I Create Abstract Paintings, And Here Are 7 Of My Recent Works

Hi, I want to tell you about my experiment with abstractions.

Sometimes professional artists who have a personal style and handwriting come up with strange and unexpected ideas. It happened to me as well. Some time ago, I was preparing for an exhibition and was nervous before the event. To calm down a bit, I took paint and just created spots on a small piece of paper to switch my thoughts. Some of them interested me and it seemed to me that they made sense. I was so focused on new ideas that I almost missed the start of the exhibition. Time lost its meaning, I was interested in finding something new. Now you can see the results of those days in the photos below.

Looking at the photos of my paintings, I remember how I painted my first abstract picture. At that time, I used to play music for inspiration and spread paper with sketches and sketches on the floor of the room. I had a few 80×80 canvases and timidly set to work with trembling hands.

I also remember what I was thinking about at the time when the music carried my thoughts into fantasies. But this is personal and not always possible to explain to the viewer, to express in words.

At that time, with inspiration, I painted more than ten abstract paintings and I hope to continue my abstract messages. I hope that the audience will be interested in such a painting.

Now I’m passing on the opportunity to speak out about the paintings I saw. Write your comments. I want to hear your opinion.