Oh, the sweetness of sheer unapologetic laziness… Is it just a lack of willpower? Maybe it’s a state of mind, a hedonism-inspired lifestyle, a rebellion of modern kind. All jokes aside, calling someone “lazy” is somewhat an insult, especially in societies where hard work and productivity are valued highly (we’re looking at you, America!).

Having said that, a 2019 Pew survey found that a majority of Americans think people are lazier now than they used to be. But we can all discuss what being dubbed lazy actually means.

For some it's a lack of physical activity, for others it may be lack of will to do even the most routine and boring tasks. And while it’s totally normal to have a brief episode of idleness, if it lasts too long, you’re suddenly playing dangerous games.

So today, we’re diving deep into real-life examples of people succumbing to their laziness, by choice or accident. The result is an uncanny collection of pics that may make you laugh, infuriate you or give you a moment to reflect on your own lazy side.