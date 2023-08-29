In the era of 2023, where social media often overwhelms us with micro trends (especially on TikTok), the 2000s cottagecore aesthetic re-emerges like a soothing balm for tired eyes. I mean, imagine a life enveloped by the calming embrace of nature, with mornings spent in sunshine and your very own garden at the back of your house far away from the bustle of the city.

Cottagecore isn’t just a style or an aesthetic — for some people it's a lifestyle and a yearning for the simple joys, be it kneading fresh bread, draping a room in vintage lace, or picking a bouquet of wild flowers next to your house.

Today, we'd love to share with you some of the pictures reflecting this type of lifestyle to help you understand why this particular trend is so captivating to many.

#1

Never Have I Thought I Would Fall In Love With A Rolling Pin

Never Have I Thought I Would Fall In Love With A Rolling Pin

nemosek

#2

I Took These A Few Months Ago For My Birthday. I Wish It Was More Normal To Dress Up Like This In Public Lol

I Took These A Few Months Ago For My Birthday. I Wish It Was More Normal To Dress Up Like This In Public Lol

sourfruitte

#3

I Made Us Matching Coats

I Made Us Matching Coats

We went to do a nice photoshoot and the sun set right when we got to the beach which turned the sky pink. I feel like we are serving faerie princes at the summer cottage vibes here.

mrfabulousdesigns

#4

Seattle- The Woodwork Is Breathtaking!

Seattle- The Woodwork Is Breathtaking!

FloraFit

#5

I Made Cinnamon-Blueberry Tarts, Inspired By Monet

I Made Cinnamon-Blueberry Tarts, Inspired By Monet

inspiredtotaste

#6

I Made My First Focaccia

I Made My First Focaccia

reddit.com

#7

I Put Up A Forest Portal In My Office

I Put Up A Forest Portal In My Office

forestgirlclothing

Yeah ya did! It really is mesmerizing.

#8

Thatched Roof Cottage Surrounded By Flowers, Rutland, East Midlands, England

Thatched Roof Cottage Surrounded By Flowers, Rutland, East Midlands, England

ManiaforBeatles

This is the house of my dreams. I'd be surprised if the owners didn't have a ghost, me. I haunt the place when I drream. Beautiful.

#9

Someone Suggested I Post These Here: I Made Spring Botanical Illustration Cookies! These Are Vanilla Bean Shortbread Decorated With Royal Icing!

Someone Suggested I Post These Here: I Made Spring Botanical Illustration Cookies! These Are Vanilla Bean Shortbread Decorated With Royal Icing!

yk28chan

#10

My Cottage Core Find At Goodwill - Only $3.99!

My Cottage Core Find At Goodwill - Only $3.99!

ohlookadoggo

I'm in the middle of a cross stitch very similar to this, I'm hoping it will look as good when I finally finish it.

#11

Come Take A Nap

Come Take A Nap

Neat-Swimming

This looks lovely but I wonder if you won't wake up covered with bugs

#12

Mom Made. I Thought It Was Pretty Cottagecore. Show Her Some Love, She's Shy About Her Crafting

Mom Made. I Thought It Was Pretty Cottagecore. Show Her Some Love, She’s Shy About Her Crafting

Keeksforya

So creative! I love the little swing!

#13

Saw This On Twt And Instantly Thought Of This Sub

Saw This On Twt And Instantly Thought Of This Sub

WitchyTQ

#14

I Do Makeup To Match My Baking, And I Thought You Would Enjoy This Red-Breasted Robin Themed Makeup And Cake!

I Do Makeup To Match My Baking, And I Thought You Would Enjoy This Red-Breasted Robin Themed Makeup And Cake!

Veeeeezy

#15

After The Discussion About Masculine Cottagecore Outfits, I've Decided To Make My Own "Lookbook"

After The Discussion About Masculine Cottagecore Outfits, I've Decided To Make My Own "Lookbook"

Whelsey

#16

How'd I Do? I Made It From A Thrifted Tablecloth

How'd I Do? I Made It From A Thrifted Tablecloth

BoomersTurnedMeGay

#17

7 Months Ago I Made A Moss Rug!

7 Months Ago I Made A Moss Rug!

AbsoluteOngein

#18

Finally Finished That Fireplace Mural I Shared Here A While Ago

Finally Finished That Fireplace Mural I Shared Here A While Ago

lillypiri

#19

Imagine Feeding Your Little Chickens As You Enjoy Your Morning Coffee

Imagine Feeding Your Little Chickens As You Enjoy Your Morning Coffee

Whatabouttheteachers

Goals - plus I need a duck named Goose!

