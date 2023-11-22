Even though modern advertisements have come a long way, some old elements still work today, like having a spokesperson who is linked to the brand and attracts more customers.

Specifically, Ronald McDonald, Red and Yellow M&M's, and even Pillsbury Doughboy who become synonymous with their brands, proving this marketing tactic successful. Nowadays, influencers are the ones who promote businesses, and consumers love to hear what they have to say. Almost 50% of them search for videos before buying a product, and if a popular influencer is talking about it, this can increase profits.

Large and catchy slogans or headlines remain a great way to immediately draw people's attention. In 2009, boot company Timberland brought this back with the powerful headline “Walk the Talk”. The campaign demanded world leaders start putting their words into action to help stop climate change.