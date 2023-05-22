I had never heard of Izamal in Mexico but when I did some research for my trip to Merida, some striking photos of Izamal popped up. That is when I knew I had to go check it out for myself.

Izamal, in the state of Yucatan, in Mexico, is one of the country’s “pueblos magicos”, towns that have something particularly magical to offer. In the case of Izamal, much of the town is painted in an enchanting yellow which makes for a truly unique experience for the visitor. The cobblestone streets and the horse-led carriages, that take tourists on a tour of the town, add to the charm of the place. You can choose a carriage from among a rainbow of colors, where they are parked in front of the San Antonio de Padua monastery facing the Main Square and Parque Itzamna.

