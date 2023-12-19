ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary German industrial designer Dieter Rams, who has 'carved' many of Braun's consumer products over the years, developed the 10 principles of good design, sometimes also called the 10 commandments. These principles state that the end result has to be useful and understandable, innovative, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, thorough to the last detail, environmentally friendly, and involve as little design as possible.

However, as illustrated in one Reddit thread, many things that are being sold to us fall short in multiple of these categories. Started by platform user DongLaiCha, it asked everyone the question, "What products are clearly made by people or companies who never actually use them?" and people were quick to respond. From clothing items to food packages, here are some of the most popular answers from the discussion.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence I swear that people who design some shampoo and conditioner bottles have never tried to use them while wet.

danarexasaurus , Taylor Beach / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Those who make the "pull this flip to open" on plastic packaging of cold cuts.

jonnyoxl:

I don't even bother with bacon packs anymore.easier to just pierce the plastic with a knife.

MissNatdah , Ziko-C / wikimedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
imogen_3 avatar
Imogen
Imogen
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I gave up at 5 opening bacon packs. I started opening bacon packs at 6

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Those toilet paper holder in public toilets that cut off at two sheets.

theshortlady , Vadim Artyukhin / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Period products.

veggie_saurus_rex:

I've always thought this, glad there has been a call out! Blood and mucus are not easily absorbed like "mysterious blue liquid".

elfowlcat:

Stupid sticky wings that leave all the sticky on the outside of the underwear!

The-Ginger-Lily , Natracare / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
otelib avatar
marcelo D.
marcelo D.
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s not the inventor’s fault. Tampons weren’t invented to be used on periods, but as plugs for bullet wounds. They just were rebranded

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Economy airplane seats. I bet things would change if airline CEO’s had to spend 100 hours sitting in the economy seats they approved.

10S_NE1 , shawnanggg / unsplash (not the acttual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
thomas_maertens avatar
Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they don't. And their aim would still be to make as much money per flight as possible.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence So many baby products!

Baby gates - I don't want a baby gate that requires two hands to open, because one arm is busy *holding the baby*. Ideally there would be one with a foot operated lock/unlock mechanism, so I can hold the baby and (luxury!) up to one other thing as well. Baby wipes that stick together when you pull them out of the container, so you end up with a long damp string of wipes that you can't pull apart because the other hand is busy holding the squirming baby legs up off of the pile of diaper contents.

Strollers that require two hands to collapse, and assume that all parents possess the grip strength of a silverback gorilla. I want to be able to open and close that thing with one hand, people. One hand!

If you've found hacks to get around these issues that's great - my point is they shouldn't be issues in the first place. For the amount of money you pay for baby products, they should be designed in such a way that a parent *holding a baby* can actually use them.

Previous-Actuator-26 , Jep Gambardella / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence The “push here to open” spot on Kraft Mac and Cheese.

Reaper_Messiah:

Whenever I get a different brand I just punch a hole in the same spot out of habit. It’s about exactly as hard to do as with the Kraft ones. So they might as well take out the perforating step and save .001¢/box in the production process.

coop_doop , cogdogblog / wikimedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Hospital beds. From the standpoint of the person who has to push it around and mess with rails that get caught in the mattress and plug it in with a long dirty cord that gets mixed up with another random cord that no one knows its purpose. No retractable cords so they constantly drag on the ground and try to trip you when pushing the bed. Brakes that are in the most awkward position that you have to invert your knee to reach with your foot. And worst, the screeching, ear-piercing alarm that they emit to “warn you” that the bed is not locked. Hospital beds are obnoxious.

Agitated-Effort3423 , Martha Dominguez de Gouveia / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence My over-ear headphones that for some unexplainable reason have touch, as in you have to swipe at the side of the earpiece to change volume, song etc. But it just doesn't work. 50% of the time when you want to turn up the volume you switch song. Especially when you are walking. Even worse, the headphones are unusable with a hood on because the touch reacts to the inside of my hood.

