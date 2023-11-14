ADVERTISEMENT

This series of photographs, titled Cat light drawings 貓光畫, were made with light in a darkened room or outdoor space; in effect, the images vanished as soon as they were created and captured with a camera in the form of playful, electrified abstract images of the cat.

When I close my eyes, I see images of cats; it makes me question how my brain forms an image and how an artist pictures the painting subject before it is captured in her art.

The light drawings are a way for me to capture the closed-eye imageries formed in my head (the 1st step of my art creation). The constant activity between the neurons in my brain and my vision is captured with light.

​I paint cats during the day on canvas. At rest, I still see cats and they are captured with light.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat Artist Anita Yan Wong Drawing With Light

Cat Artist Anita Yan Wong Drawing With Light Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Cat Light Drawing

Cat Light Drawing Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Cat Light Drawing

Cat Light Drawing Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Cat Light Drawing

Cat Light Drawing Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Cat Light Drawing

Cat Light Drawing Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Cat Light Drawing

Cat Light Drawing Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Artist And Her Light Art

Artist And Her Light Art Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Artist Drawing With Light

Artist Drawing With Light Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Cat Light Drawing

Cat Light Drawing Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Artist Anita Yan Wong, Light Drawing

Artist Anita Yan Wong, Light Drawing Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Cat Light Drawing

Cat Light Drawing Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Anita Yan Wong
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!