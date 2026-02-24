The Best Of Nature: 40 Stunning Animal Images Shared By This Page
Wildlife photography has a special way of freezing moments that make us stop, smile, and marvel at the world around us, and 'Botanice Etcetera Gallery' is full of those magical shots.
We’ve put together some of the most memorable images from this Instagram page, featuring everything from majestic wild animals to everyday pets and farm animals caught in heartwarming moments. Each photo tells a story, whether it’s the beauty of nature or the simple joy of animals living alongside us.
Take a few minutes to scroll through this collection – these are the shots that grab your attention, tug at your heart, and remind us just how incredible the animal world really is.
More info: Instagram
Photo by Artistic licence
Photo by Theron Humphrey
Photo by Artistic Licence
Photo by Charlie Mackinnon
Photo by Gunarto Song
Oh man, I LOVE great pix of kingfishers in action!
Photo by Mathieu Shamavu
Photo by Wildlife Warriors
Photo by Robert Roozenbeek
Photo by Mohammed Habib
Photo by Artistic Licence
Baby goats are such charmers - hard not to fall in love with them.
Photo by Botanica Etcetera
Photo by Claire Thomas
Photo by Mag Gieshep Herd
Photo by Geir Magne Saetre
Photo by Mr.best buddy
Photo by Artistic Licence
Photo by Joel Sartori
Photo by Stephen Julian Rhys
Photo by Artistic Licence
Photo by Taliesan 1969
Photo by Beverly Gustafson
Photo by Maggie Shep Herd
Photo by Artistic licence
Photo by Alan Shapiro
Photo by The real Maggie Shepherd
Wowza! I had two borzois who looked very much like these! Oh. I miss those children!
Photo by Gdinmilos
Photo by Artistic Licence
I don't think I have ever seen a photo of a hummingbird feeding its young. This is delightful!
Photo by Lessy Sebastian
The frogs are beautiful, but lotus pods will forever be disturbing to me.
Photo by Cheryl Rose
Photo by Karin van der Hoeff
Photo by Ennis Fei
Photo by Artistic Licence
Photo by Caters News Agency
Photo by Mag Gieshep Herd
Photo by Artistic Licence
Photo by Helmut Moik
Photo by Nima Sirikhani
Photo by Maggie she herd
These were absolutely delightful! Thank you, Hidrėlėy , for all you do for us!
