I Spent One Month Drawing This Illustration For The #Drawtober Art Challenge (11 Pics)

I am a huge fan of the Inktober challenge, but this year I decided to do something different.

I love Halloween; my birthday is on Halloween, and I am a Halloween boy. and I was looking for a suitable Halloween art challenge, and my choice fell on the #drawtober challenge. I liked how all their prompts were conceptually united into one big thing. Moreover, they gave several days per task.

So I decided to go big! Almost every day of October, bit by bit, I worked on ONE BIG illustration. And here is the result. This piece of art is very dear to me, and I am glad I can share it with you. Please enjoy all the tiny details!

PS: How many mice are hidden in this house?

Final result