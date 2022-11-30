108 Times People Took Laziness To Another Level And Made Others’ Blood Boil
Oh, the sweetness of sheer unapologetic laziness… Is it just a lack of willpower? Maybe it’s a state of mind, a hedonism-inspired lifestyle, a rebellion of modern kind. All jokes aside, calling someone “lazy” is somewhat an insult, especially in societies where hard work and productivity are valued highly (we’re looking at you, America!).
Having said that, a 2019 Pew survey found that a majority of Americans think people are lazier now than they used to be. But we can all discuss what being dubbed lazy actually means.
For some it's a lack of physical activity, for others it may be lack of will to do even the most routine and boring tasks. And while it’s totally normal to have a brief episode of idleness, if it lasts too long, you’re suddenly playing dangerous games.
So today, we’re diving deep into real-life examples of people succumbing to their laziness, by choice or accident. The result is an uncanny collection of pics that may make you laugh, infuriate you or give you a moment to reflect on your own lazy side.
Multiple Reasons Why You Should Put Your Cart Back And Not Be Lazy
Just because there are coworkers DOESN’T mean they can help you with everything!
Best Employee Of The Month
My Roommate Throws Away Dishes So He Won’t Have To Do Them
I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done
Ain’t My Job To Cut The Trees. I Paint The Lines
They have no children yet as he's allergic to going near a bush.
We Call This One, "The Landlord Supremo"
I Pulled The Foil Off Of This To See What Was In It, And It Was Empty. And Still In The Fridge
This Guy Wasn't About To Let 13 Inches Of Snow Or Laziness Stop Him From Getting To Work On Time
So dangerous. You can't see out of half the windscreen. and if the car had to stop suddenly all of that snow would cover the windshield.
People At The Dog Park I Go To Are Too Lazy To Put Their Poop Bags In The Trash Can So They Hang Them On The Fence
They throw them in to trees here in the UK, the disgusting sub human knuckle draggers
People Who Do This Are Just The Worst
I can't think of a worse place to leave raw chicken than the candy section. Maybe directly on top of the lettuce, but you wash lettuce before you eat it and you aren't an impulsive child who puts anything into their mouth.
So I Finally Got A House, And They Literally Painted Over Bugs On The Wall
When You're So Lazy And Can't Walk 20ft To Watch Your Kid
Lady, Your Laziness Causes An Unnecessary Queue At The Exit Of Cardales
If they see another dog and start running she is in trouble
Yes. He Was Using Them Both
Everytime I see someone on one of those things, or a One Wheel, I can't help but hope I get to see a face plant soon. You know how rich boomers looked at skaters in the 80s, that's how I see these people now. Bloody Parasites.
If You Have A Gender Reveal Party And Leave Confetti Everywhere For People To Pick Up, F**k You
Someone Was Very Lazy
It actually took much more effort to paint the plank than to move it. This is not laziness, this is malice.
I Will Pass On The Lunch Meat. Thanks Anyway. Too Lazy To Get A Ladder
How My Ex Roommate Left Her Bathroom After Moving Out
Lady Is Too Lazy To Find A Parking Spot So She Blocks The Bus From Picking Up The Kids From School
I Guess She Was Too Lazy
This is the opposite of laziness it's unnecessary extra work
Lazy People Who Abandon Their Unwanted Groceries In The Freezer, Causing Them To Explode And Become Unsellable
How are there grown adults who don't know how water works?
Don't Even Get Me Started On The People That Test Spray Paint Like This
My Sister Was Just Served This At A Local Mexican Restaurant
Did She Purchase Or Put Back Any Of The Books? Of Course Not
I hate people who do that! I am always the person to put their books back when I find them in the wrong place
The Dumpster On The Left Is Empty But People Are Too Lazy To Open The Lid So They Just Keep Piling Trash Up Into The Right Dumpster
Am I Crazy Or Is This Acceptable?
We share a laundry room with the people upstairs (the laundry room is right outside our door). This pile of dirty clothes has been sitting there for 5 days, this is nothing new. My bf is making me feel like the crazy one for having a problem with it. Advice please?
