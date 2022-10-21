I Love To Paint Fairy Tale Mirrors (9 Pics)

I love animals and nature and I always try to bring them closer to home through my art.

I started painting realistic animals on glass and making functional art. But lately, I’ve been experimenting with mirrors. I try to capture the magic in our natural surroundings and its animal kingdom.

Luna moth double sided mirror

Black cat illustration

Adorable bunny mirror