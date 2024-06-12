ADVERTISEMENT

Classical art and artists were sort of the influencers back in the day. Therefore, the concept of reimagining some of those icons as trendsetters of today's world is not far-fetched.



Tiago, an innovative artist from Porto, Portugal, is the one who did exactly that and gave some of the most famous artworks and artists a contemporary makeover. The results are absolutely amazing and also eye-opening, showing how styling and setting can change our perception from classical to modern.



Tiago doesn't use AI; his work is either made in collaboration with photographers or is cleverly photoshopped. Besides these mash-ups, the artist, on his Instagram page called 'Untitled,' also shares other art and modern vibe manipulations. If you like his style, make sure to check it out.



More info: Instagram | Etsy