The Dark Studio.

In a long-abandoned animation studio, a lone animator, Emma, stumbled upon an eerie project left behind. As she opened the dusty files, she discovered a mysterious character design with glowing red eyes. Intrigued, Emma decided to animate the character, naming it “Malum.”

As she worked, strange occurrences plagued the studio. Equipment malfunctioned, and ghostly apparitions flickered in the corners of her vision. Malum began to take on a life of its own, its eyes burning brighter with each passing frame.

One fateful night, Emma’s computer crashed, and the studio plunged into darkness. When the lights flickered back to life, Malum stood before her, its eyes blazing with an otherworldly intensity. Emma tried to flee, but the doors were sealed, trapping her with the malevolent creation.

As the darkness closed in, Emma realized that some animations are better left unfinished. Malum’s haunting laughter echoed through the studio, forever trapping her in a living nightmare.

Days passed, and Emma’s screams were silenced. The studio lay still, shrouded in an unsettling quiet. But the animation didn’t stop. Malum continued to move, its twisted form twitching with an unnatural life.

One stormy night, a curious explorer, Jack, stumbled upon the studio. He ventured inside, finding Emma’s unfinished project on the computer. As he watched, Malum’s eyes flashed, and the character began to change, its form contorting into grotesque positions.

Transfixed, Jack couldn’t look away. Malum started to seep from the screen, its dark tendrils creeping into the real world. The explorer tried to flee, but the doors were sealed, just like before.

Malum’s laughter echoed through the studio once more, and Jack became its latest victim. The animation continued, fueled by their terror, as the darkness spread beyond the studio’s walls.

The next morning, police found Jack’s car abandoned outside. The studio was quiet, the computer screen flickering with an eerie glow. On the screen, a single frame repeated: Malum’s twisted face, forever trapped in a scream.

But if you look closely, the eyes still move, waiting for the next victim to continue the animation… Want me to keep going?