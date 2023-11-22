ADVERTISEMENT

Vintage ads are a fascinating glimpse into the past. They show us what people were buying and how they were living. Old commercials for food and beverages reflect products that could’ve been found in household pantries at the time. Ads featuring home appliances or entertainment technologies revealed advancements and innovations, while the promotion of clothes, hairstyles, and accessories offered a look into fashion trends.

A Facebook page called “Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans” allows us to take a peek at popular products and services of the past. Buckle up, as we’re bringing you back to the time when commercials weren’t skillfully crafted videos but merely paper posters with bold headlines and bright illustrations.

#1

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Tracked down the year for this. 1905. Or at least that's when the original was designed. Also turns out they kept that ten cent per can price point going on the tomato soup all the way from around 1900 until 1975. I actually found a chart. That's crazy.

#2

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I'd say this one stood the test of time. Oreo is still around and kids still do this.

#3

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

The history of advertising could be traced back to the first American newspaper ad in 1704, featured in the Boston News Letter. Until the 1800s, print promotions were limited only to text. Thereafter, the production of newspapers rapidly increased and became affordable and accessible to the working class. To keep people engaged, advertisers started to get innovative by adding visuals to their ads.

News LetterWith printing advancements and new technologies, the 20th century brought forward visually crowded ads that included pages detailed with elaborate information. From newspapers and magazines to billboards and transport machines, the 1900s started a whole movement of advertising.
#4

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#5

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#6

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

michael_braisher_1 avatar
Michael Braisher
Michael Braisher
Community Member
28 minutes ago

This doesn't hilariously fail the test of time. It's just OF its time.

Successful ads from the 20th century had to stand out from the others and possess a unique look in order to sell a product or service. To achieve this, it was common to include bright and striking colors with dramatic illustrations or comic book-style drawings.

Printed commercials also portrayed idealized scenes of people and families and incorporated relatable middle-class references. Cheesy taglines and slogans were also a very important part of advertisements, which made them powerful and long -lasting. Various eye-catching fonts were also a great way to make the promotional poster stand out. From brush strokes to the narration of tales, these ads were creative and ever so captivating.
#7

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

michael_braisher_1 avatar
Michael Braisher
Michael Braisher
Community Member
26 minutes ago

A revelation when portable televisions were affordable and decent. For ladies like this, technology had already arrived.

#8

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Wait - so they wanted you to go around with your eye swollen shut for 10 days before trying their product?

#9

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

nerenahddhaneren avatar
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Nerenahd Dhaneren
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Looks like they used a 17y Donalt Trump picture dressed as a toddler.

#10

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
38 minutes ago

The fact that this does not exist today implies it was a deeply flawed concept.

At the time, there were few regulations for advertising, so promoters relied on their own judgments. That’s why some of these commodities that were advertised and considered normal back then would now raise eyebrows or even receive hardcore disapproval. Commercials that preceded the civil rights movement employed sexism and racism and were known to spread ill-advised information.

Let’s take an old 7Up slogan, "Why we have the youngest customers in the business..." that recommends mixing this product with baby's milk. A lot of people believed that soda had medicinal properties, so this brand started advertising their own product as essential to a baby's health.
#11

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

michael_braisher_1 avatar
Michael Braisher
Michael Braisher
Community Member
21 minutes ago

True enough. 'Got any gum, chum' was what the British kids shouted at the GIs stationed in the UK during the last war.

#12

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#13

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#14

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

cl_4 avatar
C L
C L
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Where is the mouthpiece in the picture of the phone? I just see the earpiece. http://www.classicrotaryphones.com/forum/index.php?action=dlattach;attach=372066;image

When health concerns about cigarettes began in the 1930s, tobacco companies turned to doctors in order to diminish the worries about smoking. Thus, cigarette advertisements with physicians were born to add credibility. They typically featured statements like “More doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette” or “Doctors recommend Camels to their patients.”

Besides causing health concerns, vintage ads like “The Harder A Wife Works, The Cuter She Looks” and the inclusion of racial stereotypes and discrimination deeply promoted problematic social issues that wouldn’t fly in advertising today. Many similar commercials are banned in today’s world, and rightfully so.

