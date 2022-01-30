Hey, I'm Emma and I'm an illustrator. My social media career kicked off working for a body-positive lingerie brand called Figleaves. Unfortunately, I was made redundant in 2021, which is when I started drawing and I haven't been able to stop since!

However, positivity and self-love still run deep within all my work, and my goal has always been to make others feel good.

I now share my illustrations on my Instagram (almost) daily to my 30,000 followers. Here are some of my most loved illustrations. I hope you love them!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

60points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

58points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

56points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Jacob Nunez
Jacob Nunez
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to be my past self and not worry about chemistry

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

56points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

55points
Pixels By Emma
POST
M
M
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...School is too expensive?

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

54points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems about true

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#7

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

53points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Haileylynn (all pros)
Haileylynn (all pros)
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks, this help so much, recently I heard something that broke my heart bc it meant I couldn't have something I have wanted pretty much all of 2021, and now I feel a bit better about it, sorry for venting in the comments

17
17points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

52points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Amaiya Intres
Amaiya Intres
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the details on the body! It looks like a real woman’s body :D

26
26points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

52points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Me Oh My
Me Oh My
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the subtle heart shape the hands make.

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

48points
Pixels By Emma
POST
existn't
existn't
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

zamn i only get the strawberry

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#11

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

46points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View more comments
#12

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

45points
Pixels By Emma
POST
#13

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

44points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For all the people that are sad bc they think they are fat :>

14
14points
reply
View more comments
#14

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

44points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Sara Farms
Sara Farms
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yesssss everyone thinks I’m so nice but I feel pain too!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

44points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, you got that right :>

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#16

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

43points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Sara Farms
Sara Farms
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My laundry be like

39
39points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

42points
Pixels By Emma
POST
leia's emotional cupcake
leia's emotional cupcake
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol great message but I don't have a good phone and this just makes me want one... ah!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

39points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Ellen Midgley
Ellen Midgley
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That underwear looks super uncomfortable though...

6
6points
reply
#19

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

39points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

38points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Rylee M
Rylee M
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A little louder for the people in the back!

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#21

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

38points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Earl Grey
Earl Grey
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But can you not eat the 🍉🍑🍇🍎🍊🍋🍒🍅, then spit out the seeds and plant them on the same day?

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

38points
Pixels By Emma
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But the way we experience things is based on how we feel about them. It's not easy to dump all your former feelings and thoughts.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

37points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Urbosa
Urbosa
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I WISH I could just do that, I’m still in school… Stuck for years with exactly the same people who don’t understand me, all the while struggling with depression and schoolwork and everything basically… Thanks for reading all of my rant, BTW anyone open to a proper talk about mental illness? The only people I know never had or have depression, so I don’t really have anyone to talk to…

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

36points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Non-binary_fren
Non-binary_fren
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestly really needed that, I have been so negative about what I deserve, and myself period, and that helps a lot, thank you

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#25

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

35points
Pixels By Emma
POST
DUN DUN (she/her)
DUN DUN (she/her)
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can feel my body and mind deny 😭

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#26

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

35points
Pixels By Emma
POST
#27

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

34points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Helen Haley
Helen Haley
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it hurts someone else you do.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

31points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Heather Vandegrift
Heather Vandegrift
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This applies SO MUCH to mental health and chronic illness, especially for people who don't have the choice but to "fake it" so they can work to support themselves, and give up all their non-work time recovering from the effort it takes to fake it. If you are suffering with severe depression or other mental illness, or an invisible illness and chronic pain, and were able to go to work, get home, AND do something you normally can't because of how you feel, you can and SHOULD be proud of that. If you are too sick to work, but got out of bed and fed yourself something, or took a shower, that's an accomplishment to be proud of. The success and progress you make shouldn't only be celebrated when it's tied to money or being slim or anything to do with capitalism. Progress of any kind when you are struggling to survive is something to be proud of

27
27points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

31points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Hazel Gray
Hazel Gray
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

does my crossiant have to end for my lunch to begin tho can't i have a crossiant WITH my lunch

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#30

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

31points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Kirsten Dugger
Kirsten Dugger
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This really speaks to me. Thank you.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#31

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

31points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View more comments
#32

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

30points
Pixels By Emma
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But a lifetime of societal conditioning is sure hard to overcome.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#33

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

30points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Isa Trip
Isa Trip
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

really far away. I mean 6 months of walking is 6 months of walking.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#34

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

30points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Rylee M
Rylee M
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎵that's why I want you to know🎵 - come on, sing it with me!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#35

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

30points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Me Oh My
Me Oh My
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I take "thunder thighs" as a compliment. I also frequently request for my s/o to refer to me as "Her Royal Thighness"

40
40points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

28points
Pixels By Emma
POST
GoddessOdd
GoddessOdd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And to avoid those who aren't wishing you well.

2
2points
reply
#37

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

27points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Halo183
Halo183
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'm sorry. no offense but socks???

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#38

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

25points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View more comments
#39

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

25points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

25points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

24points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View more comments
#42

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

24points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Hazel Gray
Hazel Gray
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

will someone PLEASE EXPLAIN THIS TO MEN

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

23points
Pixels By Emma
POST
BORKADYMUSIC
BORKADYMUSIC
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeehaw I have those same boots in brown :D and thanks for the nice message too!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#44

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

23points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View more comments
#45

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

23points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

22points
Pixels By Emma
POST
#47

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

22points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Kimberlee Lofink
Kimberlee Lofink
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This! It is one of the hardest lessons to learn at times.

0
0points
reply
#48

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

22points
Pixels By Emma
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

20points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Sami Rezler
Sami Rezler
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never cared what anyone thought about me. Only thing is, I don't think well of myself, which is bad.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#50

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

20points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Helen Haley
Helen Haley
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pick a journey you like, you may not reach the destination.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

20points
Pixels By Emma
POST
#52

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

18points
Pixels By Emma
POST
BORKADYMUSIC
BORKADYMUSIC
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People who struggle with high expectations and perfectionism, this is so true!!! I care way too much about grades because of my parents so I feel pain in the pit of my stomach after I get less than an A on anything.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

18points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Liesl English
Liesl English
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure why this one is last when I think it is one of the most important ones

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

18points
Pixels By Emma
POST
#55

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

17points
Pixels By Emma
POST
#56

Quotes To Inspire You Today

Report

16points
Pixels By Emma
POST
Susan Williams
Susan Williams
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not possible to do more than your best.

2
2points
reply
#57

Quotes To Inspire You Today