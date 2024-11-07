ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever had a reality check about what it really means to be an adult? Or maybe you’ve noticed things in society that feel all too relatable…? With this series of illustrations we’re about to share, you might just realize you’re not alone—most of us adults go through very similar experiences.

What began as a casual series of comics shared with friends in a group chat evolved into a successful series with a large following on Chaz Huttons’s social media. The artist told us during our last interview: "A few months later, my Instagram had 100k followers, and I was offered a book deal. I've been doing this ever since. So, yeah—I had to concede that maybe it wasn’t such a bad idea after all."

Scroll down to explore relatable illustrations by the artist and to read our exclusive interview with Chaz.

More info: chazhutton.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | instachaaz.shop

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda had the chance to ask the illustrator a few new questions and learn more about his creative process. We were curious about how Chaz usually begins when creating his humorous charts and diagrams. The artist shared with us: “Generally I begin by staring out the the window for a bit, then I forget what I was doing, make a coffee, decide to go for a walk, get distracted and then send myself a reminder to ‘draw a comic later’ - which sometimes happens.”
#2

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

When asked about the most challenging part of translating humor into a single sketch or chart, the illustrator quickly responded that his biggest struggle is drawing... a car! Hutton explained: “I am TERRIBLE at cars. They all end up looking like a smashed-up old Volvo drawn by a 6-year-old. If I’ve got an idea for a comic that needs a car, I usually just have to let it go.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

We wanted to know which illustration or series really resonated with Chaz’s audience. The artist shared with us: “The latest one is probably my Tote Bag series which seemed to connect with a lot of people!”
#6

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, when asked how he manages to stay inspired to keep drawing and sharing, given that humor and creativity require so much energy and originality, the illustrator responded: “Honestly? I don’t really. Being uninspired is like 90% of the time spent in front of a piece of paper. So to stay inspired is a frankly outrageous proposal.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

46 Sharp-Witted Illustrations By Chaz Hutton That Might Make You Chuckle And Relate (New Pics)

instachaaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!