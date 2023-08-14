Marrying the person you love more than anything is a special moment to many people out there. That’s why they spend countless hours taking care of every little detail and hope everything will go smoothly. But sometimes it doesn’t; and surprisingly, the groom himself might be the reason why.

TikToker ‘idkwhattomakethia’ shone a light on such instances in a video that quickly went viral. She captured and shared headlines about weddings being ruined by one of the soon-to-be-wed themselves, covering some rather unexpected scenarios. Scroll down to find them on the list below and browse what can become a deal-breaker, sometimes less than five minutes into the marriage.