People Send Pictures Of Their Pets To This Artist To Get Them ‘Disneyfied’ (32 New Pics) Interview With Artist
Alessia Ciullo is an artist from Italy who specializes in creating adorable pet portraits in Disney style. Her artwork makes all kinds of adorable creatures look like characters from a fairy tale and we can't help but melt looking at these endearing creations.
"I'm glad that throughout these years I got to see lots of pets every day whenever I get commissioned! I love animals, and seeing their cute faces just brightens my days. Drawing them is always an honor to me," the artist has previously shared with Bored Panda.
Scroll down for some cuteness overload. For more adorable portraits by Ciullo, check out our previous article here.
More info: Instagram | fiverr.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Look at the buttery pancake, adorable! Edit: Waffle? We don't have much of that here so I'm not sure.
Bored Panda reached out to Alessia again to learn more about her creative process and herself. We were curious to know how she came up with the idea to create pet portraits in Disney style. The artist shared that it all started when she and her sister adopted Sherlock, their dog. "I never had drawn pets before, as I mainly focused on people and fantasy characters. I gave it a shot, I tried to draw him in Disney style since it looked 'simple' for a beginner, and I shared the result on Reddit. People loved it and they immediately asked me if I could draw their pets too (paid, of course). That’s how everything started."
I need an adventure where the duck is an imaginary friend that comes to life....STAT!
Is it me or is the real life picture cuter? I adore the second but he looks so sassy in the top pic. Lol
According to Alessia, like in every drawing that’s based on something or someone existing in real life, the most challenging part is to get their likeness right. "Some pets are more difficult than others, but after discussing the initial sketch with my customers, we always get together to the final result and they’re always happy with it. Another challenge is about the backgrounds, but after years of practice, I can say I’m pretty satisfied with how they turn out!"
The artist shared that she enjoys seeing the reaction of her customers when they get their drawing, "especially when the pet I’ve drawn has passed away. I’m glad I can bring these people joy and tears (positively, I mean). It’s a sort of responsibility, you know? And it’s always an honor for me to get these opportunities. There’s a lot of love, passion, and commitment behind every single drawing I work on."
The artist revealed that some months ago she started a project on her very own! "It’s a coloring book for children featuring some pets I’ve drawn for my clients. It’s available on Amazon worldwide, and half of the income will be donated to pet shelters in need all over the world. I’m already planning to release a second volume with more pets before the end of the year." You can find the coloring book here.
Unfortunately, Alessia Ciullo, like many artists, has observed a decline in orders and commissions as AI-generated artworks gain popularity. While artificial intelligence can produce impressive images, it fails in capturing the depth of emotion, personal connection, and artistic interpretation that only human artists can convey. According to Ciullo, AI can never take the place of a real artist. "You’ll never get the same results, care, and love that a real person can give you. So please, support the small business!"
Holy c**p. This is awesome. It's not even crazy expensive to have this done. The cat on my lap says I have to do this, but she doesn't want her brother in the picture. https://www.fiverr.com/artbyaless/draw-your-pet-in-disney-style
Holy c**p. This is awesome. It's not even crazy expensive to have this done. The cat on my lap says I have to do this, but she doesn't want her brother in the picture. https://www.fiverr.com/artbyaless/draw-your-pet-in-disney-style