#15

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Bob was seeing other women and then he'd come home drunk and beat me. Little Jimmy was snorting lines of coke off the family dog. But then I bought a case of V8 juice and everything is better now. /S

#16

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#17

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
35 minutes ago

It's like something from an alternate universe where vegan vampires are a real thing and they need to drink blood substitute.

#18

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

michael_braisher_1 avatar
Michael Braisher
Michael Braisher
Community Member
15 minutes ago

What's wrong with this one? Toxic masculinity, gender stereotypes or you just don't like it??

Even though modern advertisements have come a long way, some old elements still work today, like having a spokesperson who is linked to the brand and attracts more customers.

Specifically, Ronald McDonald, Red and Yellow M&M's, and even Pillsbury Doughboy who become synonymous with their brands, proving this marketing tactic successful. Nowadays, influencers are the ones who promote businesses, and consumers love to hear what they have to say. Almost 50% of them search for videos before buying a product, and if a popular influencer is talking about it, this can increase profits.

Large and catchy slogans or headlines remain a great way to immediately draw people's attention. In 2009, boot company Timberland brought this back with the powerful headline “Walk the Talk”. The campaign demanded world leaders start putting their words into action to help stop climate change.

#19

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Fun fact, High Life and MGD are the exact same recipe, EXCEPT, High Life is pasteurized.

#20

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Mechanical Television. John Loghi Baird made it work. Farnsworth's all electronic machine just worked better though. Mechanical TV does have a niche place for hobbyists though.

#21

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#22

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#23

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

Interestingly, vintage magazine ad campaigns were meant to run only once, making them exceedingly rare and appealing to collectors. They now have rich historical and nostalgic value and have become tangible pieces of the past. Enthusiasts are especially interested in World War II ads.

Today, vintage magazine ads are considered to be from before the 1800s to the 2010s, since that makes them over 20 years old. So, if you’re interested in starting, there’s still a great possibility that you’ll find something in such a wide time frame of newspaper and magazine production. 
#24

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#25

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

myronmog avatar
moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Or, as Jasper Carrott put it, an upturned corrugated pram on wheels.

#26

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#27

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#28

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
34 minutes ago

WTF am I looking at? "Our product will kill your child as he falls out of the wash tub"?

#29

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#30

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

wingsofwrath avatar
Wingsofwrath
Wingsofwrath
Community Member
4 minutes ago

It's weird how much time it takes to understand they're actually advertising the Dodge truck and not Pepsi...

#31

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#32

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#33

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#34

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#35

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#36

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#37

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#38

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#39

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#40

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#41

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#42

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
16 minutes ago

"If he keeps sniffing my neck maybe he won't notice that I only have three fingers" /S

#43

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

michael_braisher_1 avatar
Michael Braisher
Michael Braisher
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Oh, rubbish.Nice mini stereo for a kid or young person to realistically own. Radio, phonograph AND tape?? Add that old woman's Sony telly and there's your full-fledged multimedia station right there. Especially with Pong consoles likely also coming out. Like, wow dude.

#44

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#45

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#46

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Mmmmm... it has ham in it. LOL. ingredients - "pork with ham meat added (that counts as one), salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite."

#47

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
6 minutes ago

still one of my favorite candy bars TBH. I rarely eat candy any more but I like them. I am mildly curious about that red mystery center. Modern ones do not have that.

#48

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Soooo... he was a skinny man in a chair and then he drank some syrup and turned into the Penguin? I'm wheezing!

#49

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#50

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#51

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#52

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#53

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#54

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#55

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#56

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#57

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#58

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#59

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#60

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#61

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#62

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#63

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#64

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#65

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#66

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#67

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#68

Vintage-Advertising

The Fifties Report

#69

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#70

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#71

Vintage-Advertising

The Fifties Report

#72

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#73

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#74

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#75

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#76

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#77

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#78

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#79

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#80

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#81

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#82

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#83

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#84

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#85

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#86

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#87

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#88

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#89

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#90

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#91

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#92

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#93

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#94

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#95

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#96

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#97

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#98

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#99

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#100

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#101

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#102

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#103

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#104

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#105

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#106

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#107

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#108

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#109

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#110

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#111

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#112

Vintage-Advertising

Vintage Advertising Report

#113

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#114

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

#115

Vintage-Advertising

Old Ads, Vintage Advertising, Slogans Report

