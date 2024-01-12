Have you ever heard the saying, “Never trust people whose TV is bigger than their bookshelf”? At first, it may seem like a strange statement, but if you look deeper, it actually makes sense. Investing in a bookshelf is a smart way to display books, artwork, plants, and other collectibles.

However, instead of choosing a classical bookshelf with open shelves (the one often seen in old-money houses with secret passages), a bookcase cabinet might be a more practical solution. They can be made with doors, often have locks installed, and may be put on wheels—you’ll feel safe knowing your items are dust-free and away from curious hands or paws.

Choosing a piece of furniture for your home can sometimes get the better of you. We know this well, so we rolled our sleeves to bring you our top selection of 20 stunning bookshelves with doors. From the sleek, modern bookshelf with glass doors and LED lights to the eco-friendly bamboo bookcase with flip-up acrylic doors, our curated collection strikes the perfect balance between style and innovation—backed by user reviews.

Before You Buy

Here’s what you should keep in mind before buying your bookshelf:

Define the features you want. Choose between various decorative bookshelves: Ladders, modular bookcases, floating shelves, barristers, cube organizers, narrow cabinets, or bookshelves with doors.

Make sure it fits. Nothing is worse than bringing a piece of furniture home and being unable to fit it. Always take measurements, adding some overhead.

Choose an easy-to-maintain material in the long run. Go for a wood bookshelf for low maintenance, metal for a modern touch, plastic for diverse colors and styles, and glass for a touch of elegance.

Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.

Top Bookshelves With Glass Doors

A bookshelf with glass doors or a barrister bookcase is a refined book lover’s dream: a gorgeous cabinet to display items and keep them dust-free. Here are our top recommendations in this category.