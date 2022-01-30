Hey, I'm Emma and I'm an illustrator. My social media career kicked off working for a body-positive lingerie brand called Figleaves. Unfortunately, I was made redundant in 2021, which is when I started drawing and I haven't been able to stop since!

However, positivity and self-love still run deep within all my work, and my goal has always been to make others feel good.

I now share my illustrations on my Instagram (almost) daily to my 30,000 followers. Here are some of my most loved illustrations. I hope you love them!

More info: Instagram