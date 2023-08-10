The internet is packed with jokes that say, "Send this to your friend without saying anything." It could be a cat riding a horse or a picture of a person dressed as a superhero attempting to fly with an umbrella. These pics are funny and take us aback.

However, context matters. And quite a bit. It is important because it gives us the background info we need to understand things correctly. It's simply that in its absence, situations can take a hilariously bizarre turn. Enter the world of 'Images That Need More Context,' an Instagram account brimming with such moments. We've curated our top picks from this account, inviting you to venture into a realm where pixels flirt with mystery and snapshots stir up a storm of questions.