#20

This Edible Flower Chocolate Is Just Too Beautiful To Eat

This Edible Flower Chocolate Is Just Too Beautiful To Eat

cottagecoredream

#21

Black Cottagecore Representation

Black Cottagecore Representation

vintagepop

#22

To Live Amongst The Animals Of The Forest

To Live Amongst The Animals Of The Forest

Whatabouttheteachers

#23

The Hills Are Alive

The Hills Are Alive

Whatabouttheteachers

#24

Style Inspiration: Tasha Tudor

Style Inspiration: Tasha Tudor

aclotheshorse

#25

I Visited My Fiancé's Childhood Home And It's So Dreamy

I Visited My Fiancé’s Childhood Home And It’s So Dreamy

Demonprincesswarrior

Is his father or grandpa Radagast? What the hell. Who lives like this?? Faeries??? And how come I'm stuck in a horrid city?

#26

Ah To Live In A Thomas Kinkade Painting

Ah To Live In A Thomas Kinkade Painting

unfortunate_octopus

Too bad Kinkade was a hustle. Sued successfully by his gallery franchisees. And a pattern of drunken, abusive behavior.

#27

This Sub Seemed To Really Like My Recent Photoshoot(I'm The Photographer) So I Wanted To Share A Few More For Those That Asked!

This Sub Seemed To Really Like My Recent Photoshoot(I’m The Photographer) So I Wanted To Share A Few More For Those That Asked!

DreamyPajamas

#28

Been Cycling Around The UK Countryside. Thought You Might Enjoy This

Been Cycling Around The UK Countryside. Thought You Might Enjoy This

CyclingFrenchie

#29

Made A Flower Crown, Didn't Know Where Else To Show It

Made A Flower Crown, Didn't Know Where Else To Show It

homelessthought

#30

The Kalimba My Fiancé Got Me

The Kalimba My Fiancé Got Me

AcinonyxPardensis

#31

My Wonderful Friend Made This Gorgeous Skirt And Gave It To Me

My Wonderful Friend Made This Gorgeous Skirt And Gave It To Me

anissagabrielle

#32

Look At This Apron My Aunt Made Me

Look At This Apron My Aunt Made Me

matildeds

#33

It's Finally Done! What Do You Guys Think?

It’s Finally Done! What Do You Guys Think?

Beautiful_Queen57

#34

Vegan Cake I Made

Vegan Cake I Made

faerie-type

#35

I Was Told This Was A Very Appropriate Post For This Sub, Homemade Vegan Lemon Tart Finished With Fresh Edible Flowers From My Garden

I Was Told This Was A Very Appropriate Post For This Sub, Homemade Vegan Lemon Tart Finished With Fresh Edible Flowers From My Garden

moonlightbaking

#36

I Painted My Stairs With Little Folk Art Flowers! Now I Need To Decide What Color To Paint The Walls

I Painted My Stairs With Little Folk Art Flowers! Now I Need To Decide What Color To Paint The Walls

chitinandchlorophyll

Green. I love, love the stairs.

#37

Made These Meadow Paintings For Gifts Recently

Made These Meadow Paintings For Gifts Recently

creatingart

#38

This Greenhouse Gives Me Strong Cottagecore Vibes

This Greenhouse Gives Me Strong Cottagecore Vibes

DavyJonesArmoire

Not cottage core, this is elven. Elrond would like it back please. GORGEOUS

#39

Cozy Morning

Cozy Morning

Whatabouttheteachers

#40

My Little Mushie Pie

My Little Mushie Pie

iknowthingsformemes

#41

The Precious Mushroom Lamp I Purchased Today

The Precious Mushroom Lamp I Purchased Today

foskatbee

#42

My Grandmother And I Finished Our Very First Quilt! We Wanted Something Reminiscent Of An Old English Farmhouse Quilt. Im Overjoyed With The Result!

My Grandmother And I Finished Our Very First Quilt! We Wanted Something Reminiscent Of An Old English Farmhouse Quilt. Im Overjoyed With The Result!

Amodernhousehusband

#43

Use Foraged Finds As Decor

Use Foraged Finds As Decor

STEPHEN KENT JOHNSON

#44

A Cottage In Dordogna

A Cottage In Dordogna

shabbychicmania

#45

Home Decor

Home Decor

Home Adorn

#46

Mushroom Royalty Costumes We Did For The Renaissance Festival!

