There is no denying that electronic books have their own benefits. But even today, with so many devices and formats for electronic books on the market, many of us still prefer to hold a real volume in our hands. When asked about it, people usually give various reasons as to why they like reading paper books. Whatever those reasons might be, the fact remains that people still buy books. And what do books need? That’s right, a good bookcase.

Actually, a bookshelf will also do. Depending on your living situation, you might not have enough space to fit a big decorative bookcase in your apartment to put your entire book collection on display, but at the end of the day, it’s the creativity that counts. You don’t necessarily need to have a big bookshelf to make it original or style it in a unique way.

If you need some inspiration to help you organize your own book collection, we have gathered photos from all over the internet to show you what other people do when it comes to creative shelves and book displays. Some of them own old books that have been handed down from generation to generation, while others prefer brand-new, just-off-the-shelf books – but what unites them is their love for book reading and a well-organized library, however big or small. 

Do you like these styles? Upvote your favorite ones. And we are really curious to know how you organize your books. Show us your shelves and bookcases in the comments!

#1

My Parents Built Two Story Library Inspired By Sir Walter Scott’s When Building Their House

#2

My Reading Nook!

#3

My Rainbow Bookshelf

Wow, this satisfied my pedant soul, this is amazing.

#4

United States Bookshelf I Built

I admire the person who made it. He had to be precise and consistent.

#5

The Shadow Of My Bookshelf Looks Like A City Skyline

Intention or coincidence?

#6

My Personal Library Over The Last Few Years

Mostly housed in custom built cedar bookcases, but also on the floor, stuffed in fireplaces, stacked on mantles, because I refuse to believe there’s such thing as too many books.

#7

Im Gonna Need A Bigger Bookshelf

#8

A Piano Repurposed As A Bookshelf

#9

My Best Friend’s Living Room. This Isn’t Even Half Of The Books They Own

#10

My Little Library

#11

My Grandmothers Reading Space

#12

My Cozy Place

#13

Here's The Bookcase In My New Home

#14

Our Beautiful Library

#15

The Best Part About Visiting My Mother Is Getting To Bask In Her Temple Of Readerly Virtue

#16

Someone Asked For More Of Library After I Posted A Corner Of It

#17

Finally Got My Dream Shelves!

#18

A Relative Of Mine Has A House With Bookshelves Everywhere And I Just Had To Share

#19

Finally Rainbowed The Romance Shelves

Please let me sit there for at least half an hour.😍

#20

Moved Into A New House And Wasn’t Sure What To Do With This Space - Absolutely In Love With It Now (Think My Cat Likes It Too)

#21

My Almost Finished Reading Space!

#22

My Boyfriend Built A Hobbit-Hole Inspired Bookshelf For A Lotr Themed Room. Top Shelf Is Reserved For The Hardback Series

#23

Before And After Of Our Basement Nook I Turned Into A Library

#24

Really Happy With My Antique Fantasy Bookshelf!

#25

A Much Better Use Of Space Than A Master Bedroom

#26

A Few Of My Books

#27

A Dining Room Is A Good Place For A Library - Had Custom Built-Ins Made For Our 1906 Home

#28

Husband Officially Finished Building These Beautiful Bookshelves

Husband deserves praise.

#29

Needs Some Rearranging But This Fills Me With Happiness!

#30

My Wall Of Gold

#31

I Just Moved My 1,980 Books To A New House. Up And Down Two Flights Of Stairs. Fun Times Haha

#32

Favorite Part Of My Flat

#33

We Are Listing Our House For Sale This Week. I Am Really Going To Miss These Shelves

#34

I Moved Into My First Apartment And Told My Dad I Wanted A Nice Bookshelf. He Made Me This From Scratch

#35

My Favorite Part About My New Apartment!

I wonder how many hours such an arrangement took.

#36

All I Want For Christmas Is Books. My Shelfs From A Different Side. I Really Need More Space

#37

I Purchased A Beautiful Mid Century House In July. My Dad And I Built This 13'x13' Book Case Last Month

I plan on building a rolling ladder for it to help me move some things up, and make them more accessible. I'm absolutely in love with how it turned out!

#38

She Is Complete!

#39

I Finally Made My Mini Library In My Flat, It’s Only Taken Me A Year!

I have two other bookcases that are full of my vintage fantasy books (like David Gemmell and David Eddings). I’m so happy how it’s turned out!

#40

My Husband Built Me Custom Shelves!

#41

When I Was A Kid I Swore I’d Have My Own Library When I Owned A House. Today I Built This

#42

My Boyfriend's Bookshelf! :)

#43

Great Grandfather’s Book Collection (Contains Books Dating Back To 1894 And Contains Several Handwritten Books)

#44

My Synesthesia Means That I Remember Books Better By Their Color Than By Title Or Author

Is it a crazy idea to have this photo framed on the wall?

#45

Built This Bookshelf Myself For Our Oddly Shaped Bedroom. It's Our Mini Library! What Do You Think?

#46

Shelf Project

#47

Our Bookshelf

#48

I Had Nowhere To Go But Up. Repurposed Some IKEA Kallax’s

#49

My Dad Made Me These Bookshelves For My Many Plants And Books

A framed fan, wow, I've never seen anything like this before.

#50

Just Installed The Home Library I’ve Dreamed Of Since I Was A Little Girl

#51

Spent The Weekend Building My New Shelves And Reorganizing My Collection. How Did I Do?

#52

Our New Bookshelf

#53

My Father’s Bookshelf

#54

My Holiday Library

#55

My In-Builts. A Major Reason I Bought My House

#56

I’m Moving And Have To Give Up My Built-In Bookshelves, And I’m Questioning The Meaning Of Life

#57

Had Wood Worms And Needed To Throw Out Some Parts. Now It Is Quite Chaotic, But I Like It Somehow

#58

A Much Better Quality Picture Of My Father’s Library

#59

Several Years Of Collecting And Now We Have Our Own Personal Library Room!

#60

My Husband Always Promised To Build Me A Library For My Beloved Books... He Delivered

#61

I Always Wanted A Home Library. Designed This And Finally Had It Built

#62

Finally Built A Library For (Some Of) Our Books

#63

Got A New Reading Chair. Gonna Go Full Dad, Starting Tonight

#64

Had A Fun Afternoon Making These Look Nice

#65

My Favorite Area Of The House

#66

My 94year Old Grandpa's Shelf (With Books Up To 200 Years Old)

#67

Got The Last Two Bookshelves Up!

#68

My Husband Built Me My Own Little Library Nook For My Christmas Present ️️

#69

A Few Pipes, A Few Boards, And A Whole Lot Of Fantasy

#70

My Library. Well, Part Of It

#71

Reading Nook In Progress

#72

The View From My Bed, Cross Post From Bookporn

#73

Finally Got My Dream Bookcase, And The Reason We Bought This House

That reading nook is perfect, my introverted self would like a curtain there.

#74

About To Start Packing For A Move. Pray For Me

#75

Here It Is, My Library Is Finally Painted And Decorated

#76

Excited That I’m Finally Able To Have My Own Library

#77

Finally Got Most Of My Books Onto My Shelves

#78

The History Section Of My Dad's Library

#79

Long Time Goal: Have My Own Library When I Own A Home. Mission Accomplished!

#80

My Family's Library

#81

After Buying Our First House, I Finally Got The Reading Nook I Always Wanted

