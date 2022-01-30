32Kviews
60 Girly Illustrations I Made To Promote Self Love
Hey, I'm Emma and I'm an illustrator. My social media career kicked off working for a body-positive lingerie brand called Figleaves. Unfortunately, I was made redundant in 2021, which is when I started drawing and I haven't been able to stop since!
However, positivity and self-love still run deep within all my work, and my goal has always been to make others feel good.
I now share my illustrations on my Instagram (almost) daily to my 30,000 followers. Here are some of my most loved illustrations. I hope you love them!
More info: Instagram
Thanks, this help so much, recently I heard something that broke my heart bc it meant I couldn't have something I have wanted pretty much all of 2021, and now I feel a bit better about it, sorry for venting in the comments
I love the details on the body! It looks like a real woman’s body :D
lol great message but I don't have a good phone and this just makes me want one... ah!
But the way we experience things is based on how we feel about them. It's not easy to dump all your former feelings and thoughts.
I WISH I could just do that, I’m still in school… Stuck for years with exactly the same people who don’t understand me, all the while struggling with depression and schoolwork and everything basically… Thanks for reading all of my rant, BTW anyone open to a proper talk about mental illness? The only people I know never had or have depression, so I don’t really have anyone to talk to…
I honestly really needed that, I have been so negative about what I deserve, and myself period, and that helps a lot, thank you
This applies SO MUCH to mental health and chronic illness, especially for people who don't have the choice but to "fake it" so they can work to support themselves, and give up all their non-work time recovering from the effort it takes to fake it. If you are suffering with severe depression or other mental illness, or an invisible illness and chronic pain, and were able to go to work, get home, AND do something you normally can't because of how you feel, you can and SHOULD be proud of that. If you are too sick to work, but got out of bed and fed yourself something, or took a shower, that's an accomplishment to be proud of. The success and progress you make shouldn't only be celebrated when it's tied to money or being slim or anything to do with capitalism. Progress of any kind when you are struggling to survive is something to be proud of
does my crossiant have to end for my lunch to begin tho can't i have a crossiant WITH my lunch
But a lifetime of societal conditioning is sure hard to overcome.
Yeehaw I have those same boots in brown :D and thanks for the nice message too!
This! It is one of the hardest lessons to learn at times.
I've never cared what anyone thought about me. Only thing is, I don't think well of myself, which is bad.
People who struggle with high expectations and perfectionism, this is so true!!! I care way too much about grades because of my parents so I feel pain in the pit of my stomach after I get less than an A on anything.
I'm not sure why this one is last when I think it is one of the most important ones