I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

I make custom wreaths, garlands, and decorations for any holiday, theme, team, or color scheme. If there’s anything you’d like made, please feel free to contact me via Instagram.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

Beetlejuice Halloween Wreath

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I had so much fun making this Beetlejuice wreath. The sandworm was sculpted out of clay in 3, 1-foot sections then painted and sealed. I added some clay to a doll from the dollar tree for the shrunken head and made the marquee with an old election sign I saved for a day like today. Using a dry brush really gave an aged feel to the sign that made it pop. Once I had all the pieces made, I assembled them into an oversized, almost 4′ wreath and added some Halloween ribbons and ornaments for a festive feel.

Cool Ghostbusters Wreath

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I also created this Ghostbusters wreath from scratch with a lot of cool little details you notice each time you look at it. The logo is hand-painted on EVA foam, Slimer glows in the dark and is sculpted out of clay. The NYC drain pipe flows with red resin embedded with battery-operated fairy lights, the handmade proton wand has neon lights inside of clear tubing as well as outside so it appears Slimer is being trapped at night. To finish off this 3 5′ wreath, Lady Liberty and Zuul are secured with a few cute ghosts. So, who ya gonna call?

