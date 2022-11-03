I'm Aliz Buzas, a graphic designer and illustrator from Budapest, Hungary. When I was a child my favorite book was about dogs, who wore clothes and had professions.

I started to draw a series with different animals now just for fun. If you like it you can follow me on Instagram.

#1

Baker Bear

Baker Bear

Aliz Buzas
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Aw! I love him!

#2

Chef Cat

Chef Cat

Aliz Buzas
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Love the mice in the jar.

#3

Dancer Deer

Dancer Deer

Aliz Buzas
#4

Artist Antelope

Artist Antelope

Aliz Buzas
#5

Electrician Elephant

Electrician Elephant

Aliz Buzas
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Dunno how that pole supports him but you do you, elephant.

#6

Gardener Gorilla

Gardener Gorilla

Aliz Buzas
#7

Hairdresser Hippo

Hairdresser Hippo

Aliz Buzas
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Yas! I love her!

#8

Karate Koala

Karate Koala

Aliz Buzas
#9

Lifeguard Lion

Lifeguard Lion

Aliz Buzas
#10

Mountaineer Mole

Mountaineer Mole

Aliz Buzas
#11

Nurse Narwhal

Nurse Narwhal

Aliz Buzas
Tim Snyder
Tim Snyder
Community Member
1 hour ago

That nurse has a very scary built in needle already

#12

Optician Otter

Optician Otter

Aliz Buzas
#13

Policeman Panda

Policeman Panda

Aliz Buzas
#14

Security Squirrel

Security Squirrel

Aliz Buzas
#15

Influencer Indri

Influencer Indri

Aliz Buzas
#16

Jockey Jaguar

Jockey Jaguar

Aliz Buzas
#17

Roaster Raccoon

Roaster Raccoon

Aliz Buzas
#18

Tattooist Turtle

Tattooist Turtle

Aliz Buzas
#19

Weather Forecaster Whale

Weather Forecaster Whale

Aliz Buzas
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Adorable!

#20

Firefighter Fox

Firefighter Fox

Aliz Buzas
#21

Zookeeper Zebra

Zookeeper Zebra

Aliz Buzas