There is definitely a problem with this. You don't clutter up communal spaces with your c**p.
I Work At An Ice Skating Rink, And Instead Of Properly Turning In Skates, People Just Throw Them Over The Counter
First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can’t See Back There - Did She Do A Good Job?
Kinda Funny Tho
I Can’t Even
UPS Was Too Lazy To Walk 10 Feet To My Door
USPS won't even come up to my house. Have to leave s box by the road for them. Every other carrier is fine. Usually they will mark some random reason for non delivery too. Mailbox full (nothing in it), can't access mailbox, recipient not home (they won't go to my house anyway)
People Who Can’t Pick Up After Themselves
They do look very heavy. Perhaps a sign is needed, directing them to a tiny woman who can put them away if they find the big weights too heavy.
Key Screwed And Painted To The Door Frame Inside My Wife's Apartment. Such Laziness
I Was Making Homemade Churros For The Husband And The Piping Bag Tip Popped Out. Too Lazy To Fix It. I Present To You The Turdo
My dad thought that the turdos were the good ones ... genuinely.
Driving Over Graves Because They’re Too Lazy To Walk
When Your're Too Lazy To Wash Them Dishes So You Do This
Lol this is kinda similar to what my uncle used to do. According to my dad, when my uncle was in college he’d cover his plates with cling film so he didn’t have to wash them
This Guy Ignored No Entry Sign And Drove On Wooden Pier, Because He Was Too Lazy To Carry Stuff On His Dolly
Pier has to be closed for structural inspection.
Lazy Shoppers Leaving Their Carts, Blocking The Entrance To The Mall
A Couple Years Ago, My Neighbor Decided To Paint His House Bright Orange. Then Gave Up Halfway Through
Too Lazy To Put Your Cart Up? Block The Handicap Spots
Make them have to release a cart/trolley with money, they will want the cash back
When "Rock Moving" Wasn’t In The Job Description
To be fair, we don't know how big the rock is on the other side. If it's a rock that's big enough to sit on, it might well have been too heavy to move.
I Found This In The Break Room At Work. How Can You Be This Lazy?
Lazy Karen
I Was Gone For A Few Days, And I Guess No One Did Any Dishes
Pint glasses, disposable plastic cup, and beer can imply someone threw a party. Oh theres a shot glass right there too. Someone over indulged.
My Sister Spilt Wax On The Floor While Making Candles Because She Poured It Into A Smoothie Cup. I'm Left Here Cleaning It Up Because She's "Too Tired"
She should clean that s**t up herself and I would make her do it at all costs. 😡
Moving To A New House. This Is Where The Last Owners Had Their China Cabinet
Taking Laziness To A Whole New Level
Tbh, the engineering is impressive -- Choo Choo, Grandma!
This Is Embarrassing
Too Lazy To Adjust The Clocks For Winter
If only they had thought to put the name of a city in a time zone -1h away (e.g. if in Paris, the sign says London). Then this would actually look classy.
Our Office Was Renovated. They Were Too Lazy To Move The Outlet Location Or The Wall Over
How Lazy Can You Be?!
My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She's Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In
If it were me, she'd do it twice.First time is a warning,second is a tow.
This Idiot Hit Me While He Was Pulling Out Of A Gas Station, He Said He Didn't See Me
Left His Driveway But Didn’t Clear The Rear Window Of Snow. Lazy. Dangerous
How Lazy Can People Be
To Be Fair, Every Customer At This Theatre Is Either A 6-Year-Old, Brain Damaged, Or Both
Maybe its not empty? I was in a cinema recently and there was a sign on the bin that said, that you need to place not-empty cups next to the bin and only throw empty cups inside. This seems fully right to me. 🤷♀️
Hates Lazy People But Wants A Rich Man To Feed Her
If she needs a rich man "to support her eating habits" I am kinda worried what this habits are. Does she mean she just prefers the expensive stuff?