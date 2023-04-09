I have been photographing myself living with a chronic illness for which there is no cure for the last 13 years, since 2010. I have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome / Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS). The project follows the progression of my illness from being housebound to having to leave my apartment and move in with my parents in order to receive assistance with daily living, and then continuing to get worse and becoming completely bedridden in a room in the back of that house, unable to speak at all, hardly able to move for 7 long years, and needing a feeding tube and PICC line installed in my body because my stomach became paralyzed.



I have had ME/CFS for 18 years, or since I was 21. But it has gradually become more and more severe and in 2010 I became housebound.



I went for a long time without being able to photograph at all, which was a dark time for me emotionally. Photography has been my main creative outlet since high school and without it, I felt lost. But in 2010, I had a breakthrough; I realized that my story of living with such a severe chronic illness for which there was no cure was the exact kind of story I would be inspired to photograph and show the world if I was healthy, and that I could photograph myself. So I turned the camera on myself and started making images of myself doing things I did every day.



It was revelatory for me because not only was I able to make portraits again, but since I was the subject I was able to let the camera into my life completely without question. These images are representations of real moments in my life and honest depictions of things I was going through. I never thought of these images as self-portraits. I split my mind into photographer and subject and thought about both separately. I always called them ''documentary photographs of myself''.



A dark period followed in 2013 and lasted about 7 years. My health plummeted and I became extremely severe. For much of this time, I could not even move.



Then in 2020, a miracle happened. I took an experimental drug and I slowly started getting a little bit better. It meant I could photograph again. I bought a DSLR and continued photographing using both my phone and when I had the energy, my DSLR.



In making these images, I hope to not only make interesting, provocative works of art that speak to people about the nature of human suffering and chronic illness, and evoke emotion and inspiration in viewers without explanation, but also spread awareness about ME/CFS. ​Please visit this link to read a full explanation of this project as well as some information about ME/CFS and why it is such an important story.

