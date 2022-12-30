While it's natural for us to have individual habits, it is important to consider the impact that our actions may have on those around us. After all, we often work, travel, and go shopping surrounded by other people, so why not make these random encounters at least bearable? There's plenty of nonsense in the world that's out of our control already. No need to contribute to it.

So, let's begin our quest of becoming a considerate passerby by taking a look at one viral Reddit post. Created by a now-deleted user, it asked everyone on the platform: "What is something people do in public that gets under your skin?" In just days, the post has received over 5,000 comments, many of which detail our annoying behaviors. Here are the most popular answers.

#1

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Watch Tik Toks or videos LOUDLY.

#2

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Groups that walk 5 wide on a sidewalk chatting away like they're the main characters

And then you have to push through like you’re playing a game of Red Rover.

#3

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Speakerphone calls.Seriously, just hold the phone to your ear. No one wants to listen to your conversation.

Not everyone can hear holding the phone to your ear.

#4

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Coughing or sneezing without covering their mouths

Pro Tip: If your arms are long enough, it is most effective to sneeze/cough into your armpit

#5

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public People being oblivious to their position or how they are blocking an entire aisle.

And chatting, and look at you weird like you are inconveniencing them…

#6

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public People who litter

The most annoying thing ever. When I see it happen and if the situation presents itself, I take it and throw it in their cars.

#7

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public People that take up the whole aisle in the grocery store. Push your s**t to one side or the other so other folks can shop, you inconsiderate prick.

See my comment on # 3 and #5! I apologize if this counts as spamming.

#8

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public If you're waiting for me to back out of my spot so you can take it, that's cool, *but give me room to back out first for f**k's sake.*

I don’t even know how to drive and this irritates the heck out of me!

#9

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public not letting people off the train before trying to cram themselves into a full car. just let people off and there will be more room!!! how do you live/work in the city and not learn this by day 3!?

#10

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public People who keep passing me and then slowing down so I have to pass them. I'm on cruise control going the same speed all the time. Pick a speed, we don't need all this lane changing!

It's up to you to adapt your speed to surrounding traffic, not them to maintain your desired speed just because you're too lazy to use your right foot. Sure, CC is great, but if it's causing you a problem then it's your fault for using it in an inappropriate way.

#11

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Get to the top/bottom of an escalator and then simply stop in order to figure out where to go next. Like, the rest of us have no choice in our movement right now, we're going to pile up behind you!

#12

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Having no situational awareness at all.

By definition, this would mean that they are somewhere on the Aspergers/autism scale. Us that their fault?

#13

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Leaving their shopping carts out in the middle of the parking lot, rather than taking the cart to those designated spots the store puts out.

Park next to a cart corral if this is a problem for you.

#14

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Idiot drivers who change lanes way too sudden and not use their f*****g turn signals.

OMG YES!! It gives me anxiety lol

#15

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Standing too close behind me in line. It will not make the line move faster, I promise.

Once I got so annoyed I tried sturmwesen's move of turning sideways, I was more forgiving when I looked down and saw a white cane. I'll give you a break if you are mostly blind.

#16

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Record strangers without consent

i hate being recorded or photographed even by people i do know

#17

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Spit

I once saw a girl spitting like every 30 seconds, like it was the coolest thing to do. I then told her that it's possible to swallow saliva in case she hadn't heard and that she won't die from it. At least she was confused enough to stop it for a bit.

#18

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Smoke near the entrance of an establishment, then I have to walk thru the smoke.

I hate when people smoke near the school entrance 😭

#19

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Saw some kids in the literal front row of a movie theater with their bright a*s phones on taking selfies the entire time. Like wtf who bought your tickets and why bother even going to the movie?

People can be so inconsiderate. Sadly I have a hard time speaking up sometimes 😞

#20

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Walking slowly in the parking lot, in the middle, with cars waiting on you to stroll to your spot.

People also tend to cross at an angle taking longer to cross than if they went straight across in the shorter straight line.

