Hi! My name is Nadezhda. I am a felt maker. Felting came into my life more than 10 years ago and I fell in love with wool. This is a magic natural material from which I make special heartwarming things: bags, brooches, toys, home decor, and much more. Every day I listen to the real desires of my heart, create my own fairy tale and feel happy. I can say with confidence that felting is my passion, my life, and my love forever!

