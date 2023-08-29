“Your Grandma But, Like, Hip”: 116 Satisfying Examples Of The Cottagecore Aesthetic
In the era of 2023, where social media often overwhelms us with micro trends (especially on TikTok), the 2000s cottagecore aesthetic re-emerges like a soothing balm for tired eyes. I mean, imagine a life enveloped by the calming embrace of nature, with mornings spent in sunshine and your very own garden at the back of your house far away from the bustle of the city.
Cottagecore isn’t just a style or an aesthetic — for some people it's a lifestyle and a yearning for the simple joys, be it kneading fresh bread, draping a room in vintage lace, or picking a bouquet of wild flowers next to your house.
Today, we'd love to share with you some of the pictures reflecting this type of lifestyle to help you understand why this particular trend is so captivating to many.
Never Have I Thought I Would Fall In Love With A Rolling Pin
I Took These A Few Months Ago For My Birthday. I Wish It Was More Normal To Dress Up Like This In Public Lol
I Made Us Matching Coats
We went to do a nice photoshoot and the sun set right when we got to the beach which turned the sky pink. I feel like we are serving faerie princes at the summer cottage vibes here.
Seattle- The Woodwork Is Breathtaking!
I Made Cinnamon-Blueberry Tarts, Inspired By Monet
I Made My First Focaccia
I Put Up A Forest Portal In My Office
Thatched Roof Cottage Surrounded By Flowers, Rutland, East Midlands, England
Someone Suggested I Post These Here: I Made Spring Botanical Illustration Cookies! These Are Vanilla Bean Shortbread Decorated With Royal Icing!
My Cottage Core Find At Goodwill - Only $3.99!
Come Take A Nap
Mom Made. I Thought It Was Pretty Cottagecore. Show Her Some Love, She’s Shy About Her Crafting
Saw This On Twt And Instantly Thought Of This Sub
I Do Makeup To Match My Baking, And I Thought You Would Enjoy This Red-Breasted Robin Themed Makeup And Cake!
After The Discussion About Masculine Cottagecore Outfits, I've Decided To Make My Own "Lookbook"
How'd I Do? I Made It From A Thrifted Tablecloth
7 Months Ago I Made A Moss Rug!
Finally Finished That Fireplace Mural I Shared Here A While Ago
Imagine Feeding Your Little Chickens As You Enjoy Your Morning Coffee
This Edible Flower Chocolate Is Just Too Beautiful To Eat
Black Cottagecore Representation
To Live Amongst The Animals Of The Forest
The Hills Are Alive
Style Inspiration: Tasha Tudor
I Visited My Fiancé’s Childhood Home And It’s So Dreamy
Ah To Live In A Thomas Kinkade Painting
This Sub Seemed To Really Like My Recent Photoshoot(I’m The Photographer) So I Wanted To Share A Few More For Those That Asked!
Been Cycling Around The UK Countryside. Thought You Might Enjoy This
Made A Flower Crown, Didn't Know Where Else To Show It
The Kalimba My Fiancé Got Me
My Wonderful Friend Made This Gorgeous Skirt And Gave It To Me
Look At This Apron My Aunt Made Me
It’s Finally Done! What Do You Guys Think?
Vegan Cake I Made
I Was Told This Was A Very Appropriate Post For This Sub, Homemade Vegan Lemon Tart Finished With Fresh Edible Flowers From My Garden
I Painted My Stairs With Little Folk Art Flowers! Now I Need To Decide What Color To Paint The Walls
Made These Meadow Paintings For Gifts Recently
This Greenhouse Gives Me Strong Cottagecore Vibes
Cozy Morning
My Little Mushie Pie
The Precious Mushroom Lamp I Purchased Today
My Grandmother And I Finished Our Very First Quilt! We Wanted Something Reminiscent Of An Old English Farmhouse Quilt. Im Overjoyed With The Result!
Use Foraged Finds As Decor
A Cottage In Dordogna
Home Decor
Mushroom Royalty Costumes We Did For The Renaissance Festival!
This Is What We All Really Want
Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event!
I Recently Got Into Cottage Core And This Subreddit Has Been Perfect Inspiration So I Wanted To Share My Lil Cottage Core Inspired Gal!
I Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here! I Got A Tattoo Inspired By My Favorite Poem, Two-Headed Calf By Laura Gilpin
Just Finished Painting Green Stripes To Match The Beadboard In My Kitchen
My Friend's House And Amazing Garden
My Cottage Core Garden May Stitchalong Is Complete!!!
I Made My Own Crochet Hanging Baskets For Organizing Storage
Cottagecore Style Aesthetic
