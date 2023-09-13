15 Best Clawfoot Tub Ideas for Any Bathroom

Your bathroom is where you get a lot of ‘me time,’ where you focus on yourself and unwind, especially while having a bath. And you deserve the most relaxing and graceful space out there. How do you do that? By introducing the ever-iconic clawfoot tub for a majestic bathroom design!

Image credits: 5460160.

What is a Clawfoot Tub?

A clawfoot tub is an elevated tub that rests on four legs shaped like claws clutching a stone. Its sheer design screams elegance, and it can beautify any space within a jiffy.

The clawfoot tub has a fascinating history. Its animalistic ‘claw’ is said to be inspired by the traditional Chinese motif of a dragon clutching a precious stone within its claw. However, it was in Europe where the clawfoot tub idea originated. During the 1700s, the Dutch gave the tub an upgrade with this wonderful addition of the claw, and slowly, the clawfoot tub spread over the globe.

Image credits: Zzubnik.

Previously, clawfoot bathtubs were made from enameled porcelain, cast iron, and copper, but now, fiberglass and acrylic are more in use. Historically, a clawfoot tub symbolized class and was explicitly used by royalty. However, in the modern world, it can be found in pretty much every other elegant bathroom.

What is the Purpose of a Clawfoot Tub, and Why Do People Still Love It?

A clawfoot tub is reminiscent of old-fashioned luxury and grander times. Its versatility to blend even with the rustic setting or modern charm makes it a class apart. Its comeback as an elegant architectural element is because of its eternal charisma.

A clawfoot tub has the power to give a touch of grandeur to any bathroom. Due to this very power, people all over the world are turning to this alluring tub. Other than winning over people’s hearts, it is also revamping their bathroom, one claw at a time.

Clawfoot Tub and Its Different Styles

While the shape of the claw can be an eagle claw, lion paw, armada, cannonball, or leaf-shaped, the tub can be typically found in four distinct styles.

Classic Clawfoot Tub

Image credits: james_coviello.

Distinctive feature: Rolled rim with one flat and one round end.

Double Ended Clawfoot Tub

Image credits: thorn_cove_abode.

Distinctive feature: Both ends are rounded.

Slipper Clawfoot Tub

Image credits: thisyunkyhouse.

Distinctive feature: One end is higher and wider than the other.

Double Slipper Clawfoot Tub

Image credits: mycolourfulinterior.

Distinctive feature: Both ends are higher and wider.

15 Stunning Clawfoot Tub Ideas to Transform Your Bathroom

With so many styles and materials at your disposal, zeroing down on one design can be confusing. To help you with this conundrum, we have collected 15 fantastic clawfoot tub ideas to add zest to your ordinary bathroom. Let’s dive in!

1. Color Pop with the Clawfoot Tub

Image credits: honeyjoyhome.

A clawfoot tub is a great way to introduce color to your basic bathroom. You can paint the tub with vibrant orange, bright red, pastel pink, or green-blue hues to glam up your bathroom. You might find clues in the bathroom tiles to accent a particular color. Let the statement-making, colored tub be the star of your bathroom.

2. Brass Clawfoot Tub Faucet for a Sophisticated Finish

Image credits: thisyunkyhouse.

Bring the old-world aesthetic to your bathroom by pairing the iconic clawfoot tub with a brass faucet and fittings. Turn up the drama with intricately embellished gold feet for a classic and eclectic bathroom.

3. Classic Clawfoot Tub for Whitewashed Bathroom

Image credits: farmhouse_on_chestnut.

How can your pristine whitewashed bathroom be complete without a classic clawfoot tub? As the freestanding tub brings a refined retro charm, kick up your feet and enjoy the bathing experience in a spa-worthy bathroom.

4. Clawfoot Tub for a Small Bathroom

Image credits: Erik Mclean.

The beauty of a clawfoot tub is that it consumes less space as compared to a traditional installed tub. So, evoke glamour with this tub even in your small bathroom, and turn it into a bathtub soaker’s dream!

5. Copper Clawfoot Tub with Shower

Image credits: sterinwilliamson.

Introduce a glitzier material with a striking copper tub for a glamorous bathroom. Add metal fittings to your clawfoot tub with shower enclosure. Cocoon the look with a lacy white curtain and enjoy a luxurious shower experience.

6. Acrylic Clawfoot Tub for a Black & White Bathroom

Image credits: katlawtoninteriors.

An acrylic clawfoot tub has the same look as a cast iron one minus the heavyweight. Let the legendary black clawfoot tub add luxury to your modern white bathroom if you want to play with black and white colors for an elegant bathing space.

7. Clawfoot Tub by the Window

Image credits: centerpointfarmhouse.

