LEGO Goes Viral After It Looks Like Their Twitter Account Was Taken Over By A Cat

LEGO proved that, sometimes, a brilliant marketing campaign only requires two elements: a social media account and a clever idea. Instead of spending millions on a TV ad, the Danish construction toy brand simply tweeted:

“v sdiu450-

oyt;’.rf=]9o[{{{{{{{{{{{{{{{

{{{{{{{ “

The string of gibberish, which received 13 million views, was followed by a picture of their latest model, the Tuxedo Cat, sitting on a laptop.

By making it seem like the cat had stepped on the keyboard, the company used a relatable experience for many pet owners and directed everyone’s attention toward their new product.

Image credits: LEGO

Image credits: LEGO

The adorable 1710-piece set lets people customize the feline’s facial expression and eye color (blue or yellow).

Additionally, you can create playful poses by rotating the cat’s head and adjusting its ears, paws, and tail. The mouth can also show different expressions and be rebuilt to be open or closed.

Advertised as a piece of home decor, the “cat gift for animal-loving adults” is being sold on LEGO’s website for $99,99.

People applauded the simple yet clever marketing campaign for capturing everyone’s attention with a relatable experience

The original idea received praise online, with many people admitting that they were confused by the initial post and others sharing photos of their own feline friends.

Jack Appleby, who creates content based on social media marketing, explained that three factors contributed to the tweet’s success.

“Scrambled tweets gain traction because followers assume you got hacked, [the company] used a human experience: a cat on the keys, and [it] doesn’t sell you hard, [it] just shows the LEGO cat in a very clever way,” he wrote.

