Today, we'd love to share with you some of the pictures reflecting this type of lifestyle to help you understand why this particular trend is so captivating to many.

Cottagecore isn’t just a style or an aesthetic — for some people it's a lifestyle and a yearning for the simple joys, be it kneading fresh bread, draping a room in vintage lace, or picking a bouquet of wild flowers next to your house.

In the era of 2023, where social media often overwhelms us with micro trends (especially on TikTok), the 2000s cottagecore aesthetic re-emerges like a soothing balm for tired eyes. I mean, imagine a life enveloped by the calming embrace of nature, with mornings spent in sunshine and your very own garden at the back of your house far away from the bustle of the city.

#1 Never Have I Thought I Would Fall In Love With A Rolling Pin

#2 I Took These A Few Months Ago For My Birthday. I Wish It Was More Normal To Dress Up Like This In Public Lol

#3 I Made Us Matching Coats We went to do a nice photoshoot and the sun set right when we got to the beach which turned the sky pink. I feel like we are serving faerie princes at the summer cottage vibes here.

#4 Seattle- The Woodwork Is Breathtaking!

#5 I Made Cinnamon-Blueberry Tarts, Inspired By Monet

#6 I Made My First Focaccia

#7 I Put Up A Forest Portal In My Office

#8 Thatched Roof Cottage Surrounded By Flowers, Rutland, East Midlands, England

#9 Someone Suggested I Post These Here: I Made Spring Botanical Illustration Cookies! These Are Vanilla Bean Shortbread Decorated With Royal Icing!

#10 My Cottage Core Find At Goodwill - Only $3.99!

#11 Come Take A Nap

#12 Mom Made. I Thought It Was Pretty Cottagecore. Show Her Some Love, She’s Shy About Her Crafting

#13 Saw This On Twt And Instantly Thought Of This Sub

#14 I Do Makeup To Match My Baking, And I Thought You Would Enjoy This Red-Breasted Robin Themed Makeup And Cake!

#15 After The Discussion About Masculine Cottagecore Outfits, I've Decided To Make My Own "Lookbook"

#16 How'd I Do? I Made It From A Thrifted Tablecloth

#17 7 Months Ago I Made A Moss Rug!

#18 Finally Finished That Fireplace Mural I Shared Here A While Ago

#19 Imagine Feeding Your Little Chickens As You Enjoy Your Morning Coffee

#20 This Edible Flower Chocolate Is Just Too Beautiful To Eat

#21 Black Cottagecore Representation

#22 To Live Amongst The Animals Of The Forest

#23 The Hills Are Alive

#24 Style Inspiration: Tasha Tudor

#25 I Visited My Fiancé’s Childhood Home And It’s So Dreamy

#26 Ah To Live In A Thomas Kinkade Painting

#27 This Sub Seemed To Really Like My Recent Photoshoot(I’m The Photographer) So I Wanted To Share A Few More For Those That Asked!

#28 Been Cycling Around The UK Countryside. Thought You Might Enjoy This

#29 Made A Flower Crown, Didn't Know Where Else To Show It

#30 The Kalimba My Fiancé Got Me

#31 My Wonderful Friend Made This Gorgeous Skirt And Gave It To Me

#32 Look At This Apron My Aunt Made Me

#33 It’s Finally Done! What Do You Guys Think?

#34 Vegan Cake I Made

#35 I Was Told This Was A Very Appropriate Post For This Sub, Homemade Vegan Lemon Tart Finished With Fresh Edible Flowers From My Garden

#36 I Painted My Stairs With Little Folk Art Flowers! Now I Need To Decide What Color To Paint The Walls

#37 Made These Meadow Paintings For Gifts Recently

#38 This Greenhouse Gives Me Strong Cottagecore Vibes

#39 Cozy Morning

#40 My Little Mushie Pie

#41 The Precious Mushroom Lamp I Purchased Today

#42 My Grandmother And I Finished Our Very First Quilt! We Wanted Something Reminiscent Of An Old English Farmhouse Quilt. Im Overjoyed With The Result!

#43 Use Foraged Finds As Decor

#44 A Cottage In Dordogna

#45 Home Decor

#46 Mushroom Royalty Costumes We Did For The Renaissance Festival!

#47 This Is What We All Really Want

#48 Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event!

#49 I Recently Got Into Cottage Core And This Subreddit Has Been Perfect Inspiration So I Wanted To Share My Lil Cottage Core Inspired Gal!

#50 I Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here! I Got A Tattoo Inspired By My Favorite Poem, Two-Headed Calf By Laura Gilpin

#51 Just Finished Painting Green Stripes To Match The Beadboard In My Kitchen

#52 My Friend's House And Amazing Garden

#53 My Cottage Core Garden May Stitchalong Is Complete!!!

#54 I Made My Own Crochet Hanging Baskets For Organizing Storage

#55 Cottagecore Style Aesthetic

#56 Preserving And Drying Flowers Can Make A Fleeting Blossom Last For Many Years To Come

#57 Witch Cottagecore

#58 Cottagecore

#59 A Warm Reminder That A Grateful Soul Is A Happy One

#60 We Need More Guys On This Subreddit. Here's Me!

#61 Today I Was Wearing My Fox Outfit And A Lady Said "I Bet You Get Bullied A Lot For Wearing That"

#62 Recently Someone On Reddit Told Me My Oil Paintings Are Cottagecore So Here’s One

#63 Found This Foxy Cardigan And Immediately Thought Of This Sub :)

#64 My Cottage Fantasy vs. Reality Lol

#65 My Confidence Has Been Quite Low Lately, So I Turned Myself Into A Painting

#66 I Dressed Up For A Woodland Themed Party And Thought You All Would Appreciate It

#67 Good Morning, Good Morning

#68 Strawberry Cake I Made For Myself

#69 Just Finished Making This Corset Out Of A Pair Of Curtains