It's just horrible, and it serves no purpose! I swear nobody actually tested that product. STOP PUTTING TOUCH CONTROLS ON THINGS THAT DON'T NEED THEM!

spastikatenpraedikat , JÉSHOOTS / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Customer facing software. Developers should be required to hire grandmas under the explicit condition that if grandma can't look at a menu option and decide what to click without giving up and calling the help desk your functionality has failed.

Puzzleheaded-Bat8657 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Celebrity makeup and perfumes.

I doubt any of the celebrities have even tried them, let alone used them on a regular basis. Kylie makeup is the best example of this. Cheap makeup with an expensive price tag.

SteelBandicoot , freestocks / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Strollers. I swear they only tested them empty or with a tiny doll inside a store while having nothing else to do.

Now, try to use it on a tilted pavement with a huge baby bag, 2 toys, an almost 2 years old, 2 big shopping bags, a car trunk to open with someone honking at you for your parking spot after having 2hours of sleep per night since months. And it's raining.

IseultDarcy , Kyaw Zay Ya / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Women's clothing in general. Sizing is always weird, and we never get enough pockets!

mrsbreezus , Junko Nakase / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Paper towel dispensers (in public restrooms) that are operated by pulling on the paper towel itself. If you don't think to prep one before washing your hands, good luck pulling a whole sheet without it dissolving into tiny pieces of useless wet paper.

HawaiianShirtsOR , Jahongir ismoilov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence The little foil seal (hiding under the plastic cap) that insists it's "for your protection" and requires needle nose pliers to remove. Bruh, I just want to add creamer to my coffee. And now my fingers hurt. 😫

Edit to include: and let's not forget the body jolting frustration that consumes you when you FIRST attempt to use/squeeze/pour said product only to discover your little foil friend has "safety first!" in mind.

More_Than_Words_ , Elana Selvig / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Those pull tabs on the inside of the necks of olive oil bottles or sesame oil. So small, a finger barely fits in it, let alone grasp and pull it.

splitip86 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Flour bags. Whose f*****g b******t idea was it to put the most powdery, messy substance in a PAPER BAG that I can never open without tearing a mile down the side? And *never* seals in a way that isn’t obnoxious and stupid.

verydepressedwalnut , Nadin Sh / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Plus sized clothing.

I don't understand how the boobage factor can be so small and the tent like dress part be sooooo tent-like.

Or that plus sized people don't get to have the same type of clothing pattern as a smaller piece of clothing.

AliensRAmngUs , Alp Allen Altiner / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Not a product, but most laws meant to support low income households are designed by people who have no concept of poverty. The hoops you have to jump through are meant to be prohibitive, and the income thresholds for who gets help are arbitrary. Even in France and Germany, where I am and where there are lots of social benefits. 

false_athenian , Scott Graham / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I can only assume cereal makers eat an entire box in one sitting, otherwise, they’d be on the phone to the ziplock people midway through their first bowl.

verydepressedwalnut:

While we’re at it, pet food bags. Why the fuck are those not resealable too? I promise my cats aren’t eating 16lbs in a day.

cuzwhat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Paper straws.

ozzysince1901 , Meghan Rodgers / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
imogen_3 avatar
Imogen
Imogen
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, they save the environment, can anyone pls agree, the planet needs saving!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#22

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Kids' clothing especially for newborns.

PrinceOfLeon:

Sometimes the quantity and location of button placement is more intricate to put on than the lingerie was that brought them about. The bad kind and the good kind respectively.

LordyIHopeThereIsPie , Baby Natur / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Bras.

Critical-Adeptness-1:

“Where is the most sensitive part of a woman’s breast?” “I’d say the nipple, sir.” “Great, thanks, I agree. So yeah let’s put the thickest, mostly bothersome stitch in the entire cup straight across where that nipple’s gonna be, ‘k? Cool, thanks team, get to work”

Waterproofbooks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

New apartments designed to sell rather than be lived in.

