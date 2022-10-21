Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Love To Paint Fairy Tale Mirrors (9 Pics)
Silvia Popescu
I love animals and nature and I always try to bring them closer to home through my art.

I started painting realistic animals on glass and making functional art. But lately, I’ve been experimenting with mirrors. I try to capture the magic in our natural surroundings and its animal kingdom.

You can follow my artistic journey on Instagram and Etsy.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

Luna moth double sided mirror

Black cat illustration

Adorable bunny mirror

Hi! I'm an artist and a mom with a great passion for art and beauty. ☺️
You can find my artworks here:

https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/CreativeSilvia
http://www.instagram.com/creativesilvia_
https://www.facebook.com/SilviaFlorinaPopescu/

