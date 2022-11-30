Oh, the sweetness of sheer unapologetic laziness… Is it just a lack of willpower? Maybe it’s a state of mind, a hedonism-inspired lifestyle, a rebellion of modern kind. All jokes aside, calling someone “lazy” is somewhat an insult, especially in societies where hard work and productivity are valued highly (we’re looking at you, America!).

Having said that, a 2019 Pew survey found that a majority of Americans think people are lazier now than they used to be. But we can all discuss what being dubbed lazy actually means.

For some it's a lack of physical activity, for others it may be lack of will to do even the most routine and boring tasks. And while it’s totally normal to have a brief episode of idleness, if it lasts too long, you’re suddenly playing dangerous games.

So today, we’re diving deep into real-life examples of people succumbing to their laziness, by choice or accident. The result is an uncanny collection of pics that may make you laugh, infuriate you or give you a moment to reflect on your own lazy side.

#1

Multiple Reasons Why You Should Put Your Cart Back And Not Be Lazy

Multiple Reasons Why You Should Put Your Cart Back And Not Be Lazy

Sarah Coffey Pruett Report

38points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just because there are coworkers DOESN'T mean they can help you with everything!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Best Employee Of The Month

Best Employee Of The Month

john_raider Report

31points
POST
Rob Wilkins
Rob Wilkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't lazy, this is effort and vengeance.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#3

My Roommate Throws Away Dishes So He Won't Have To Do Them

My Roommate Throws Away Dishes So He Won’t Have To Do Them

bjarbeau Report

30points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stuff the roommate in a bag and throw it out.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He'd Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He's Done

I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done

sleepdeprivationland Report

29points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Ain't My Job To Cut The Trees. I Paint The Lines

Ain’t My Job To Cut The Trees. I Paint The Lines

Riresurmort Report

27points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They have no children yet as he's allergic to going near a bush.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

We Call This One, "The Landlord Supremo"

We Call This One, "The Landlord Supremo"

marblesbykeys Report

27points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do they rent out their empty heads for self storage.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

I Pulled The Foil Off Of This To See What Was In It, And It Was Empty. And Still In The Fridge

I Pulled The Foil Off Of This To See What Was In It, And It Was Empty. And Still In The Fridge

SneezyHydra Report

26points
POST
Tiredapple
Tiredapple
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sooooo rude with ppl you shared the fridge with

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

This Guy Wasn't About To Let 13 Inches Of Snow Or Laziness Stop Him From Getting To Work On Time

This Guy Wasn't About To Let 13 Inches Of Snow Or Laziness Stop Him From Getting To Work On Time

occolla Report

26points
POST
Laura Ketteridge
Laura Ketteridge
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So dangerous. You can't see out of half the windscreen. and if the car had to stop suddenly all of that snow would cover the windshield.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#9

People At The Dog Park I Go To Are Too Lazy To Put Their Poop Bags In The Trash Can So They Hang Them On The Fence

People At The Dog Park I Go To Are Too Lazy To Put Their Poop Bags In The Trash Can So They Hang Them On The Fence

TurkayLurkay Report

25points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They throw them in to trees here in the UK, the disgusting sub human knuckle draggers

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

People Who Do This Are Just The Worst

People Who Do This Are Just The Worst

All_dex_no_flex Report

24points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't think of a worse place to leave raw chicken than the candy section. Maybe directly on top of the lettuce, but you wash lettuce before you eat it and you aren't an impulsive child who puts anything into their mouth.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#11

So I Finally Got A House, And They Literally Painted Over Bugs On The Wall

So I Finally Got A House, And They Literally Painted Over Bugs On The Wall

DimitriTooProBro Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#12

When You're So Lazy And Can't Walk 20ft To Watch Your Kid

When You're So Lazy And Can't Walk 20ft To Watch Your Kid

tinderbindervinder Report

23points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Lady, Your Laziness Causes An Unnecessary Queue At The Exit Of Cardales

Lady, Your Laziness Causes An Unnecessary Queue At The Exit Of Cardales

_paolaliss_ Report

23points
POST
Jordan James
Jordan James
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they see another dog and start running she is in trouble

