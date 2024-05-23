Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard
User submission
Animals, Art

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

Nikita Drachuk
Community member
I recently had the pleasure of working on a unique custom order that I just have to share with you all! A customer reached out to me with a special request to create a glass lizard figurine inspired by his friend’s favorite game. But this wasn’t just any glass figurine—he wanted it made from uranium glass, which has the incredible property of glowing in the dark.

I love a good challenge, and this project was both exciting and demanding. Uranium glass isn’t the most common material to work with, and crafting something so detailed required a lot of precision and care. It took me about two days to complete the figurine, making sure every detail was perfect.

Here’s the finished product! I’m thrilled with how it turned out, and I hope the recipient loves it as much as I enjoyed making it. Seeing the lizard glow under UV light is simply mesmerizing.

Creating custom pieces like this is why I love what I do. If you have any special requests or ideas, don’t hesitate to reach out. I’d love to bring your vision to life!

What do you think of the glow? Let me know in the comments!

More info: Etsy

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

I Made This Uranium Glass Lizard

Nikita Drachuk
Nikita Drachuk
Nikita Drachuk
Nikita Drachuk
Author, Community member

I'm a Ukrainian artist from the Glass Symphony workshop, who creates handmade glass spiders, octopuses, and other animals fugurines for home decoration.

• Etsy: https://miniatureglass.etsy.com

• Facebook: https://facebook.com/GlassSymphony

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GlassSymphony/

• Tumbler: https://glasssymphony.tumblr.com

• Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/glasssymphony/

Read more »
