Wildlife photography has a special way of freezing moments that make us stop, smile, and marvel at the world around us, and 'Botanice Etcetera Gallery' is full of those magical shots.

We’ve put together some of the most memorable images from this Instagram page, featuring everything from majestic wild animals to everyday pets and farm animals caught in heartwarming moments. Each photo tells a story, whether it’s the beauty of nature or the simple joy of animals living alongside us.

Take a few minutes to scroll through this collection – these are the shots that grab your attention, tug at your heart, and remind us just how incredible the animal world really is.

Instagram

#1

Photo by Artistic licence

    #2

    Photo by Theron Humphrey

    #3

    Photo by Artistic Licence

    #4

    Photo by Charlie Mackinnon

    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I called them! They came! All of them! All together!

    #5

    Photo by Gunarto Song

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh man, I LOVE great pix of kingfishers in action!

    #6

    Photo by Mathieu Shamavu

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AndréBauma who works in a baby gorilla orphanage in Virunga National Park, DRC.

    #7

    Photo by Wildlife Warriors

    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby echidna are known as Puggles. 😊

    #8

    Photo by Robert Roozenbeek

    #9

    Photo by Mohammed Habib

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can lead a horse to water but you can't make it dr......Oh!

    #10

    Photo by Artistic Licence

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Baby goats are such charmers - hard not to fall in love with them.

    #11

    Photo by Botanica Etcetera

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everybody needs a hug now and again.

    #12

    Photo by Claire Thomas

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    #13

    Photo by Mag Gieshep Herd

    #14

    Photo by Artistic Licence

    #15

    Photo by Geir Magne Saetre

    ornurse avatar
    Greymom
    Greymom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I speak for everyone when I say, squeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!🥰❤️🥰

    #16

    Photo by Mr.best buddy

    #17

    Photo by Artistic Licence

    #18

    Photo by Joel Sartori

    #19

    Photo by Stephen Julian Rhys

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love chameleons, my favourite reptile. I had one that lived on bougainvillea outside the litchen door. These are Veiled chameleons. Chameleons feature quite a lot in African folk tales.

    #20

    Photo by Artistic Licence

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Google Image search says this is a Brown Pelican.

    #21

    Photo by Taliesan 1969

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are twins. Can you tell us apart?

    #22

    Photo by Beverly Gustafson

    #23

    Photo by Maggie Shep Herd

    #24

    Photo by Artistic licence

    #25

    Photo by Alan Shapiro

    #26

    Photo by The real Maggie Shepherd

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wowza! I had two borzois who looked very much like these! Oh. I miss those children!

    #27

    Photo by Gdinmilos

    #28

    Photo by Artistic Licence

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think I have ever seen a photo of a hummingbird feeding its young. This is delightful!

    #29

    Photo by Lessy Sebastian

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The frogs are beautiful, but lotus pods will forever be disturbing to me.

    #30

    Photo by Cheryl Rose

    #31

    Photo by Karin van der Hoeff

    #32

    Photo by Ennis Fei

    #33

    Photo by Artistic Licence

    #34

    Photo by Caters News Agency

    #35

    Photo by Mag Gieshep Herd

    ornurse avatar
    Greymom
    Greymom
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is up with the spacing on the photographer’s name? Poor Maggie has been done dirty on several of these!😅

    #36

    Photo by Artistic Licence

    #37

    Photo by Helmut Moik

    #38

    Photo by Nima Sirikhani

    #39

    Photo by Maggie she herd

    #40

    Photo by Cristina Goettsch Mittermeier

    ornurse avatar
    Greymom
    Greymom
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ma’am. There’s a bit of fluff stuck to your hat. 😁

