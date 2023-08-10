The internet is packed with jokes that say, "Send this to your friend without saying anything." It could be a cat riding a horse or a picture of a person dressed as a superhero attempting to fly with an umbrella. These pics are funny and take us aback.

However, context matters. And quite a bit. It is important because it gives us the background info we need to understand things correctly. It's simply that in its absence, situations can take a hilariously bizarre turn. Enter the world of 'Images That Need More Context,' an Instagram account brimming with such moments. We've curated our top picks from this account, inviting you to venture into a realm where pixels flirt with mystery and snapshots stir up a storm of questions.

#1

Pictures without context can make you laugh because they're surprising and weird. The same can be said for the posts on the 'Images That Need More Context' Instagram account. When you see a random or unfamiliar image, your brain comes up with ideas to explain it. This surprise and imagination are what makes them funny.
#2

Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s a tiny Pooh! 😍

#3

But context plays an important role. In communication, it is crucial. You can't go a day without someone communicating with you. In those moments, it's really important for the message we get to be clear and easy to understand. It's quite frustrating to hear something that doesn't make sense! So, how do we make sure others understand what we're saying? We give our messages context.
#4

Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that a lace collar around the cats neck?

#5

#6

Katie Bear
Katie Bear
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only person that noticed the camera isn't plugged in?

According to the Oxford Dictionary, context is defined as “the circumstances that form the setting for an event, statement, or idea, and in terms of which it can be fully understood.” We'll give you an example: "I'm sorry" and "My bad" mean the same thing... unless you're at a funeral.
#7

Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grrrrr! Entitled aholes just leave their shopping carts anywhere.

#8

Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We know who rules the roost here. Bwah wah waaah…

#9

Human languages are naturally full of vagueness and uncertainty. Even professionals like lawyers and engineers can't use language in a way that's so clear that it can't be understood differently from what was intended. Think about the phrase "I can't do that." Whenever you stress a different word in that sentence, the meaning shifts. "I can’t do that" means something different from "I can’t do that." The sentence means different things when said by someone about to parachute from a plane compared to someone asked to lift a car.
#10

Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It took me a minute to realize this was a grocery store and not a space ship.

#11

#12

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd probably be more annoyed at the white car's parking. At least the canoe is in 1 spot

There are some ways to create context for effective communication. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes—not literally, of course (see what we did there?). Imagine the other person hearing your words for the first time. If you were in their position, what information would be necessary to understand the message? Is there any crucial background you should share? Would explaining how you reached a certain conclusion provide perspective?
#13

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"mom, wake up, look what i find !!!"

#14

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of those things where you wonder what made it necessary

#15

People may not remember your exact words, but they'll remember how you said them. It's important to match your body language and voice with your message, especially in virtual conversations where only your voice is heard. Make sure your tone fits what you're saying.
#16

#17

#18

giku T
giku T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

apparently he is a dinosaur enthusiast;making do with the only living sub-species.

Be prepared to respond to questions without making assumptions. Avoid becoming defensive and keep in mind that people have different ways of thinking and interpreting. After all, that's why context is necessary in the first place, isn't it?
#19

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They ran out of space in the bathroom.

#20

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's Baby Shark, mummy shark, daddy shark, grandma shark and grandpa shark!

#21

Amarilis Schneider
Amarilis Schneider
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ae Brasil! Onde tudo é justificativa pra tirar dinheiro do povo!

The best way to communicate is by sharing information. Use open-ended questions and allow space for the message to be clarified. Then, confirm or make corrections to ensure your intended message gets across effectively.
#22

Lunakadi
Lunakadi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m getting Dolores Roach vibes.

#23

JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone went off-roading and had an amazing time.

#24

User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ikea presents new accomodation for visiting mothers in law.

Continue scrolling for a glimpse into the most hilarious posts in the group. Give a thumbs up to the gems that tickle your funny bone. For an additional dose of context-free wonders, venture into our past editions here and here.
#25

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So you found my hidden stash...

#26

#27

#28

#29

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m pretty sure I don’t want the context of this photo.

#30

pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One way to make sure you don't have to deal with customers

#31

PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, that was quite a break …

#32

#33

#34

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Caption says "they live in very difficult conditions". Not inaccurate...

#35

Sammy
Sammy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Girls all around the world have exploded after seeing such large pockets.

#36

#37

#38

Matthew Lindeman
Matthew Lindeman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1. How did he learn to do that? 2. Can he teach me?

#39

#40

#41

Sammy
Sammy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Typical Canadian ice hockey match

#42

#43

#44

Sleepy Panda
Sleepy Panda
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry Jesus, but my money’s on the pink pony!

#45

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which will fry second; the food or themselves? Clearly their brains were fried first.

#46

#47

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone accidentally held down copy-and-paste.

#48

#49

