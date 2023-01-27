The childhood of my Son is my biggest inspiration. Photographing Igor, I admire the amazing and beautiful way you can catch things that are seemingly regular. An old bucket or umbrella are magical object for children. That is why I appreciate the way my son uses this magic, regards and discovers the world, and creates relations with children and animals which constantly fascinate him.

