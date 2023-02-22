Creative Book Collections To Take A Leaf Out Of For Your Home
There is no denying that electronic books have their own benefits. But even today, with so many devices and formats for electronic books on the market, many of us still prefer to hold a real volume in our hands. When asked about it, people usually give various reasons as to why they like reading paper books. Whatever those reasons might be, the fact remains that people still buy books. And what do books need? That’s right, a good bookcase.
Actually, a bookshelf will also do. Depending on your living situation, you might not have enough space to fit a big decorative bookcase in your apartment to put your entire book collection on display, but at the end of the day, it’s the creativity that counts. You don’t necessarily need to have a big bookshelf to make it original or style it in a unique way.
If you need some inspiration to help you organize your own book collection, we have gathered photos from all over the internet to show you what other people do when it comes to creative shelves and book displays. Some of them own old books that have been handed down from generation to generation, while others prefer brand-new, just-off-the-shelf books – but what unites them is their love for book reading and a well-organized library, however big or small.
My Parents Built Two Story Library Inspired By Sir Walter Scott’s When Building Their House
My Reading Nook!
My Rainbow Bookshelf
United States Bookshelf I Built
The Shadow Of My Bookshelf Looks Like A City Skyline
My Personal Library Over The Last Few Years
Mostly housed in custom built cedar bookcases, but also on the floor, stuffed in fireplaces, stacked on mantles, because I refuse to believe there’s such thing as too many books.
Im Gonna Need A Bigger Bookshelf
A Piano Repurposed As A Bookshelf
My Best Friend’s Living Room. This Isn’t Even Half Of The Books They Own
My Little Library
My Grandmothers Reading Space
My Cozy Place
Here's The Bookcase In My New Home
Our Beautiful Library
The Best Part About Visiting My Mother Is Getting To Bask In Her Temple Of Readerly Virtue
Someone Asked For More Of Library After I Posted A Corner Of It
Finally Got My Dream Shelves!
A Relative Of Mine Has A House With Bookshelves Everywhere And I Just Had To Share
Finally Rainbowed The Romance Shelves
Moved Into A New House And Wasn’t Sure What To Do With This Space - Absolutely In Love With It Now (Think My Cat Likes It Too)
My Almost Finished Reading Space!
My Boyfriend Built A Hobbit-Hole Inspired Bookshelf For A Lotr Themed Room. Top Shelf Is Reserved For The Hardback Series
Before And After Of Our Basement Nook I Turned Into A Library
Really Happy With My Antique Fantasy Bookshelf!
A Much Better Use Of Space Than A Master Bedroom
A Few Of My Books
A Dining Room Is A Good Place For A Library - Had Custom Built-Ins Made For Our 1906 Home
Husband Officially Finished Building These Beautiful Bookshelves
Needs Some Rearranging But This Fills Me With Happiness!
My Wall Of Gold
I Just Moved My 1,980 Books To A New House. Up And Down Two Flights Of Stairs. Fun Times Haha
Favorite Part Of My Flat
We Are Listing Our House For Sale This Week. I Am Really Going To Miss These Shelves
I Moved Into My First Apartment And Told My Dad I Wanted A Nice Bookshelf. He Made Me This From Scratch
My Favorite Part About My New Apartment!
All I Want For Christmas Is Books. My Shelfs From A Different Side. I Really Need More Space
I Purchased A Beautiful Mid Century House In July. My Dad And I Built This 13'x13' Book Case Last Month
I plan on building a rolling ladder for it to help me move some things up, and make them more accessible. I'm absolutely in love with how it turned out!
She Is Complete!
I Finally Made My Mini Library In My Flat, It’s Only Taken Me A Year!
I have two other bookcases that are full of my vintage fantasy books (like David Gemmell and David Eddings). I’m so happy how it’s turned out!