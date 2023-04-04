“I’d Cease His Breathing If He Tried To Come Back Home”: The Internet Slams This Husband Who Left His Wife Home Alone With Their 10-Day-Old Baby For 4 Days To Take A ‘Breather’
In a way, relationships resemble team sports—in order for it to work, all players have to contribute. It is especially important when the relationship grows into a family.
The user u/LifeAndSuch155 recently opened up to Reddit’s ‘Parenting’ community about being left alone on the court. She said her husband left her and their newborn baby at home just 10 days after her c-section, and went to stay with his friend instead; all because of a fight. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s own words.
Teamwork in parenting requires lots of patience and good communication skills, which is why it’s not always easy
Image credits: korneevamaha (not the actual photo)
This woman was left alone with a newborn just days after her c-section while her husband stayed at a friend’s house
Image credits: OlgaSmolina (not the actual photo)
Image credits: LifeAndSuch155
It's good to see that you're doing better. Your husband should be well aware by now of what he's missed, and what he will be missing if he ever pulls that mess again. He was wrong, he knew it at the time, and so did his friends. I hope that marriage counseling will straighten him out; it's far too easy to burn bridges that may never be rebuilt.
It's good to see that you're doing better. Your husband should be well aware by now of what he's missed, and what he will be missing if he ever pulls that mess again. He was wrong, he knew it at the time, and so did his friends. I hope that marriage counseling will straighten him out; it's far too easy to burn bridges that may never be rebuilt.