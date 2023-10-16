 I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween
10points
User submission
Art

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween

Likivi Designs
Community member
ADVERTISEMENT

I make custom wreaths, garlands, and decorations for any holiday, theme, team, or color scheme. If there’s anything you’d like made, please feel free to contact me via Instagram.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

Beetlejuice Halloween Wreath

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I had so much fun making this Beetlejuice wreath. The sandworm was sculpted out of clay in 3, 1-foot sections then painted and sealed. I added some clay to a doll from the dollar tree for the shrunken head and made the marquee with an old election sign I saved for a day like today. Using a dry brush really gave an aged feel to the sign that made it pop. Once I had all the pieces made, I assembled them into an oversized, almost 4′ wreath and added some Halloween ribbons and ornaments for a festive feel.

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Cool Ghostbusters Wreath

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I also created this Ghostbusters wreath from scratch with a lot of cool little details you notice each time you look at it. The logo is hand-painted on EVA foam, Slimer glows in the dark and is sculpted out of clay. The NYC drain pipe flows with red resin embedded with battery-operated fairy lights, the handmade proton wand has neon lights inside of clear tubing as well as outside so it appears Slimer is being trapped at night. To finish off this 3 5′ wreath, Lady Liberty and Zuul are secured with a few cute ghosts. So, who ya gonna call?

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

I Make Custom Wreaths For Any Holiday; Here Are The Beetlejuice And Ghostbusters Ones That I Made For Halloween Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LiKiViCustomDesigns

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Likivi Designs
Likivi Designs
Likivi Designs
Likivi Designs
Author, Community member

Lifetime Crafter creating unique and beautiful decor with salvaged materials. I refuse to buy wood when there's so much being thrown away. Recycled art reduces the burden of our waste and saving a single tree makes the extra effort worth it.

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a community manager at Bored Panda. She is interested in all things creative; therefore, fresh out of school, she studied creativity in advertising. She later became a part of the photography project "Underlook," which is why her profile picture is captured from an unusual angle.

Now, you will see her working with amazing artists, assisting them in spreading their unique ideas. Outside of work, you will find her in nature, doing DIY projects (and failing miserably), and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda