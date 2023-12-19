However, as illustrated in one Reddit thread , many things that are being sold to us fall short in multiple of these categories. Started by platform user DongLaiCha , it asked everyone the question, "What products are clearly made by people or companies who never actually use them?" and people were quick to respond. From clothing items to food packages, here are some of the most popular answers from the discussion.

Legendary German industrial designer Dieter Rams, who has 'carved' many of Braun's consumer products over the years, developed the 10 principles of good design, sometimes also called the 10 commandments. These principles state that the end result has to be useful and understandable, innovative, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, thorough to the last detail, environmentally friendly, and involve as little design as possible.

#1 I swear that people who design some shampoo and conditioner bottles have never tried to use them while wet.

#2 Those who make the "pull this flip to open" on plastic packaging of cold cuts.



jonnyoxl:



I don't even bother with bacon packs anymore.easier to just pierce the plastic with a knife.

#3 Those toilet paper holder in public toilets that cut off at two sheets.

#4 Period products.



veggie_saurus_rex:



I've always thought this, glad there has been a call out! Blood and mucus are not easily absorbed like "mysterious blue liquid".



elfowlcat:



Stupid sticky wings that leave all the sticky on the outside of the underwear!



#5 Economy airplane seats. I bet things would change if airline CEO’s had to spend 100 hours sitting in the economy seats they approved.

#6 So many baby products!



Baby gates - I don't want a baby gate that requires two hands to open, because one arm is busy *holding the baby*. Ideally there would be one with a foot operated lock/unlock mechanism, so I can hold the baby and (luxury!) up to one other thing as well. Baby wipes that stick together when you pull them out of the container, so you end up with a long damp string of wipes that you can't pull apart because the other hand is busy holding the squirming baby legs up off of the pile of diaper contents.



Strollers that require two hands to collapse, and assume that all parents possess the grip strength of a silverback gorilla. I want to be able to open and close that thing with one hand, people. One hand!



If you've found hacks to get around these issues that's great - my point is they shouldn't be issues in the first place. For the amount of money you pay for baby products, they should be designed in such a way that a parent *holding a baby* can actually use them.

#7 The “push here to open” spot on Kraft Mac and Cheese.



Reaper_Messiah:



Whenever I get a different brand I just punch a hole in the same spot out of habit. It’s about exactly as hard to do as with the Kraft ones. So they might as well take out the perforating step and save .001¢/box in the production process.

#8 Hospital beds. From the standpoint of the person who has to push it around and mess with rails that get caught in the mattress and plug it in with a long dirty cord that gets mixed up with another random cord that no one knows its purpose. No retractable cords so they constantly drag on the ground and try to trip you when pushing the bed. Brakes that are in the most awkward position that you have to invert your knee to reach with your foot. And worst, the screeching, ear-piercing alarm that they emit to “warn you” that the bed is not locked. Hospital beds are obnoxious.

#9 My over-ear headphones that for some unexplainable reason have touch, as in you have to swipe at the side of the earpiece to change volume, song etc. But it just doesn't work. 50% of the time when you want to turn up the volume you switch song. Especially when you are walking. Even worse, the headphones are unusable with a hood on because the touch reacts to the inside of my hood.



It's just horrible, and it serves no purpose! I swear nobody actually tested that product. STOP PUTTING TOUCH CONTROLS ON THINGS THAT DON'T NEED THEM!

#10 Customer facing software. Developers should be required to hire grandmas under the explicit condition that if grandma can't look at a menu option and decide what to click without giving up and calling the help desk your functionality has failed.

#11 Celebrity makeup and perfumes.



I doubt any of the celebrities have even tried them, let alone used them on a regular basis. Kylie makeup is the best example of this. Cheap makeup with an expensive price tag.

#12 Strollers. I swear they only tested them empty or with a tiny doll inside a store while having nothing else to do.



Now, try to use it on a tilted pavement with a huge baby bag, 2 toys, an almost 2 years old, 2 big shopping bags, a car trunk to open with someone honking at you for your parking spot after having 2hours of sleep per night since months. And it's raining.

#13 Women's clothing in general. Sizing is always weird, and we never get enough pockets!

#14 Paper towel dispensers (in public restrooms) that are operated by pulling on the paper towel itself. If you don't think to prep one before washing your hands, good luck pulling a whole sheet without it dissolving into tiny pieces of useless wet paper.

#15 The little foil seal (hiding under the plastic cap) that insists it's "for your protection" and requires needle nose pliers to remove. Bruh, I just want to add creamer to my coffee. And now my fingers hurt. 😫



Edit to include: and let's not forget the body jolting frustration that consumes you when you FIRST attempt to use/squeeze/pour said product only to discover your little foil friend has "safety first!" in mind.

#16 Those pull tabs on the inside of the necks of olive oil bottles or sesame oil. So small, a finger barely fits in it, let alone grasp and pull it.

#17 Flour bags. Whose f*****g b******t idea was it to put the most powdery, messy substance in a PAPER BAG that I can never open without tearing a mile down the side? And *never* seals in a way that isn’t obnoxious and stupid.

#18 Plus sized clothing.



I don't understand how the boobage factor can be so small and the tent like dress part be sooooo tent-like.



Or that plus sized people don't get to have the same type of clothing pattern as a smaller piece of clothing.

#19 Not a product, but most laws meant to support low income households are designed by people who have no concept of poverty. The hoops you have to jump through are meant to be prohibitive, and the income thresholds for who gets help are arbitrary. Even in France and Germany, where I am and where there are lots of social benefits.

#20 I can only assume cereal makers eat an entire box in one sitting, otherwise, they’d be on the phone to the ziplock people midway through their first bowl.



verydepressedwalnut:



While we’re at it, pet food bags. Why the fuck are those not resealable too? I promise my cats aren’t eating 16lbs in a day.

#21 Paper straws.

#22 Kids' clothing especially for newborns.



PrinceOfLeon:



Sometimes the quantity and location of button placement is more intricate to put on than the lingerie was that brought them about. The bad kind and the good kind respectively.

#23 Bras.



Critical-Adeptness-1:



“Where is the most sensitive part of a woman’s breast?” “I’d say the nipple, sir.” “Great, thanks, I agree. So yeah let’s put the thickest, mostly bothersome stitch in the entire cup straight across where that nipple’s gonna be, ‘k? Cool, thanks team, get to work”

#24 New apartments designed to sell rather than be lived in.

#25 Most sports bras. They often don't support more than a bikini. My favorite kind are the ones with a zipper in the frotn which keeps opening itself as soon as you move.

#26 Elementary state assessments. They are the most obtuse, poorly written, unrealistic questions on earth. They enrage me. They are clearly written by people who either have zero experience in elementary eduction or haven’t had any in a decade or so.



DistractedHouseWitch:



I have a BA in English and couldn't figure out one of the answers to my child's third grade ELA state test practice. I spoke to the teacher about it and she sounded so defeated about the testing. There's no way to prepare children for a test when the questions and answers are so poorly written that the students, their teacher, and the parents can't pick the correct answer.

#27 Microsoft teams.



Pratius:



Far and away the worst intracompany comms platform I’ve ever had the displeasure of using. Just ludicrously bad at what it’s supposed to make easy.

#28 My kindle's power button is on the bottom, so if I hold it over a table I need to hover it because it'll turn off if I try to rest it on the table. Ridiculous. This is slightly more annoying for me than removing page turning buttons, which worked infinitely more reliably than a touch screen.

#29 Touch-screen displays in general, but especially on chart plotter navigation displays for sailboats. Yeah it may be 'waterproof' but use that to navigate into a port in a blowing rain, with salt spray everywhere, freezing cold hands, low visibility... Nightmarish. Buttons & knobs please!

#30 Microwaves. Why does the beep not stop?

#31 The belts that secure child seats to the car. Ok to tighten, impossible to loosen.

#32 Child proof caps on arthritis medication. W.T.F.

#33 Cheap, 1 ply toilet roll.

#34 Maybe a bit off topic, but in a meeting with a former colleague of mine, the person in charge of the metro for a nearby city admitted that he had never used the metro. Not that he didn’t use the metro, but that he had never used it in his life, even once. I suspect that this kind of thing isn’t uncommon for government services.

#35 Speculum.



Mariske:



I just learned that the company that makes speculums has had a monopoly on the design and any new inventions that are potentially more comfortable tend to get thrown out for fear of being sued by this company

#36 Most equipment for disabled people are made by able-bodied people.

#37 I swear, my kitchen was designed by a 6 foot 3 man who has never spent an hour in a kitchen in his life.



It’s not functional. I can’t reach anything. All if the cupboards are in each other’s way, and when you unload the dishwasher you have to put everything on the counter and close the dishwasher so that you can then get to the cupboards to put the dishes away.



The whole layout sucks and someday im going to demolish it and put in a new kitchen.

#38 Most online job applications. If you know, you know.



