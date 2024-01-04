Belgian Guy Documents Ugly Houses He Sees And They’re So Bad, It’s Hilarious (45 New Pics)
"Better to be ugly than to be boring" is written in the bio of the Instagram account 'Ugly Belgian Houses,' and the bold phrase is echoed in the pictures that it uploads.
Whether we're looking at a quirky color palette or strange shapes standing out in the landscape, the buildings featured on the account certainly challenge conventional architectural aesthetics.
The creator of the fun social media project, Hannes Coudenys, has been running it since 2012, but apparently, there's still no shortage of content.
Shiteau
You Had One Job
When you and your friend marry identical twins.
Total Eclipse Of The House
What Kind Of Shape Do You Like: Circle, Rectangle, Triangle, Trapezium, .. Yes!
When Your House Is Low On Storage Space You Can Always Delete Windows
Deleting Windows frees up a lot of RAM, I'm sure. The only problem is if the RAM wants a room with a view.
The Ugly Belgian Houses Virus Is Spreading
Many times I feel brick should be left unpainted, however this right here seems like a perfect candidate for a fresh coat of paint.
I Think They Blocked Me
The House Has Left The Building
That’s Me In The Corner, Choosing My Transmission
When You Accidentally Break A Formula In Excel
Someone could at least file it so it's even.
When You Are A Home Alone And Scared
If Italians Were [mad] Because We Broke Pasta In Two, They Gonna Be Real Angry At This Pizza
When You Send The Architect Back To The Drawing Board, But He Sends The Drawing Board Back
So Is This Where Blackboxrevelation Lives?
put a stick and a carrot and bam! you have a new bunny!
In Belgium We Use The Metricsytem And Also Sometimes The Tetricsystem
Welp, not as bad as the US . . . blue whales, football fields, you name it
In Belgium We Don’t Build Our Dreams. We Build Our Nightmares
Bombastic Side Eye
One Of Mozes’ Less Famous Miracles
Always wondered what happened to Cecil B DeMille's Ten Commandment movie props.
Slugly Belgian Houses
Alles Kan. Koffie Kan. Water Kan. Maar Balkon Niet
Think Outside The Parallelogram
When Your House Runs Out Of Battery
You Can Say What You Want, But The Facade Is A Huge Plus
When Your Baby Is Ugly, Do You Know It?
Every parent should be proud of their child.
Damn! Part Of The House Came Down
Who needs a front porch or a facade? All you need is a giant hole to park your land yacht in.
When Your Contractor Watches A How To Video Halfway Through
You’re Such A F*cking House, I Love It
It looks like a leftover piece of another building that was grafted on.
Now With 10% Extra Roof!
Some People Have Gingerbread Houses, I Have A Pizza Hut
What Did The Triangle Say To The Circle?
They Call It House Arrest
This Doesn’t Add Up
OMG! If you start you have the German Empire, then the interwar period, and finally the bottom is Soviet East Berlin!
Never Fool Around With Superglue
It can stick two completely different buildings together, with just one drop!
(Ver)bauhaus
Must Be A Streepclub
In Pole Position
Let There Be Night!
Ready For Take-Off
Ykes
When You Try To Take A Picture Of An Introvert
When You’ve Used Permanent Marker On The Whiteboard
The building is winking. It's not a good look for this house.
So much blank space facing the street - I hope there were windows on the other sides. What's the story about the half-houses? Are they duplexes?
