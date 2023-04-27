Olivia Locher's "I Fought the Law" project is a humorous and thought-provoking series of 50 photographs, each intentionally violating an absurd U.S. state law. It is an act of civil disobedience, giving these statutes a satirical spin while also raising a more serious point about politics and social conventions. The project challenges viewers to consider the hundreds of decisions made by local and state lawmakers each year and to question who decides what is considered decent and how these standards are enforced. It was first introduced in Locher's New York solo exhibition at the Steven Kasher Gallery in 2017, alongside the launch of her monograph, "Olivia Locher: I Fought the Law".

Some of the laws that Locher chose to break are particularly obscure, ranging from outdated historical laws to total headscratchers. For example, in California, riding bikes in swimming pools is illegal, and in Kansas, wine cannot be served in teacups. Other laws, while weird, have historical context and are simply outdated. For instance, in Alabama, it is illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your back pocket, as this was an ingenious way for horse thieves to steal horses. If you are curious which are the other principles Olivia included in her work, follow the list of images we prepared for you.

