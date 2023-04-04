Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"I'd Cease His Breathing If He Tried To Come Back Home": The Internet Slams This Husband Who Left His Wife Home Alone With Their 10-Day-Old Baby For 4 Days To Take A 'Breather'
32points
Parenting, People

“I’d Cease His Breathing If He Tried To Come Back Home”: The Internet Slams This Husband Who Left His Wife Home Alone With Their 10-Day-Old Baby For 4 Days To Take A ‘Breather’

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

In a way, relationships resemble team sports—in order for it to work, all players have to contribute. It is especially important when the relationship grows into a family.

The user u/LifeAndSuch155 recently opened up to Reddit’s ‘Parenting’ community about being left alone on the court. She said her husband left her and their newborn baby at home just 10 days after her c-section, and went to stay with his friend instead; all because of a fight. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s own words.

Teamwork in parenting requires lots of patience and good communication skills, which is why it’s not always easy

Image credits: korneevamaha (not the actual photo)

This woman was left alone with a newborn just days after her c-section while her husband stayed at a friend’s house

Image credits: OlgaSmolina (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LifeAndSuch155

The OP answered some of the people’s comments and shared more information as well as her views on the situation

She updated the redditors the next day

People had lots to say about the situation

 

The woman appreciated the support she received from the online community and provided one last update on the events

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's good to see that you're doing better. Your husband should be well aware by now of what he's missed, and what he will be missing if he ever pulls that mess again. He was wrong, he knew it at the time, and so did his friends. I hope that marriage counseling will straighten him out; it's far too easy to burn bridges that may never be rebuilt.

0
0points
reply
POST