The position where you install a tub has a massive impact on the whole bathroom design. Position the clawfoot tub next to large windows for an airy, breezy, and comfy escape. Install a telephone-style faucet with a hand shower option. Relax in the tub, sip wine, enjoy nature from the window, and lose yourself in the old-world aesthetic.

8. Colored Clawfoot Tub Shower Curtain

Image credits: easylinencrafts.

A colorful clawfoot tub shower curtain will help you glam up your bathroom. A lively floral curtain will create a mesmerizing spring retreat while you enjoy a luxurious and retro shower experience.

9. Cast Iron Clawfoot Tub for a Rustic Retreat

Image credits: Eneida Nieves.

Add a touch of luxury to your raw and rugged rustic farmhouse style bathroom with the iconic cast iron clawfoot tub. Adorn the tub with brass faucets and a high-rise brass shower enclosure for a complete rustic retreat.

10. Double Slipper Clawfoot Tub with Shower

Image credits: earthchoiceconstruction.

Step up the drama with a double slipper clawfoot tub with shower enclosure. Match the silver claws with the metal faucet and finishes. Soften the crisp and pristine look with a lacy shower curtain.

11. Bring the Tub Out

Image credits: 613farmhouse.

If your bathroom is too small to accommodate a clawfoot tub, don’t worry. The charm of this freestanding installation tub works in any room. In your modern home, you can place it against an exposed brick wall backdrop and evoke the old-world mystique into your bedroom design.

12. Black & White Double Slipper Clawfoot Tub

Image credits: northmade_farmhouse.

The classic charm of black and white colors is exaggerated in a clawfoot tub. A white double slipper clawfoot tub with gleaming black claws adorned with a metal wall-mounted faucet will add a refined and sophisticated touch to any bathroom.

13. Clawfoot Tub with Classy Finishes for a Vintage Look

Image credits: petitpanier.

Go old-school and bring a vintage look to your bathroom with a classy brass faucet and finishes to the clawfoot tub. Complete the look with a telephone-style hand shower option. Add drama with intricate embellishments on the claws, and let the tub be the center of attention in your bathroom.

14. Double Ended Clawfoot Tub for Modern Bathroom

Image credits: Anna Tarazevich.

Bring the grandeur of the Victorian era to your modern bathroom with a double ended clawfoot tub. Use a modern, freestanding faucet for a sleek and clean look. Lay in the tub, kick up your feet, relax your senses, and let the old charm wash over you right inside your modern bathroom.

15. Accessorize the Tub

Image credits: Brooke Lark.

Accessorize your clawfoot tub with a bathtub tray equipped with all things comforting. Place a vase of flowers, lavender or vanilla-scented candles, a glass of wine, a book to read, and other necessary toiletries on the tray. As your body relaxes and a soft breeze gently blows through the window, lose yourself in pure bliss.

Things to Consider Before Purchasing a Clawfoot Tub

Image credits: Tina Witherspoon.

If you are going for a vintage look and going to buy a cast iron clawfoot tub, ensure that the floor is reinforced to hold the heavy weight of this tub.

Typically, the length of a clawfoot tub ranges between 4 to 6 feet. Don’t forget to consider the width of doors and passages through which you might need to carry the tub to its actual location.

Besides the bathroom size, don’t forget to consider your height while choosing the clawfoot tub you can relax in.

Ensure that the tub wall has tapholes. If not, you can choose to have a wall-mounted faucet.

Lastly, you will need a non-abrasive cleanser for a weekly clean-up of the tub.

Let the Clawfoot Tub Help You Bathe in Style

Through this article, we hope we have equipped you with all you need to know about the iconic clawfoot tubs and the transformation they can bring to even the most mundane bathroom. All you have to do is pick the right design and let the tub breathe renewed life into your bathroom. Remember, relaxation and luxury are just a claw (or four) away!

FAQs

How Do You Decorate a Clawfoot Bathtub?

You can decorate a clawfoot tub with brass faucets and a shower enclosure or paint the tub’s exterior with any color you desire.

Which is Better, Cast Iron or Acrylic Clawfoot Tub?

Cast iron and acrylic both look the same. However, an acrylic clawfoot tub is lightweight compared to a cast iron one.

What Are the Disadvantages of a Clawfoot Bathtub?

The disadvantages of a clawfoot tub are that the claws can often be hard to clean and they can be expensive to install.

Can Two People Fit in a Clawfoot Tub?

Yes, two people can fit in a double ended or a double slipper clawfoot tub.

Are Clawfoot Tubs Heavy?

Cast iron clawfoot tubs are heavy. However, acrylic clawfoot tubs look the same as cast iron tubs minus the heavyweight.