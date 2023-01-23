I Used AI To Create 39 Images Of Japan
Japan is a beautiful country with an ancient history. Although I myself have never been to Japan, I have seen the beauty of Japan through photos. And because AI [artificial intelligence] is growing much better at generating real-world images, I decided to give it a try.
Enjoy :)
Below are the 39 images I generated with NightCafe AI.
Wow, one-upped even the usual AI “art” posts. “I’ve never been to Japan, but let me throw a prompt at an AI and use unlicensed images stolen from their original owners and call the results ‘art’!” AI art isn’t art. You don’t create anything. A computer program with zero creativity or imagination craps out images (created from unlicensed, copyright-infringed photos) based on a few words you type in. That isn’t art.