#21

When I worked at Starbucks I got written up because I was working window and some guy came through in a pickup and ordered a venti caramel macchiato. He's a regular turd when I open the window and charge him but when I came back and opened the window to give him his coffee, he was actively dumping all the garbage from inside his truck all over the drive thru. Receipts, kleenex, mcdonald's wrappers and tim hortons cups, all over the ground and he was doing this like it was the most natural thing in the world. I said, "what are you doing?" and he said, "they pay them to clean it up".

I said I was going to have to clean it up and he shrugged, so I dumped his drink on the ground between the window and his truck and told him I was saving him a step. It was rural Alberta, so the situation was de-escalated by an even bigger guy getting out of an even bigger truck behind him and telling Litterbug to get moving. Bro had to call the store to complain, I still had to pick up the garbage and I got written up but I'd do it again just to watch his face as he watches me dump his fucking drink.

Pissant.

#22

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public People who are obnoxiously loud with no consideration to the person(s) standing right next to them.

Oh no… my dad is like this 😂 One time in the movie theater my dad was laughing and talking at the same time during the movie. The guy in our row moved away from us. Poor guy

#23

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Chew loud

With their mouths open, smacking their lips 🤮

#24

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Be rude to anyone trying to do their jobs. Times I just wanna slap the person silly and tell them to grow the f**k up.

IKR!? I’m sorry…. I can’t just let you buy alcohol without your id. Geez the looks I used to get and we were pretty strict about it. One time I let it slip due to my anxiety and a customer told my manager. 😭

#25

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public People NOT washing their hands in a public restroom after using it. I work in a store and see if often. Disgusting.


Another user added:

This is how it is at all the casinos, where everything it touch - screens, cards, chips, etc. More than half of men do not wash their hands, even after using the crapper.

I would have thought that Covid had helped people be more vigilant about hand hygiene but I guess not as much as I would like to think/hope. I, like many other people, started carrying a small bottle of hand sanitizer in my inner jacket pocket near the start of the pandemic and I use it often and refill it as needed.

#26

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Chit chat excessively with the checkout clerk at the grocery store when there is a line of people behind them

I wish people were more aware 🤷‍♀️

#27

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Cyclists behaving like they are the protagonist of an action movie. Almost got hit by one while walking because he was making videos while riding his bike.

Cyclist, the only people that get to chose if they are car driver, pedestrian or cyclist when it comes to rules. Driving lane has a red light-just use the pedestrian way. /s

#28

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Stop in a walk path

Like when a person does it or when a car does it? Because when a car does it I get a bit smashy.

#29

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public I dont know how to put it but not navigating a store correctly. You should navigate a store like you drive. Leaving the aisle you stop and yield to people on the main walkway. Stay on your side while walking and pull over properly and get out of the way if you need to stop and look. Check your blind spots. Etc etc.

#30

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public We have a girl that [watches TikToks loudly] in the bathroom at work. More than once I've thought about turning the light off on my way out

Then it would be like a movie house. I also think that this may be her way to decompress. I used to hide in the loo often at my previous job. Cry a bit or what something funny on YT. Anything to escape the situation for a few minutes.

#31

31 Annoying Things People Can't Stand Others Doing In Public Not pick up after their dog. I live in an apartment complex and I see dog s**t *everywhere* despite there being free baggies and trashcans. It's literally in the lease agreement and they need to start enforcing it.

People who don't leash their dogs. Regardless of their recall ability. When a dog comes running up to me and my dog, the owners always call out, "Oh it's okay, he's friendly!" Yeah, but you know who *ISN'T*? You know who is about to start s**t because a stranger just got up in her face? My cranky a*s 13 year old dog leashed by my side.

Also the cat owners that let their cats roam completely unattended outside. My dog has been attacked twice on our walks. Completely unprovoked ambush. I was scared she was gonna lose an eye.

We had a nasty snow storm one year, and our side yard is sort of the neighborhood dog park. People got lazy and when the snow melted, well... We filled a five gallon bucket.