KAG25:



Upload resume, now fill out these 10 pages with the same stuff that was in the resume.

#39 Bras with removable padding. I know exactly zero people who enjoy having to fish those pads out of the washer and or dryer and try to put them back in place. And someone even made a tool to re-insert them?? Just sew them in the first time, cowards!!

#40 Those weird vertical blinds that snap off at the top so easily.

#41 Voice-driven phone prompt systems.

#42 The guys who thought all of womankind NEEDED and WANTED flimsy pink plastic deli gloves to remove and *discreetly* dispose of their tampons.

#43 Most toasters sold in the UK are too small to fit the sliced bread sold in supermarkets.

#44 Slow cookers with short cords. Try that in an office kitchen.

#45 Cars are designed by engineers that hate mechanics.

#46 Condiment packets.



*Tear along this line*



The line is on the wrong spot!



The plastic line is too stretchy and didn't even tear!



The notch isn't even cut! My fingers are so greasy that I can't even grip it!

#47 The jerk face who designed blister pack packaging.



Like why are the scissors in a package that requires tin snips to open and once opened will cut me like a knife?

#48 Gatorade bottles, I have a hard time opening them, and I'm not a wilting flower. I can imagine an older person or children trying to pry open one. Oh, and then the bonus are the ridges they put on the bottle top that are supposed to be helpful, tear apart your flesh, and you are left useless with an unopened bottle of Gatorade.

#49 The "no-mess cap." I remember a time when I knew exactly what was going to happen when I squeezed the mustard. No more.

#50 Zebra printers. I swear Zebra customer service is useless. I've had to call the help desks for the specific companies I've worked for because the Zebra CS is just like "Huh!?".

#51 Side by side refrigerators - the freezer in particular. HOW THE F**K DOES ANYONE ORGANIZE IT WITH 4 f*****g shelves?? Its SO DUMB

#52 Disposable coffee cups with lids.



We can put a man on the moon but we can’t make a coffee cup with a lid that doesn’t leak?

#53 Anything by the MLM “It works”. It doesn’t work people.

#54 In education, the administration (especially the board of education) are too far from the work that actually goes on in the classroom. I've taught for a long time and have never seen a Board of Education member in a classroom. Principals think they know what's going on because they do observations, but the part they don't understand is how the layers of "c**p" they add to the workload affects the teachers...or how that eventually affects the students. Administrators add layers of c**p because they think that is their job. Instead, they should view their job as removing c**p so that teachers have the time and freedom to have the most purely academic and meaningful interaction with the students.

#55 Third party apps the company suddenly wants to change to that involves material acquisition, invoices, travel bills or anything that should help your day get more effective.



It never does.

#56 Humidifiers. They are impossible to clean, no one would design anything like that after having cleaned one correctly.

#57 Whoever makes the individual pill packs for hospitals - especially gabapentin. Good GRIEF those are impossible to open, let alone split off from the 10 pack. I swear some of my most annoying moments as a nurse is opening all the individual pill packets!!

#58 Dishwashers, particularly the bottom rack wheel/track designers. Mine is fine when empty, but as soon as there’s anything in it, it careens off the track every time you slide it.

#59 WHEELCHAIRS. A friend of mine got a wheelchair recently and it’s quite hard to use on any terrain that’s not like smooth linoleum. There’s no mud guards (so mud that gets on the wheels will get on you) but there are arm rests that make it hard to reach the wheels, and the back of the chair goes up too far and limits upper body mobility. Unless you have a ton of money to shell out on a custom made chair, most basic ones on Amazon were clearly made with the assumption in mind that the wheelchair user will have someone else pushing them.

#60 Bike lanes and bike racks.

#61 Any bathroom mirror with a touch sensitive light switch. As soon as the moisture levels go up, the switch will start activating.

#62 SharePoint, why are you sooooo slow at everything?

#63 Poo-pourri. The contortions you have to do when the bottle gets below halfway full is nuts.

#64 GOOGLE MAPS NAVIGATION.



F*****g thing reroutes me AUTOMATICALLY and then zooms all the way in to hide the evidence that it is no longer using the route I specifically told it to. Sometimes I don't realize until I've already missed the turn I thought it was going to remind me to take.



I set the route back, and within 5 minutes it reverts it again.



It especially likes to tell me to take a $10 toll road to save 15 minutes (and spend 30c/gal more on gas in the process). i swear the toll roads are paying google for traffic.



No f*****g way that anyone on that team actually uses the product (navigation mode).