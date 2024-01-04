ADVERTISEMENT

"Better to be ugly than to be boring" is written in the bio of the Instagram account 'Ugly Belgian Houses,' and the bold phrase is echoed in the pictures that it uploads.

Whether we're looking at a quirky color palette or strange shapes standing out in the landscape, the buildings featured on the account certainly challenge conventional architectural aesthetics.

The creator of the fun social media project, Hannes Coudenys, has been running it since 2012, but apparently, there's still no shortage of content.