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Yes. He Was Using Them Both

Yes. He Was Using Them Both

iseeyoustandingthere Report

23points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everytime I see someone on one of those things, or a One Wheel, I can't help but hope I get to see a face plant soon. You know how rich boomers looked at skaters in the 80s, that's how I see these people now. Bloody Parasites.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

If You Have A Gender Reveal Party And Leave Confetti Everywhere For People To Pick Up, F**k You

If You Have A Gender Reveal Party And Leave Confetti Everywhere For People To Pick Up, F**k You

SnooSquirrels7857 Report

21points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have a gender reveal party you have issues.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#16

Someone Was Very Lazy

Someone Was Very Lazy

gravitas-deficiency Report

21points
POST
Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It actually took much more effort to paint the plank than to move it. This is not laziness, this is malice.

6
6points
reply
#17

I Will Pass On The Lunch Meat. Thanks Anyway. Too Lazy To Get A Ladder

I Will Pass On The Lunch Meat. Thanks Anyway. Too Lazy To Get A Ladder

alien_eye Report

20points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

About this close " " to vomiting at this

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#18

How My Ex Roommate Left Her Bathroom After Moving Out

How My Ex Roommate Left Her Bathroom After Moving Out

vancityjoss Report

20points
POST
Tiredapple
Tiredapple
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can one live like this???

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#19

Lady Is Too Lazy To Find A Parking Spot So She Blocks The Bus From Picking Up The Kids From School

Lady Is Too Lazy To Find A Parking Spot So She Blocks The Bus From Picking Up The Kids From School

brutalmfkr Report

20points
POST
#20

I Guess She Was Too Lazy

I Guess She Was Too Lazy

richie_rich77 Report

20points
POST
Jordan James
Jordan James
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the opposite of laziness it's unnecessary extra work

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Lazy People Who Abandon Their Unwanted Groceries In The Freezer, Causing Them To Explode And Become Unsellable

Lazy People Who Abandon Their Unwanted Groceries In The Freezer, Causing Them To Explode And Become Unsellable

SchuminWeb Report

20points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How are there grown adults who don't know how water works?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#22

Don't Even Get Me Started On The People That Test Spray Paint Like This

Don't Even Get Me Started On The People That Test Spray Paint Like This

JustAnotherHuman007 Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#23

My Sister Was Just Served This At A Local Mexican Restaurant

My Sister Was Just Served This At A Local Mexican Restaurant

Kahne_Fan Report

19points
POST
BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd say this is what you get for ordering Mac and cheese at a Mexican place 😂

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Did She Purchase Or Put Back Any Of The Books? Of Course Not

Did She Purchase Or Put Back Any Of The Books? Of Course Not

Swaggie-J Report

19points
POST
the shy platypus from nextdoor
the shy platypus from nextdoor
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate people who do that! I am always the person to put their books back when I find them in the wrong place

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#25

The Dumpster On The Left Is Empty But People Are Too Lazy To Open The Lid So They Just Keep Piling Trash Up Into The Right Dumpster

The Dumpster On The Left Is Empty But People Are Too Lazy To Open The Lid So They Just Keep Piling Trash Up Into The Right Dumpster

FeelinSheepish Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#26

Am I Crazy Or Is This Acceptable?

Am I Crazy Or Is This Acceptable?

We share a laundry room with the people upstairs (the laundry room is right outside our door). This pile of dirty clothes has been sitting there for 5 days, this is nothing new. My bf is making me feel like the crazy one for having a problem with it. Advice please? 

Puzzleheaded_Heron44 Report

19points
POST
Laura Ketteridge
Laura Ketteridge
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is definitely a problem with this. You don't clutter up communal spaces with your c**p.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

I Work At An Ice Skating Rink, And Instead Of Properly Turning In Skates, People Just Throw Them Over The Counter

I Work At An Ice Skating Rink, And Instead Of Properly Turning In Skates, People Just Throw Them Over The Counter

Nervous-Clock8361 Report

19points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely the answer is that you take their shoes in exchange for the skates and then when they turn in the skates they get their shoes back?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can't See Back There - Did She Do A Good Job?

First Day At The Beach And My Wife Made Sure I Was Protected From Sunburn By Spraying My Back With Sunscreen. I Can’t See Back There - Did She Do A Good Job?

