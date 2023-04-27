Olivia Locher's "I Fought the Law" project is a humorous and thought-provoking series of 50 photographs, each intentionally violating an absurd U.S. state law. It is an act of civil disobedience, giving these statutes a satirical spin while also raising a more serious point about politics and social conventions. The project challenges viewers to consider the hundreds of decisions made by local and state lawmakers each year and to question who decides what is considered decent and how these standards are enforced. It was first introduced in Locher's New York solo exhibition at the Steven Kasher Gallery in 2017, alongside the launch of her monograph, "Olivia Locher: I Fought the Law".

Some of the laws that Locher chose to break are particularly obscure, ranging from outdated historical laws to total headscratchers. For example, in California, riding bikes in swimming pools is illegal, and in Kansas, wine cannot be served in teacups. Other laws, while weird, have historical context and are simply outdated. For instance, in Alabama, it is illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your back pocket, as this was an ingenious way for horse thieves to steal horses. If you are curious which are the other principles Olivia included in her work, follow the list of images we prepared for you.

More info: olivialocher.com | Instagram | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In Alabama, It's Illegal To Have An Ice Cream Cone In Your Back Pocket

In Alabama, It's Illegal To Have An Ice Cream Cone In Your Back Pocket

Olivia Locher Report

10points
POST
#2

In Missouri, It’s Illegal To Deface A Milk Carton

In Missouri, It’s Illegal To Deface A Milk Carton

Olivia Locher Report

9points
POST
#3

In California, Nobody Is Allowed To Ride A Bicycle In A Swimming Pool

In California, Nobody Is Allowed To Ride A Bicycle In A Swimming Pool

Olivia Locher Report

9points
POST
#4

In Ohio It’s Illegal To Disrobe In Front Of A Man’s Portrait

In Ohio It’s Illegal To Disrobe In Front Of A Man’s Portrait

Olivia Locher Report

9points
POST
#5

In Delaware, It's Illegal To Consume Perfume

In Delaware, It's Illegal To Consume Perfume

Olivia Locher Report

9points
POST
#6

In Kentucky, It’s Illegal To Lick A Toad

In Kentucky, It’s Illegal To Lick A Toad

Olivia Locher Report

8points
POST
#7

In Nebraska, It’s Illegal For A Parent To Perm Their Child’s Hair Without A State License

In Nebraska, It’s Illegal For A Parent To Perm Their Child’s Hair Without A State License

Olivia Locher Report

8points
POST
#8

In Pennsylvania, It’s Illegal To Tie A Dollar Bill To A String And Pull It Away When Someone Tries To Pick It Up

In Pennsylvania, It’s Illegal To Tie A Dollar Bill To A String And Pull It Away When Someone Tries To Pick It Up

Olivia Locher Report

7points
POST
#9

In Louisiana, It’s Illegal To Gargle In Public

In Louisiana, It’s Illegal To Gargle In Public

Olivia Locher Report

7points
POST
#10

In Michigan, It's Illegal To Paint Sparrows To Sell Them As Parakeets

In Michigan, It's Illegal To Paint Sparrows To Sell Them As Parakeets

Olivia Locher Report

7points
POST
#11

In Arkansas, It’s Illegal To Kill Or Preserve Any Living Creature Without A License

In Arkansas, It’s Illegal To Kill Or Preserve Any Living Creature Without A License

Olivia Locher Report

7points
POST
#12

In Connecticut Pickles Must Bounce To Pass Inspection

In Connecticut Pickles Must Bounce To Pass Inspection

Olivia Locher Report

7points
POST
Nikki D
Nikki D
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wasted a good pickle but learned that they DO bounce! TIL

1
1point
reply
#13

In Nevada, It's Illegal To Put An American Flag On A Bar Of Soap

In Nevada, It's Illegal To Put An American Flag On A Bar Of Soap

Olivia Locher Report

7points
POST
Lärry the rat
Lärry the rat
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice touch with that hair :D

1
1point
reply
#14

In Hawaii, Coins Are Not Allowed To Be Placed In Ones Ears

In Hawaii, Coins Are Not Allowed To Be Placed In Ones Ears

Olivia Locher Report

6points
POST
#15

In Oregon, One May Not Test Their Physical Endurance While Driving A Car On The Highway

In Oregon, One May Not Test Their Physical Endurance While Driving A Car On The Highway

Olivia Locher Report

5points
POST
#16

In Maine, It’s Unlawful To Tickle Women Under The Chin With A Feather Duster

In Maine, It’s Unlawful To Tickle Women Under The Chin With A Feather Duster

Olivia Locher Report

4points
POST
#17

In Utah, No One May Walk Down The Street Carrying A Paper Bag Containing A Violin

In Utah, No One May Walk Down The Street Carrying A Paper Bag Containing A Violin

Olivia Locher Report

4points
POST
#18

In Rhode Island, It Is Illegal To Wear Transparent Clothing

In Rhode Island, It Is Illegal To Wear Transparent Clothing

Olivia Locher Report

4points
POST
#19

In Texas, It Is Illegal For Children To Have Unusual Haircuts

In Texas, It Is Illegal For Children To Have Unusual Haircuts

Olivia Locher Report

4points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Living here, I can promise that no one is enforcing this

1
1point
reply
#20

In Kansas, It’s Illegal To Serve Wine In Teacups

In Kansas, It’s Illegal To Serve Wine In Teacups

Olivia Locher Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

In Delaware, It’s Illegal To Wear Pants That Are “Form-Fitting”around The Waist

In Delaware, It’s Illegal To Wear Pants That Are “Form-Fitting”around The Waist

Olivia Locher Report

3points
POST
#22

In Tennessee, Hollow Logs May Not Be Sold

In Tennessee, Hollow Logs May Not Be Sold

Olivia Locher Report

2points
POST
#23

In Wisconsin, It Is Illegal To Serve Apple Pie In Public Restaurants Without Cheese

In Wisconsin, It Is Illegal To Serve Apple Pie In Public Restaurants Without Cheese

Olivia Locher Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!