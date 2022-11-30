So today, we’re diving deep into real-life examples of people succumbing to their laziness, by choice or accident. The result is an uncanny collection of pics that may make you laugh, infuriate you or give you a moment to reflect on your own lazy side.

For some it's a lack of physical activity, for others it may be lack of will to do even the most routine and boring tasks. And while it’s totally normal to have a brief episode of idleness, if it lasts too long, you’re suddenly playing dangerous games.

Having said that, a 2019 Pew survey found that a majority of Americans think people are lazier now than they used to be. But we can all discuss what being dubbed lazy actually means.

Oh, the sweetness of sheer unapologetic laziness… Is it just a lack of willpower? Maybe it’s a state of mind, a hedonism-inspired lifestyle, a rebellion of modern kind. All jokes aside, calling someone “lazy” is somewhat an insult, especially in societies where hard work and productivity are valued highly (we’re looking at you, America!).

#1 Multiple Reasons Why You Should Put Your Cart Back And Not Be Lazy

#2 Best Employee Of The Month

#3 My Roommate Throws Away Dishes So He Won’t Have To Do Them

#4 I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done

#5 Ain’t My Job To Cut The Trees. I Paint The Lines

#6 We Call This One, "The Landlord Supremo"

#7 I Pulled The Foil Off Of This To See What Was In It, And It Was Empty. And Still In The Fridge

#8 This Guy Wasn't About To Let 13 Inches Of Snow Or Laziness Stop Him From Getting To Work On Time

#9 People At The Dog Park I Go To Are Too Lazy To Put Their Poop Bags In The Trash Can So They Hang Them On The Fence

#10 People Who Do This Are Just The Worst

#11 So I Finally Got A House, And They Literally Painted Over Bugs On The Wall

#12 When You're So Lazy And Can't Walk 20ft To Watch Your Kid

#13 Lady, Your Laziness Causes An Unnecessary Queue At The Exit Of Cardales

#14 Yes. He Was Using Them Both

#15 If You Have A Gender Reveal Party And Leave Confetti Everywhere For People To Pick Up, F**k You

#16 Someone Was Very Lazy

#17 I Will Pass On The Lunch Meat. Thanks Anyway. Too Lazy To Get A Ladder

#18 How My Ex Roommate Left Her Bathroom After Moving Out

#19 Lady Is Too Lazy To Find A Parking Spot So She Blocks The Bus From Picking Up The Kids From School

#20 I Guess She Was Too Lazy

#21 Lazy People Who Abandon Their Unwanted Groceries In The Freezer, Causing Them To Explode And Become Unsellable

#22 Don't Even Get Me Started On The People That Test Spray Paint Like This

#23 My Sister Was Just Served This At A Local Mexican Restaurant

#24 Did She Purchase Or Put Back Any Of The Books? Of Course Not

#25 The Dumpster On The Left Is Empty But People Are Too Lazy To Open The Lid So They Just Keep Piling Trash Up Into The Right Dumpster

#26 Am I Crazy Or Is This Acceptable? We share a laundry room with the people upstairs (the laundry room is right outside our door). This pile of dirty clothes has been sitting there for 5 days, this is nothing new. My bf is making me feel like the crazy one for having a problem with it. Advice please?



#27 I Work At An Ice Skating Rink, And Instead Of Properly Turning In Skates, People Just Throw Them Over The Counter

#28 First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can’t See Back There - Did She Do A Good Job?

#29 Kinda Funny Tho

#30 I Can’t Even

#31 UPS Was Too Lazy To Walk 10 Feet To My Door

#32 People Who Can’t Pick Up After Themselves

#33 Key Screwed And Painted To The Door Frame Inside My Wife's Apartment. Such Laziness

#34 I Was Making Homemade Churros For The Husband And The Piping Bag Tip Popped Out. Too Lazy To Fix It. I Present To You The Turdo

#35 Driving Over Graves Because They’re Too Lazy To Walk

#36 When Your're Too Lazy To Wash Them Dishes So You Do This

#37 This Guy Ignored No Entry Sign And Drove On Wooden Pier, Because He Was Too Lazy To Carry Stuff On His Dolly Pier has to be closed for structural inspection.

#38 Lazy Shoppers Leaving Their Carts, Blocking The Entrance To The Mall

#39 A Couple Years Ago, My Neighbor Decided To Paint His House Bright Orange. Then Gave Up Halfway Through

#40 Too Lazy To Put Your Cart Up? Block The Handicap Spots

#41 When "Rock Moving" Wasn’t In The Job Description

#42 I Found This In The Break Room At Work. How Can You Be This Lazy?

#43 Lazy Karen

#44 I Was Gone For A Few Days, And I Guess No One Did Any Dishes

#45 My Sister Spilt Wax On The Floor While Making Candles Because She Poured It Into A Smoothie Cup. I'm Left Here Cleaning It Up Because She's "Too Tired"

#46 Moving To A New House. This Is Where The Last Owners Had Their China Cabinet

#47 Taking Laziness To A Whole New Level

#48 This Is Embarrassing

#49 Too Lazy To Adjust The Clocks For Winter

#50 Our Office Was Renovated. They Were Too Lazy To Move The Outlet Location Or The Wall Over

#51 How Lazy Can You Be?!

#52 My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She's Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In

#53 This Idiot Hit Me While He Was Pulling Out Of A Gas Station, He Said He Didn't See Me

#54 Left His Driveway But Didn’t Clear The Rear Window Of Snow. Lazy. Dangerous

#55 How Lazy Can People Be

#56 To Be Fair, Every Customer At This Theatre Is Either A 6-Year-Old, Brain Damaged, Or Both

#57 Hates Lazy People But Wants A Rich Man To Feed Her