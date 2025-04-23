16 Legendary Quotes And You Need To Guess Who’s Behind At Least 12 Of Them
Certain lines have definitely managed to stand the test of time. Echoing for generations, iconic lines are still famous—in fact, they may be even more famous now. These lines are uttered by philosophers, leaders, activists, and writers. Your mission is to find the people who said them. Match the iconic line to the right person in this quiz and collect your reward!
Good luck! 🤓
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 16
|
|
|
/ 16
|
29
0