Kratsas Report

19points
POST
Jordan James
Jordan James
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is caused by laying on a slatted sun bed

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Kinda Funny Tho

Kinda Funny Tho

Midget_LlamaYT Report

18points
POST
Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a heartbreaking video online from a dashcam- something falls off a lorry and smashes right into the windscreen and kills the drivers wife in the passenger seat.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

I Can't Even

I Can’t Even

Stretchy_Labia Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

UPS Was Too Lazy To Walk 10 Feet To My Door

UPS Was Too Lazy To Walk 10 Feet To My Door

VampViking Report

18points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

USPS won't even come up to my house. Have to leave s box by the road for them. Every other carrier is fine. Usually they will mark some random reason for non delivery too. Mailbox full (nothing in it), can't access mailbox, recipient not home (they won't go to my house anyway)

0
0points
reply
#32

People Who Can't Pick Up After Themselves

People Who Can’t Pick Up After Themselves

HuskerDue Report

18points
POST
Laura Ketteridge
Laura Ketteridge
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They do look very heavy. Perhaps a sign is needed, directing them to a tiny woman who can put them away if they find the big weights too heavy.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#33

Key Screwed And Painted To The Door Frame Inside My Wife's Apartment. Such Laziness

Key Screwed And Painted To The Door Frame Inside My Wife's Apartment. Such Laziness

bhones Report

18points
POST
#34

I Was Making Homemade Churros For The Husband And The Piping Bag Tip Popped Out. Too Lazy To Fix It. I Present To You The Turdo

I Was Making Homemade Churros For The Husband And The Piping Bag Tip Popped Out. Too Lazy To Fix It. I Present To You The Turdo

girlfieri223 Report

18points
POST
Samyan Elrod
Samyan Elrod
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dad thought that the turdos were the good ones ... genuinely.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Driving Over Graves Because They're Too Lazy To Walk

Driving Over Graves Because They’re Too Lazy To Walk

hwiley Report

17points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I effing HATE this! I walk between gravesites when visiting my Dad. People who drive over, walk over and let their dogs pee or poop (yes really) on other people loved ones gravesites should be driven over too!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

When Your're Too Lazy To Wash Them Dishes So You Do This

When Your're Too Lazy To Wash Them Dishes So You Do This

Successful-Gur6060 Report

17points
POST
Hotdogking
Hotdogking
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol this is kinda similar to what my uncle used to do. According to my dad, when my uncle was in college he'd cover his plates with cling film so he didn't have to wash them

0
0points
reply
#37

This Guy Ignored No Entry Sign And Drove On Wooden Pier, Because He Was Too Lazy To Carry Stuff On His Dolly

This Guy Ignored No Entry Sign And Drove On Wooden Pier, Because He Was Too Lazy To Carry Stuff On His Dolly

Pier has to be closed for structural inspection.

strangelove666 Report

17points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hoped he / his company was sent the bill.

0
0points
reply
#38

Lazy Shoppers Leaving Their Carts, Blocking The Entrance To The Mall

Lazy Shoppers Leaving Their Carts, Blocking The Entrance To The Mall

DrNightYT Report

17points
POST
Melanie Schmidt
Melanie Schmidt
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe they're just preparing for a zombie outbreak 🤔

1
1point
reply
#39

A Couple Years Ago, My Neighbor Decided To Paint His House

A Couple Years Ago, My Neighbor Decided To Paint His House Bright Orange. Then Gave Up Halfway Through

ten_tons_of_light Report

17points
POST
Petie
Petie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kinda like the ombre effect

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#40

Too Lazy To Put Your Cart Up? Block The Handicap Spots

Too Lazy To Put Your Cart Up? Block The Handicap Spots

youreadrag Report

17points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make them have to release a cart/trolley with money, they will want the cash back

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#41

When "Rock Moving" Wasn’t In The Job Description

When "Rock Moving" Wasn’t In The Job Description

B3PO1 Report

17points
POST
Anonymouse
Anonymouse
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, we don't know how big the rock is on the other side. If it's a rock that's big enough to sit on, it might well have been too heavy to move.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

I Found This In The Break Room At Work. How Can You Be This Lazy?

