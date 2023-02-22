There is no denying that electronic books have their own benefits. But even today, with so many devices and formats for electronic books on the market, many of us still prefer to hold a real volume in our hands. When asked about it, people usually give various reasons as to why they like reading paper books. Whatever those reasons might be, the fact remains that people still buy books. And what do books need? That’s right, a good bookcase.

Actually, a bookshelf will also do. Depending on your living situation, you might not have enough space to fit a big decorative bookcase in your apartment to put your entire book collection on display, but at the end of the day, it’s the creativity that counts. You don’t necessarily need to have a big bookshelf to make it original or style it in a unique way.

If you need some inspiration to help you organize your own book collection, we have gathered photos from all over the internet to show you what other people do when it comes to creative shelves and book displays. Some of them own old books that have been handed down from generation to generation, while others prefer brand-new, just-off-the-shelf books – but what unites them is their love for book reading and a well-organized library, however big or small.

Do you like these styles? Upvote your favorite ones. And we are really curious to know how you organize your books. Show us your shelves and bookcases in the comments!