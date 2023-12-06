22 Wordless One-Panel Comics Featuring Dogs By Karlo Ferdon
Meet Karlo Ferdon, the talented cartoonist from Chile whose art speaks louder than words. His illustrations are like little pockets of joy—simple, funny, and filled with everyday absurdity. All achieved without using a single word!
Ferdon has a knack for turning ordinary situations into a source of endless smiles. Today, we've gathered his work featuring our four-legged friends - dogs! Scroll down for a dose of canine laughter with Ferdon's charming dog cartoons!
Karlo Ferdon, now a full-time graphic designer, shared with Bored Panda that from a young age, he enjoyed copying cartoons and comics and creating his own stories, even if the drawings weren't that great. Since childhood, he found inspiration in comic artists like Themo Lobos, Eduardo de la Barra, and Fernando Krahn.
Ferdon said that making comics without words is a big part of what makes his comics unique. He likes how humor in cartoons is simple and to the point.
According to the artist, jokes without words might not be clear to everyone, but when readers get it, it feels fantastic. This connection with readers keeps him excited about drawing, even though being an artist can be tough.
Ferdon shared that ideas for his comics pop up randomly, but his "secret" is basically putting characters in everyday situations and making something funny and surprising happen. In simple terms, the more he draws, the more ideas he gets—it's like a loop!
Ferdon keeps things simple, and it's paying off—27.3k followers on Instagram and 62.5k on Twitter! He shares that using humor without words helps him connect with people worldwide. No matter where you're from or what language you speak, you can enjoy his art.