Alessia Ciullo is an artist from Italy who specializes in creating adorable pet portraits in Disney style. Her artwork makes all kinds of adorable creatures look like characters from a fairy tale and we can't help but melt looking at these endearing creations.

"I'm glad that throughout these years I got to see lots of pets every day whenever I get commissioned! I love animals, and seeing their cute faces just brightens my days. Drawing them is always an honor to me," the artist has previously shared with Bored Panda.

