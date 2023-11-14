ADVERTISEMENT

This series of photographs, titled Cat light drawings 貓光畫, were made with light in a darkened room or outdoor space; in effect, the images vanished as soon as they were created and captured with a camera in the form of playful, electrified abstract images of the cat.

When I close my eyes, I see images of cats; it makes me question how my brain forms an image and how an artist pictures the painting subject before it is captured in her art.

The light drawings are a way for me to capture the closed-eye imageries formed in my head (the 1st step of my art creation). The constant activity between the neurons in my brain and my vision is captured with light.

​I paint cats during the day on canvas. At rest, I still see cats and they are captured with light.