It And Leaves It On The Shared Kitchen Counter Shares stats

tshoe777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
kennedy-j5 avatar
Stevie S
Stevie S
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just throw the whole thing in the bin, if you can bring yourself to handle it that is

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#55

People Leaving Their Trash At The Trailhead Where The Sign Lets Them Know In Advance There Are No Trash Cans

People Leaving Their Trash At The Trailhead Where The Sign Lets Them Know In Advance There Are No Trash Cans Shares stats

DessieDearest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My Mom Puts A Whole Pot In The Fridge If There Are Leftovers. Even If The Amount That's In The Pot Could Fit In A Small Tupperware

My Mom Puts A Whole Pot In The Fridge If There Are Leftovers. Even If The Amount That's In The Pot Could Fit In A Small Tupperware Shares stats

Accomplished-Two-903 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
resetilisteamarokovac avatar
ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017