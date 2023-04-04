“I’d Cease His Breathing If He Tried To Come Back Home”: The Internet Slams This Husband Who Left His Wife Home Alone With Their 10-Day-Old Baby For 4 Days To Take A ‘Breather’

In a way, relationships resemble team sports—in order for it to work, all players have to contribute. It is especially important when the relationship grows into a family.

The user u/LifeAndSuch155 recently opened up to Reddit’s ‘Parenting’ community about being left alone on the court. She said her husband left her and their newborn baby at home just 10 days after her c-section, and went to stay with his friend instead; all because of a fight. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s own words.

Teamwork in parenting requires lots of patience and good communication skills, which is why it’s not always easy

Image credits: korneevamaha (not the actual photo)

This woman was left alone with a newborn just days after her c-section while her husband stayed at a friend’s house

Image credits: OlgaSmolina (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LifeAndSuch155

The OP answered some of the people’s comments and shared more information as well as her views on the situation

She updated the redditors the next day

People had lots to say about the situation

The woman appreciated the support she received from the online community and provided one last update on the events