Sirsmokealotx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Most sports bras. They often don't support more than a bikini. My favorite kind are the ones with a zipper in the frotn which keeps opening itself as soon as you move.

CTX800Beta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Elementary state assessments. They are the most obtuse, poorly written, unrealistic questions on earth. They enrage me. They are clearly written by people who either have zero experience in elementary eduction or haven’t had any in a decade or so.

DistractedHouseWitch:

I have a BA in English and couldn't figure out one of the answers to my child's third grade ELA state test practice. I spoke to the teacher about it and she sounded so defeated about the testing. There's no way to prepare children for a test when the questions and answers are so poorly written that the students, their teacher, and the parents can't pick the correct answer.

meadow_chef Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

65 Poorly Designed Products That Made People Question The Design Team's Competence Microsoft teams.

Pratius:

Far and away the worst intracompany comms platform I’ve ever had the displeasure of using. Just ludicrously bad at what it’s supposed to make easy.

thedreamer714 , Dimitri Karastelev / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

My kindle's power button is on the bottom, so if I hold it over a table I need to hover it because it'll turn off if I try to rest it on the table. Ridiculous. This is slightly more annoying for me than removing page turning buttons, which worked infinitely more reliably than a touch screen.

rrrtv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Touch-screen displays in general, but especially on chart plotter navigation displays for sailboats. Yeah it may be 'waterproof' but use that to navigate into a port in a blowing rain, with salt spray everywhere, freezing cold hands, low visibility... Nightmarish. Buttons & knobs please!

IceTech59 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Microwaves. Why does the beep not stop?

mauswe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

The belts that secure child seats to the car. Ok to tighten, impossible to loosen.

jameobi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Child proof caps on arthritis medication. W.T.F.

EllaVaader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Cheap, 1 ply toilet roll.

Dexter12955 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Maybe a bit off topic, but in a meeting with a former colleague of mine, the person in charge of the metro for a nearby city admitted that he had never used the metro. Not that he didn’t use the metro, but that he had never used it in his life, even once. I suspect that this kind of thing isn’t uncommon for government services.

KireGoTI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Speculum.

Mariske:

I just learned that the company that makes speculums has had a monopoly on the design and any new inventions that are potentially more comfortable tend to get thrown out for fear of being sued by this company

RollItMyWay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Most equipment for disabled people are made by able-bodied people.

tacknosaddle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I swear, my kitchen was designed by a 6 foot 3 man who has never spent an hour in a kitchen in his life.

It’s not functional. I can’t reach anything. All if the cupboards are in each other’s way, and when you unload the dishwasher you have to put everything on the counter and close the dishwasher so that you can then get to the cupboards to put the dishes away.

The whole layout sucks and someday im going to demolish it and put in a new kitchen.

PossumsForOffice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Most online job applications. If you know, you know.

KAG25:

Upload resume, now fill out these 10 pages with the same stuff that was in the resume.

austri Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Bras with removable padding. I know exactly zero people who enjoy having to fish those pads out of the washer and or dryer and try to put them back in place. And someone even made a tool to re-insert them?? Just sew them in the first time, cowards!!

Shadowstream97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Those weird vertical blinds that snap off at the top so easily.

DramaticOstrich11 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Voice-driven phone prompt systems.

BckOffManImAScientst Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

The guys who thought all of womankind NEEDED and WANTED flimsy pink plastic deli gloves to remove and *discreetly* dispose of their tampons.

Jessi_L_1324 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Most toasters sold in the UK are too small to fit the sliced bread sold in supermarkets.

Impressive_Cicada_82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Slow cookers with short cords. Try that in an office kitchen.

beachgirlDE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Cars are designed by engineers that hate mechanics.

thecountnotthesaint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Condiment packets.

*Tear along this line*

The line is on the wrong spot!

The plastic line is too stretchy and didn't even tear!

The notch isn't even cut! My fingers are so greasy that I can't even grip it!

itsmarvin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

The jerk face who designed blister pack packaging.

