We all have stuff in our homes that holds a certain sentimental value for us. The post’s author from today’s story is no different — she has a teddy bear. Yet recently, she encountered some drama related to this bear when her boyfriend decided to throw it out just because, for him, it was unpleasant to look at it. And, well, let’s just say, she surely avenged her beloved teddy in a similarly devastating way right before ending the relationship with the inconsiderate man.

Sadly, occasionally some people can be very insensitive to other’s sentimental belongings, even if they seem to know that person very well

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

The woman has a teddy bear, which was given by her dying grandma when she was little, and everyone in her life knows how much she cherishes it

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Enric Cruz López (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Secure-Sun-9689

One day, her boyfriend decided to throw it out because it looked ugly to him, so as revenge, the woman destroyed his extensive LEGO collection and threw him out

Typically, people hold sentimental value toward certain objects because they remind them of a certain person, time, place, or feeling. In today’s story, the post’s author has a teddy bear. It was given to her by her late grandmother when she was dying from cancer. At that time, the OP was only 8 years old, and when giving said teddy bear, the grandma told the girl to take care of it and talk with it anytime she missed her.

The woman’s boyfriend knows how much this teddy bear means to her, as not only does she tell him, but he also sees her hugging and talking to it. This makes his actions even more awful.

He decided that the teddy was not appealing to look at due to its ruggedness. Well, it’s no surprise it looks raggedy, as back in the day, the OP used to carry it everywhere with her, and it suffered damage, such as getting its eyes and arms pulled out and sewn back together. Yet, its appearance doesn’t diminish its sentimental value for the woman.

She found out about the teddy bear’s disappearance after buying a button to sew in its eye and realizing it wasn’t in her room. She looked for it for hours while the boyfriend simply watched her do it. Then, he caved and confessed to throwing it out, which made the woman feel betrayed.

So, as revenge, she went to his room and destroyed his extensive LEGO collection — threw it around the room, out of the window, and into the trash. Predictably, this made the man lose it, but she threw him out of their home.

He tried to convince her not to throw him out and break up, but it didn’t work, as the woman felt completely disgusted by him.

Image credits: Quang Nguyen Vinh (not the actual photo)

Luckily, the majority of people online weren’t as cruel as the ex-boyfriend. They felt sorry for her loss. Some even said that her late grandmother’s gift was not only the teddy bear but the ability to understand how awful her boyfriend was before they committed to each other even more seriously.

But apparently, not all the comments were so kind. In the update given in the same post, the woman talked about various men accusing her of messing with her ex’s private stuff, but they looked over the fact that he did it to her stuff first.

And it’s not like she has some excessive, unhealthy attachment to that teddy. It was given to her by her beloved late grandma, and she has a right to be upset! And while maybe destroying someone else’s stuff wasn’t the most morally correct thing to do, in her case, it’s understandable why she acted that way — she suffered a loss at the hands of a person she trusted.

Well, maybe the boyfriend and the many people online who commented nasty stuff about the woman just don’t realize how even such a raggedy object can hold important sentiments for people. At the same time, they view the LEGO collection as stuff with a lot of value.

So, maybe they’re just ignorant to the fact that sometimes even stuff that didn’t take a lot of money and time to put together can still be valuable, and you don’t even have to feel that way about it yourself to appreciate it for someone else.

Yet, the story doesn’t end on such a sad note. A few netizens also wondered if there was maybe a way to track the teddy down if, for instance, the ex-boyfriend knew where he threw it away. And according to the update, it was possible to track it down. While it took 3 hours of digging in the dumpster, she was able to find it. So, in a way, it all ended happily!

The majority of folks online understood the motivations behind her actions and even suggested looking for the teddy bear in the dumpster, which she did and was successful!