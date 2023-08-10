49 Funny and Confusing Pics Posted By The “Images That Need More Context” Instagram Account
The internet is packed with jokes that say, "Send this to your friend without saying anything." It could be a cat riding a horse or a picture of a person dressed as a superhero attempting to fly with an umbrella. These pics are funny and take us aback.
However, context matters. And quite a bit. It is important because it gives us the background info we need to understand things correctly. It's simply that in its absence, situations can take a hilariously bizarre turn. Enter the world of 'Images That Need More Context,' an Instagram account brimming with such moments. We've curated our top picks from this account, inviting you to venture into a realm where pixels flirt with mystery and snapshots stir up a storm of questions.
Pictures without context can make you laugh because they're surprising and weird. The same can be said for the posts on the 'Images That Need More Context' Instagram account. When you see a random or unfamiliar image, your brain comes up with ideas to explain it. This surprise and imagination are what makes them funny.
But context plays an important role. In communication, it is crucial. You can't go a day without someone communicating with you. In those moments, it's really important for the message we get to be clear and easy to understand. It's quite frustrating to hear something that doesn't make sense! So, how do we make sure others understand what we're saying? We give our messages context.
Am I the only person that noticed the camera isn't plugged in?
According to the Oxford Dictionary, context is defined as “the circumstances that form the setting for an event, statement, or idea, and in terms of which it can be fully understood.” We'll give you an example: "I'm sorry" and "My bad" mean the same thing... unless you're at a funeral.
Human languages are naturally full of vagueness and uncertainty. Even professionals like lawyers and engineers can't use language in a way that's so clear that it can't be understood differently from what was intended. Think about the phrase "I can't do that." Whenever you stress a different word in that sentence, the meaning shifts. "I can’t do that" means something different from "I can’t do that." The sentence means different things when said by someone about to parachute from a plane compared to someone asked to lift a car.
I'd probably be more annoyed at the white car's parking. At least the canoe is in 1 spot
There are some ways to create context for effective communication. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes—not literally, of course (see what we did there?). Imagine the other person hearing your words for the first time. If you were in their position, what information would be necessary to understand the message? Is there any crucial background you should share? Would explaining how you reached a certain conclusion provide perspective?
People may not remember your exact words, but they'll remember how you said them. It's important to match your body language and voice with your message, especially in virtual conversations where only your voice is heard. Make sure your tone fits what you're saying.
Be prepared to respond to questions without making assumptions. Avoid becoming defensive and keep in mind that people have different ways of thinking and interpreting. After all, that's why context is necessary in the first place, isn't it?
It's Baby Shark, mummy shark, daddy shark, grandma shark and grandpa shark!
Ae Brasil! Onde tudo é justificativa pra tirar dinheiro do povo!
The best way to communicate is by sharing information. Use open-ended questions and allow space for the message to be clarified. Then, confirm or make corrections to ensure your intended message gets across effectively.
Continue scrolling for a glimpse into the most hilarious posts in the group. Give a thumbs up to the gems that tickle your funny bone. For an additional dose of context-free wonders, venture into our past editions here and here.
Caption says "they live in very difficult conditions". Not inaccurate...
Ive had smth like that before.it was called “light bulb drink
Which will fry second; the food or themselves? Clearly their brains were fried first.