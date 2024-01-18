Corian Countertops: Is It Worth The Asking Price?

ADVERTISEMENT

Renovating your kitchen? Chances are you haven’t yet decided on the countertop you will use. Instead of focusing more on the flashy parts, like the island or backsplashes, let’s look at one of the most essential parts of the kitchen—the quality countertop. If you want to nail your kitchen design and wow all the guests, we suggest going for a Corian countertop.

In this article, we’ll look at the material itself (and the company that popularized it), its pros and cons, and how it compares to other, more traditional materials. You will also find inspiring design ideas featuring truly stunning Corian countertops.

What Is a Corian Countertop?

Image credits: xromatacorian



Corian material was developed by the DuPont company, known for its polymer products like nylon and Teflon. DuPont is the largest manufacturer of the material since 1967, producing a wide variety of items such as sinks and countertops.

Corian itself is a solid material and is most commonly manufactured in three different thicknesses: 0.24 inches, 0.47 inches, and 0.75 inches. It comprises acrylic polymers and natural minerals, creating a stone-like appearance. This combination of these materials made Corian countertops famous for their strength and durability.

Corian Countertops vs Other Materials

Image credits: counter__intelligence, fayes_homestyle

Corian isn’t the only player in the countertop world. In fact, marble, granite, and quartz are, more or less, rivals to the DuPont creation. So, before making up your mind about whether Corian countertop is for you, let’s look at how Corian compares to these traditional materials.

Cost

2024 Angi report places Corian countertop cost anywhere between $26 to $65 per square foot. That’s cheap compared to marble, where the square foot cost starts at $60 and can easily reach hundreds of dollars. Quartz and granite, on the other hand, cost around the same as Corian countertops.

Appearance

Corian kitchen countertops mimic stone but usually end up looking more uniform, almost engineered-like. Quartz countertops fall for the same mistake, allowing granite and marble to shine. You can’t beat the beauty of marble slab or granite countertops, both of which are considered to be the more luxurious and natural looking.

Corian Countertops: The Good

Image credits: cubasfarm, croninkitchens, croninkitchens

Since their development in the ’60s, the benefits of Corian countertops have become defined and clear-cut.

It’s durable. Corian solid surface countertops are tough and resilient to serious damage and bacteria. If you are looking for long-term material, look no further than Corian. The higher price means you’re getting a better quality surface.

It’s lasting. With proper care, a Corian countertop can last for a long time. Despite the age, most countertops maintain the same appearance and durability as if they were installed just a few days ago.

It comes in many colors. Corian countertop colors don’t stop at white or black. Instead, you can get them in any color you want.

It’s versatile. With Corian material, your countertop can be made in any shape you want.

Corian Countertops: The Bad

Image credits: Mysentimentexactly, SeaZealousideal5651



While the benefits of installing a Corian countertop are plenty, you shouldn’t overlook the bad things, too. Here are some quirks that make the Corian countertop a rather difficult material to take care of.

It’s not heat resistant. Hot pots and pans can damage Corian beyond the point of repair. Unlike “stone” counterparts, granite or marble, Corian lacks heat resistance.

It’s sensitive to chemicals. Avoid using strong chemicals when cleaning Corian surfaces. While brief exposure to these chemicals will only discolor the material, prolonged exposure can seriously damage it.

It stains. Similar to marble, stains can become a headache with Corian kitchen countertops. The best idea is to use coasters or clean the surface regularly to ensure your countertop is beautiful and stain-proof.

Thankfully, with proper care, most of the problems are easy to deal with and prevent.

Corian Countertop Design Ideas

It is time for the fun part—styling your kitchen with Corian. With the right idea (and some examples), you can make Corian countertop a part of any style you want.

Traditional

Image credits: freepick

Use Corian countertops to add a touch of traditional elegance to your kitchen. Corian’s versatility means you can choose from a wide range of colors and designs to match your tastes. Pair it with a tastefully tiled backsplash and some artful wall hangings to fully capture the classic aesthetic of a traditional kitchen.

Modern

Image credits: floridahomestore

Blend the chic allure of modernism with the timeless beauty of bright Corian. The gorgeous marble-like design complements your kitchen without overshadowing other elements. Place some plants on the countertop, and watch your modern kitchen transform into a captivating space that effortlessly grabs attention.

Industrial

Image credits: Adam Winger

Embrace the rough side of Corian by incorporating it in an industrial-style kitchen. With a concrete-like grey finish, Corian effortlessly blends with exposed ceilings and metal light fixtures. You can soften up the cold industrial look by throwing in some naturally looking bar stools in dark wood.

Minimalistic

Image credits: lichelle.silvestry.interiors

When creating a minimalist style for your kitchen, the beauty lies in simplicity. A clean, bright Corian countertop adds a barely visible accent to this airy, unadorned space. Soft wooden elements add needed warmth and sophistication.

FAQ

Now that we’ve covered all the basics, let’s have a look at a few more popular questions about these versatile countertops.

How to Clean Corian Countertops?

It’s important to clean stains as quickly as possible in order to prevent any damage on the surface. The cleaning process itself is simple and cheap. Mix up the water with dish soap and clean the surface. If the stains don’t come off so easily, use ammonia-based cleaner to get rid of them. Just avoid using stronger chemicals, or else you’ll harm the surface.

How to Cut Corian Countertops?

You can cut Corian material yourself. However, you’ll need some tools, like a circular saw and masking tape, to prevent damage. Measure and mark a line to follow first. Then, put some masking tape along the line. Finally, secure the countertop, and you’re ready to cut the countertop.

How to Polish Corian Countertops?

Over time, your countertop will start looking a little worn and dirty. Luckily, you can polish it up yourself. Before you do this, make sure to clean the surface with dish soap and water. Then, apply some polisher on a rag and, in circular motions, wipe the whole countertop. Once that’s done, use a dry rag and repeat the process.