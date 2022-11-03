I Started To Draw A Series With Different Animals Wearing Clothes And Having Professions (21 Pics)
I'm Aliz Buzas, a graphic designer and illustrator from Budapest, Hungary. When I was a child my favorite book was about dogs, who wore clothes and had professions.
I started to draw a series with different animals now just for fun. If you like it you can follow me on Instagram.
More info: Instagram | behance.net
This post may include affiliate links.
Hahaha, I love it! I'm not sure I'd trust a baker who got that much dough on their fur, and that security guard is pretty clearly just three squirrels in a trench coat... oh, wait... I mean, one squirrel in a trench coat. I'm still cackling!
These are wonderful.
Hahaha, I love it! I'm not sure I'd trust a baker who got that much dough on their fur, and that security guard is pretty clearly just three squirrels in a trench coat... oh, wait... I mean, one squirrel in a trench coat. I'm still cackling!
These are wonderful.