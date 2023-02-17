I Made A Round Pendant With Purple Charoite Which Is A Talisman And A Charm Against Negative Energy (4 Pics)

Do you like simple homothetic shapes? For example, the shape of a circle, as in this pendant made of copper wire and purple charoite?

The circle has long been considered a symbol of infinity, the ideal absolute, and perfection. After all, it is an endless line. It closes time and space. The most ancient places of worship were in the form of a circle: bonfires, altars, sacrificial stones…

Now let’s see how purple is interpreted. Purple is the color of the Sahasrara crown chakra.

Violet color is responsible for knowledge, humility, detachment, holiness, insight, spirituality, mystery, strength of character, humanism, and love.

Round shape – a symbol of the absolute

Violet represents the harmony of the spiritual (blue) and bodily (red) principles of a person. The main function of violet is the disclosure of the highest possibilities of a person, their spiritual potential.

And the final step. What properties does the stone have – purple charoite? Charoit is considered a stone of prudence and spiritual purity. It clarifies the mind of its owner, gives them calmness and endurance. The stone improves mood, relieves mental stress, soothes raging emotions, and strengthens family ties.

Violet color – a sign of harmony of the spiritual and physical principles of a person

Let’s summarize. A round pendant with purple charoite is a talisman and charm against negative energy. It helps its owner relieve stress, which is very important in the current turbulent time. It also helps the owner achieve peace, spiritual purity, endurance, and reveal their capabilities.

Charoite – soothes and reveals the possibilities of a person

Fine pendant with charoite, made using the technique of wire wrapping