Like why are the scissors in a package that requires tin snips to open and once opened will cut me like a knife?

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Gatorade bottles, I have a hard time opening them, and I'm not a wilting flower. I can imagine an older person or children trying to pry open one. Oh, and then the bonus are the ridges they put on the bottle top that are supposed to be helpful, tear apart your flesh, and you are left useless with an unopened bottle of Gatorade.

Till-Opposite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

The "no-mess cap." I remember a time when I knew exactly what was going to happen when I squeezed the mustard. No more.

suburbanhavoc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Zebra printers. I swear Zebra customer service is useless. I've had to call the help desks for the specific companies I've worked for because the Zebra CS is just like "Huh!?".

monotoonz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Side by side refrigerators - the freezer in particular. HOW THE F**K DOES ANYONE ORGANIZE IT WITH 4 f*****g shelves?? Its SO DUMB

cloudtrotter4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
pincriske avatar
Almost sunny
Almost sunny
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd love a double door fridge, but my standard fridge is either looking very bare or overly stuffed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Disposable coffee cups with lids.

We can put a man on the moon but we can’t make a coffee cup with a lid that doesn’t leak?

YourMothersButtox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Anything by the MLM “It works”. It doesn’t work people.

F**KYOUINYOURFACE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

In education, the administration (especially the board of education) are too far from the work that actually goes on in the classroom. I've taught for a long time and have never seen a Board of Education member in a classroom. Principals think they know what's going on because they do observations, but the part they don't understand is how the layers of "c**p" they add to the workload affects the teachers...or how that eventually affects the students. Administrators add layers of c**p because they think that is their job. Instead, they should view their job as removing c**p so that teachers have the time and freedom to have the most purely academic and meaningful interaction with the students.

OutdoorzExplorerz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Third party apps the company suddenly wants to change to that involves material acquisition, invoices, travel bills or anything that should help your day get more effective.

It never does.

Creolucius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Humidifiers. They are impossible to clean, no one would design anything like that after having cleaned one correctly.

Familiar_Hold969 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Whoever makes the individual pill packs for hospitals - especially gabapentin. Good GRIEF those are impossible to open, let alone split off from the 10 pack. I swear some of my most annoying moments as a nurse is opening all the individual pill packets!!

Scucer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Dishwashers, particularly the bottom rack wheel/track designers. Mine is fine when empty, but as soon as there’s anything in it, it careens off the track every time you slide it.

rianpie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

WHEELCHAIRS. A friend of mine got a wheelchair recently and it’s quite hard to use on any terrain that’s not like smooth linoleum. There’s no mud guards (so mud that gets on the wheels will get on you) but there are arm rests that make it hard to reach the wheels, and the back of the chair goes up too far and limits upper body mobility. Unless you have a ton of money to shell out on a custom made chair, most basic ones on Amazon were clearly made with the assumption in mind that the wheelchair user will have someone else pushing them.

waterwillowxavv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Bike lanes and bike racks.

Sohn_Jalston_Raul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Any bathroom mirror with a touch sensitive light switch. As soon as the moisture levels go up, the switch will start activating.

CriticismTop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

SharePoint, why are you sooooo slow at everything?

BallBearingBill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Poo-pourri. The contortions you have to do when the bottle gets below halfway full is nuts.

sandmanlyman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#64

GOOGLE MAPS NAVIGATION.

F*****g thing reroutes me AUTOMATICALLY and then zooms all the way in to hide the evidence that it is no longer using the route I specifically told it to. Sometimes I don't realize until I've already missed the turn I thought it was going to remind me to take.

I set the route back, and within 5 minutes it reverts it again.

It especially likes to tell me to take a $10 toll road to save 15 minutes (and spend 30c/gal more on gas in the process). i swear the toll roads are paying google for traffic.

No f*****g way that anyone on that team actually uses the product (navigation mode).

pictogasm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

All of those trendy new long stick vacuum cleaners with the motor at the top.

GuncleShark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!