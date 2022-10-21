I Love To Paint Fairy Tale Mirrors (9 Pics)

I love animals and nature and I always try to bring them closer to home through my art.
I started painting realistic animals on glass and making functional art. But lately, I’ve been experimenting with mirrors. I try to capture the magic in our natural surroundings and its animal kingdom.
You can follow my artistic journey on Instagram and Etsy.
Do you need a special kind of paint to paint on glass? I think the Night-Time Mirror is my favourite!
No, I use regular acrylics and Maimeri varnish 😊
Do you need a special kind of paint to paint on glass? I think the Night-Time Mirror is my favourite!
No, I use regular acrylics and Maimeri varnish 😊