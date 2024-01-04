ADVERTISEMENT

"Better to be ugly than to be boring" is written in the bio of the Instagram account 'Ugly Belgian Houses,' and the bold phrase is echoed in the pictures that it uploads.

Whether we're looking at a quirky color palette or strange shapes standing out in the landscape, the buildings featured on the account certainly challenge conventional architectural aesthetics.

The creator of the fun social media project, Hannes Coudenys, has been running it since 2012, but apparently, there's still no shortage of content.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Shiteau

Shiteau Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

You Had One Job

You Had One Job Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Total Eclipse Of The House

Total Eclipse Of The House Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

What Kind Of Shape Do You Like: Circle, Rectangle, Triangle, Trapezium, .. Yes!

What Kind Of Shape Do You Like: Circle, Rectangle, Triangle, Trapezium, .. Yes! Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

When Your House Is Low On Storage Space You Can Always Delete Windows

When Your House Is Low On Storage Space You Can Always Delete Windows Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Deleting Windows frees up a lot of RAM, I'm sure. The only problem is if the RAM wants a room with a view.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

The Ugly Belgian Houses Virus Is Spreading

The Ugly Belgian Houses Virus Is Spreading Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
annalynnekm avatar
GoldfishCrackers
GoldfishCrackers
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Many times I feel brick should be left unpainted, however this right here seems like a perfect candidate for a fresh coat of paint.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

I Think They Blocked Me

I Think They Blocked Me Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect for shooting porn films without upsetting the neighbors.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

The House Has Left The Building

The House Has Left The Building Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

That’s Me In The Corner, Choosing My Transmission

That’s me in the corner, choosing my transmission Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lunafirestrike avatar
AI snippet
AI snippet
Community Member
47 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

When You Accidentally Break A Formula In Excel

When you accidentally break a formula in Excel Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

When You Are A Home Alone And Scared

When You Are A Home Alone And Scared Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

If Italians Were [mad] Because We Broke Pasta In Two, They Gonna Be Real Angry At This Pizza

If Italians Were [mad] Because We Broke Pasta In Two, They Gonna Be Real Angry At This Pizza Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

When You Send The Architect Back To The Drawing Board, But He Sends The Drawing Board Back

When You Send The Architect Back To The Drawing Board, But He Sends The Drawing Board Back Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

So Is This Where Blackboxrevelation Lives?

So Is This Where Blackboxrevelation Lives? Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

In Belgium We Use The Metricsytem And Also Sometimes The Tetricsystem

In Belgium We Use The Metricsytem And Also Sometimes The Tetricsystem Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
2127808 avatar
Silvermidnight
Silvermidnight
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Welp, not as bad as the US . . . blue whales, football fields, you name it

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

In Belgium We Don’t Build Our Dreams. We Build Our Nightmares

In Belgium We Don’t Build Our Dreams. We Build Our Nightmares Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Bombastic Side Eye

Bombastic Side Eye Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must something pretty dicey off to the side when a house looks that suspiciously.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

One Of Mozes’ Less Famous Miracles

One Of Mozes’ Less Famous Miracles Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmelcher avatar
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always wondered what happened to Cecil B DeMille's Ten Commandment movie props.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Slugly Belgian Houses

Slugly Belgian Houses Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Alles Kan. Koffie Kan. Water Kan. Maar Balkon Niet

Alles Kan. Koffie Kan. Water Kan. Maar Balkon Niet Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Think Outside The Parallelogram

Think Outside The Parallelogram Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

When Your House Runs Out Of Battery

When Your House Runs Out Of Battery Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

You Can Say What You Want, But The Facade Is A Huge Plus

You Can Say What You Want, But The Facade Is A Huge Plus Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

When Your Baby Is Ugly, Do You Know It?

When Your Baby Is Ugly, Do You Know It? Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Damn! Part Of The House Came Down

Damn! Part Of The House Came Down Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who needs a front porch or a facade? All you need is a giant hole to park your land yacht in.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

When Your Contractor Watches A How To Video Halfway Through

When Your Contractor Watches A How To Video Halfway Through Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

You’re Such A F*cking House, I Love It

You’re Such A F*cking House, I Love It Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like a leftover piece of another building that was grafted on.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Now With 10% Extra Roof!

Now With 10% Extra Roof! Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When replacing their roof, they discovered the leaks were coming from the neighbors home.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Some People Have Gingerbread Houses, I Have A Pizza Hut

Some People Have Gingerbread Houses, I Have A Pizza Hut Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

What Did The Triangle Say To The Circle?

What Did The Triangle Say To The Circle? Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

They Call It House Arrest

They Call It House Arrest Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Doesn’t Add Up

This Doesn’t Add Up Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG! If you start you have the German Empire, then the interwar period, and finally the bottom is Soviet East Berlin!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Never Fool Around With Superglue

Never Fool Around With Superglue Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

(Ver)bauhaus

(Ver)bauhaus Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Must Be A Streepclub

Must Be A Streepclub Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

In Pole Position

In Pole Position Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Let There Be Night!

Let There Be Night! Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Ready For Take-Off

Ready For Take-Off Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Ykes

Ykes Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

When You Try To Take A Picture Of An Introvert

When You Try To Take A Picture Of An Introvert Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

When You’ve Used Permanent Marker On The Whiteboard

When You’ve Used Permanent Marker On The Whiteboard Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

If Your Roof Is Missing, It’s Hiding Here Behind Another Roof

If Your Roof Is Missing, It’s Hiding Here Behind Another Roof Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Yesterday You Told Me 'Bout The Blue Blue Sky. But All That I Can See Is Just A Yellow Lemon-Tree

Yesterday You Told Me 'Bout The Blue Blue Sky. But All That I Can See Is Just A Yellow Lemon-Tree Shares stats

uglybelgianhouses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!