I Found This In The Break Room At Work. How Can You Be This Lazy?

GhostEight Report

17points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd move the roll to avoid it getting damp by slashes.

0
0points
reply
#43

Lazy Karen

Lazy Karen

SergeantJinto Report

17points
POST
Samyan Elrod
Samyan Elrod
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact they're literally a Karen...

0
0points
reply
#44

I Was Gone For A Few Days, And I Guess No One Did Any Dishes

I Was Gone For A Few Days, And I Guess No One Did Any Dishes

Chilldori Report

17points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pint glasses, disposable plastic cup, and beer can imply someone threw a party. Oh theres a shot glass right there too. Someone over indulged.

1
1point
reply
#45

My Sister Spilt Wax On The Floor While Making Candles Because She Poured It Into A Smoothie Cup. I'm Left Here Cleaning It Up Because She's "Too Tired"

My Sister Spilt Wax On The Floor While Making Candles Because She Poured It Into A Smoothie Cup. I'm Left Here Cleaning It Up Because She's "Too Tired"

WaltzRevolutionary10 Report

17points
POST
Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She should clean that s**t up herself and I would make her do it at all costs. 😡

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#46

Moving To A New House. This Is Where The Last Owners Had Their China Cabinet

Moving To A New House. This Is Where The Last Owners Had Their China Cabinet

kenziethemom Report

17points
POST
#47

Taking Laziness To A Whole New Level

Taking Laziness To A Whole New Level

WellOKDenz Report

17points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh, the engineering is impressive -- Choo Choo, Grandma!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#48

This Is Embarrassing

This Is Embarrassing

expat100 Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#49

Too Lazy To Adjust The Clocks For Winter

Too Lazy To Adjust The Clocks For Winter

digdilem Report

17points
POST
Hannah Hudson-Lee
Hannah Hudson-Lee
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If only they had thought to put the name of a city in a time zone -1h away (e.g. if in Paris, the sign says London). Then this would actually look classy.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#50

Our Office Was Renovated. They Were Too Lazy To Move The Outlet Location Or The Wall Over

Our Office Was Renovated. They Were Too Lazy To Move The Outlet Location Or The Wall Over

untamedorgins Report

16points
POST
#51

How Lazy Can You Be?!

How Lazy Can You Be?!

southernbitterness Report

16points
POST
#52

My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She's Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In

My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She's Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In

TinySpiderman Report

16points
POST
Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it were me, she'd do it twice.First time is a warning,second is a tow.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

This Idiot Hit Me While He Was Pulling Out Of A Gas Station, He Said He Didn't See Me

This Idiot Hit Me While He Was Pulling Out Of A Gas Station, He Said He Didn't See Me

NotSoAverageStoner Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#54

Left His Driveway But Didn’t Clear The Rear Window Of Snow. Lazy. Dangerous

Left His Driveway But Didn’t Clear The Rear Window Of Snow. Lazy. Dangerous

KllaPam Report

16points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's illegal to do this in the UK, sadly it doesn't stop idiots from doing it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

How Lazy Can People Be

How Lazy Can People Be

Emergency_Knowledge Report

16points
POST
#56

To Be Fair, Every Customer At This Theatre Is Either A 6-Year-Old, Brain Damaged, Or Both

To Be Fair, Every Customer At This Theatre Is Either A 6-Year-Old, Brain Damaged, Or Both

TonyLionYT Report

15points
POST
Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe its not empty? I was in a cinema recently and there was a sign on the bin that said, that you need to place not-empty cups next to the bin and only throw empty cups inside. This seems fully right to me. 🤷‍♀️

0
0points
reply
#57

Hates Lazy People But Wants A Rich Man To Feed Her

Hates Lazy People But Wants A Rich Man To Feed Her

BiggerFoote Report

15points
POST
René Sauer
René Sauer
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she needs a rich man "to support her eating habits" I am kinda worried what this habits are. Does she mean she just prefers the expensive stuff?

1
1point
reply
#58

My Mom Was Too Lazy To Get Her Cats Food So She Fed Them One Of My Spams

My Mom Was Too Lazy To Get Her Cats Food So She Fed Them One Of My Spams