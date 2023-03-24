Santiago Bara is an artist from Spain who creates humorous and aesthetically pleasing illustrations as a commentary on modern life. He started making these "little cartoons" as practice for more serious jobs, but they unexpectedly evolved into something bigger than that, and now the artist has more than 7k followers on Instagram.

Santiago's creations attract attention with their simplicity and accurate depiction of the present-day world. He makes people laugh by highlighting the absurd elements of today's society. Santiago's inspiration comes from the real world and his interactions with people. The artist believes that the clash between one's expectations of the world and what one then finds in everyday situations can be a good starting point for a comic.

If you want to see more Bored Panda posts about Santiago and his work click here or here.

More info: Instagram | sbara.bigcartel.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

7points
POST
#2

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

6points
POST
#3

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

6points
POST
#4

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

5points
POST
#5

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

4points
POST
#6

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

4points
POST
#7

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

4points
POST
#8

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

4points
POST
#9

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

3points
POST
#10

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

3points
POST
#11

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#12

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#13

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#14

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#15

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#16

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#17

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#18

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#19

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
#20

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

1point
POST
#22

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

1point
POST
#23

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

1point
POST
#24

Incisive And Hard-Hitting New Comics By Artist Santiago Bará (24 Pics)

il.bara Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!