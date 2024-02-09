We asked Kev to walk us through his creative process when reimagining contemporary rock stars in the aesthetics of 1930s animation.

“My process is first to find personalities that have quite distinctive looks and attitudes. There are many in the rock star category! I then use the standard building blocks of rubber hose characters, such as the use of circles and pear shapes and, of course, the bendy rubber hose pipes to connect them all together. It’s then a case of choosing how to dress the character and simplify the details as much as possible without losing their essence.

Even though these characters aren’t animated, I treat them as if they will be, which requires a certain design sensibility and attention to simplifying the forms for clarity. It’s always a trade-off with how far I can push it. I do the process from start to finish in Procreate on the iPad and always record myself by holding my phone in my left hand while my right hand draws. Sometimes they come very quickly, other times I will redraw the work several times before I feel it has captured the essence of the person and the rubber hose style,” explained Kev.