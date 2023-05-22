I had never heard of Izamal in Mexico but when I did some research for my trip to Merida, some striking photos of Izamal popped up. That is when I knew I had to go check it out for myself.

Izamal, in the state of Yucatan, in Mexico, is one of the country’s “pueblos magicos”, towns that have something particularly magical to offer. In the case of Izamal, much of the town is painted in an enchanting yellow which makes for a truly unique experience for the visitor. The cobblestone streets and the horse-led carriages, that take tourists on a tour of the town, add to the charm of the place. You can choose a carriage from among a rainbow of colors, where they are parked in front of the San Antonio de Padua monastery facing the Main Square and Parque Itzamna.

The Arch In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
The San Antonio de Padua monastery is an imposing structure for such a small town and it boasts one of the largest atriums in the world. Only the atrium at the Vatican is larger. Walking up the inclined steps to the monastery, you feel as if you are about to touch the sky as it peeks through the arches of the arcade. You can walk all around the atrium and see the town from different angles. Then, you can go inside the monastery's church, named the Purest Conception.
A Scene Straight Out Of A Movie In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
An Arcade In The San Antonio De Padua Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
From the monastery, you can make your way along one of several streets and meander around. You will find the mercado municipal (municipal market) where you can try the local fares, various shops, restaurants, and residences in the all-yellow streets. Try the marvelous Yucatecan cuisine and take home an authentic, Mayan-made souvenir such as a hammock or a traditional blouse.

Apart from the picturesque streets, you can also visit multiple archeological sites in Izamal, including the Mayan pyramids of Kinich Kak Moo, Hun Pink Toc, and Kabul. Other nearby places to visit include Valladolid, another “pueblo magico”, the famous Chichen Itza, and a number of cenotes (freshwater sinkholes).

Izamal may be a small town but it certainly packs a punch. Enjoy an enchanting visit as you walk down its yellow, cobblestoned streets, ride a carriage, eat authentic Yucatecan food, and absorb the rich culture of the Mayan people.
Capilla De Los Remedios Church In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Cute Street With Papel Picado In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
One Side Of The Monastery And An Arch In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
Papel Picado Against A Yellow Wall In Izamal, Yucatan

Aurore Shirley
The Entrance To San Antonio De Padua Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
The "Izamal"Sign In The Town Square In Front Of The Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Wooden Door In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Park In Front Of The Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Street Corner In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
One Side Of The San Antonio De Padua Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
The Side Of The San Antonio De Padua Monastery Facing The Town Square And Park In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Typical Street In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Street Corner And Some Local Folks In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Street With Historic Buildings In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
The Side Of A Building With Some Plants In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
Wooden Doors In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Picturesque Street In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Street Corner In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
An Old Door And Window In A Building In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Quaint Street In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
The Colorful Horse-Drawn Carriages In Front Of The Monastery In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Street With Locals And Tourists In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
A Street In Izamal, Yucatan, Mexico

Aurore Shirley