Mushroom Royalty Costumes We Did For The Renaissance Festival!

Savanaray

Amazing. Queen Amanita and King Lionsmane!

#47

This Is What We All Really Want

This Is What We All Really Want

RedditorOfRohan

This is a Swedish childrens' book about the "old man Pettson and his cat Findus"

#48

Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event!

Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event!

SpiffyPenguin_

#49

I Recently Got Into Cottage Core And This Subreddit Has Been Perfect Inspiration So I Wanted To Share My Lil Cottage Core Inspired Gal!

I Recently Got Into Cottage Core And This Subreddit Has Been Perfect Inspiration So I Wanted To Share My Lil Cottage Core Inspired Gal!

cocokookie

#50

I Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here! I Got A Tattoo Inspired By My Favorite Poem, Two-Headed Calf By Laura Gilpin

I Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here! I Got A Tattoo Inspired By My Favorite Poem, Two-Headed Calf By Laura Gilpin

otadak

For some reason everytime i read this poem i get this urge to cry, like ugly cry. The impermanence of life, ichigo ichie, one moment once, and gone the next.

#51

Just Finished Painting Green Stripes To Match The Beadboard In My Kitchen

Just Finished Painting Green Stripes To Match The Beadboard In My Kitchen

ArtemisInSpace

#52

My Friend's House And Amazing Garden

My Friend's House And Amazing Garden

LakeDistrictLad

#53

My Cottage Core Garden May Stitchalong Is Complete!!!

My Cottage Core Garden May Stitchalong Is Complete!!!

mrszubris

#54

I

I Made My Own Crochet Hanging Baskets For Organizing Storage

Nelli_Khuzina Report

#55

Cottagecore Style Aesthetic

Cottagecore Style Aesthetic

kayleighzaraa Report

Nothing says comfortable reading as a pedal stabbing you in the back. If you are posing, at least make sense.

#56

Preserving And Drying Flowers Can Make A Fleeting Blossom Last For Many Years To Come

Preserving And Drying Flowers Can Make A Fleeting Blossom Last For Many Years To Come

feltmagnet Report

#57

Witch Cottagecore

Witch Cottagecore

themoodguide Report

#58

Cottagecore

Cottagecore

yastutma Report

#59

A Warm Reminder That A Grateful Soul Is A Happy One

A Warm Reminder That A Grateful Soul Is A Happy One

cottagecoredream Report

#60

We Need More Guys On This Subreddit. Here's Me!

We Need More Guys On This Subreddit. Here's Me!

legofrogie Report

#61

Today I Was Wearing My Fox Outfit And A Lady Said "I Bet You Get Bullied A Lot For Wearing That"

Today I Was Wearing My Fox Outfit And A Lady Said "I Bet You Get Bullied A Lot For Wearing That"

xbluewolfiex Report

How fun her life must be. I love it!

#62

Recently Someone On Reddit Told Me My Oil Paintings Are Cottagecore So Here’s One

Recently Someone On Reddit Told Me My Oil Paintings Are Cottagecore So Here’s One

NoahVerrier Report

#63

Found This Foxy Cardigan And Immediately Thought Of This Sub :)

Found This Foxy Cardigan And Immediately Thought Of This Sub :)

wholesome_soft_gf Report

#64

My Cottage Fantasy vs. Reality Lol

My Cottage Fantasy vs. Reality Lol

cestboncher Report

#65

My Confidence Has Been Quite Low Lately, So I Turned Myself Into A Painting

My Confidence Has Been Quite Low Lately, So I Turned Myself Into A Painting

daisifaeri Report

#66

I Dressed Up For A Woodland Themed Party And Thought You All Would Appreciate It

I Dressed Up For A Woodland Themed Party And Thought You All Would Appreciate It

Amodernhousehusband Report

#67

Good Morning, Good Morning

Good Morning, Good Morning

nortonanthologie Report

#68

Strawberry Cake I Made For Myself

Strawberry Cake I Made For Myself

F00dventures Report

I love the design, and your cute stuff!

#69

Just Finished Making This Corset Out Of A Pair Of Curtains

Just Finished Making This Corset Out Of A Pair Of Curtains

holfwaley666_ Report

#70

Farmhouse Kitchen

Farmhouse Kitchen