112 Hinge Screenshots That Reveal The Wild Nature Of Modern Dating
With the motto 'designed to be deleted', Hinge is a dating app that aims to foster more meaningful connections between its users. However, since around 20 million people are using it, you won't always find what you're looking for; you can't hit it off with everyone.
Just as with Tinder, this community also has its subreddit. The aptly titled r/HingeApp is a place where folks come together to request a profile review, ask for advice, and share their romantic experiences.
Interested in the latter, we at Bored Panda put together a list of screenshots that we believe perfectly illustrate what dating in 2023 looks like. Continue scrolling to see if you agree!
This Is Literally All You Need To Do After A Less Than Ideal Date. Takes Just A Minute And It’s Far Better Than Ghosting
If only it were always this easy. Not everyone responds so gracefully.
She Did Not Match
Hinge Matchmaking Is Unrivalled
Udderly Absurd
I Found This Response To Be Quite Clever
Pls Confirm
I hope they were posed like that in death and not buried alive
Since I Absolutely Hate Ghosting
Are There Other Reasons?
That Phone Must Be Super Slow To Charge! A.k.a. The Absolute Audacity
So, A Kinda Hot Guy Responded To My Profile Video. I Matched Right Away, But Went To Bed. I Woke Up To A Notification Of A Response From Him, But His Picture Changed And He Is Definitely Not The Same Guy. I’m Kinda Being Mean About It But I’m Just Really Annoyed
I Just Had To Make This Prompt Into A Meme
Remember David Bilzerian, that venture "businessman". He was laughed at by women all the time. Oh wait no he banged them by dozens. So did that cryptomarket goofy. Money: skeleton key to women's dating riddles.
The Guy's A Sex Symbol
Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes
How Quickly The Conversation Turned 😂
Ahh One Of Those Girls
Who Did This Guy Wrong Lool
What Would You Have Done If Your Date Took Almost An Hour To Be There, When Plans Were Set At 8pm?
Shouldn't eat so many beans before a date if it took an hour to clear out.
Gave Her The Perfect Setup
Day 2 On Hinge For Me... This Is A Joke ...right?
How Would You Respond
There’s A Lot Hinging On This, Grace
Ladies Don't Do This. Atleast Have The Balls To Cancel
This can be applied to gentlemen, too. Not only to ladies.
He Asked Me Why I Haven’t Visited The City Much This Past Year
Wtf Is Wrong With People. Jesus
The Only Response, Right?
I Feel Like This Is The Only Answer I See To This Prompt
If You’re Not Matching, You’re Learning
I hate it when people screenshoot replies they haven't sent. "Look at this hilarious thing I'm not actually brave enough to say..."
Hahah Made Me Smile
I Guess I'll Die?
Figured This One Was Worth Sharing With Y’all
I Don’t Think I’m Going To Match With Her, But I Couldn’t Resist Making This Joke
Can I Get A Rt
How To Reject Someone On The App Without Ghosting Them
Hinge Finally Cracking Down On The Unoriginal People!
Ladies And Gentlemen, I Have Found The Most Basic Profile In The History Of Hinge
Nope.. 🏃🏻♀️🚩
I Received This Dm As I Walked Home With $43 Worth Of New Incense And A Charcoal Burner From The Flea Market
I Chuckled At This
Now This Is The Kind Of Honesty I Respect
A Match Made In Mediocrity
Dating In Alaska Is Fun!
0 To 100
I Love When Guys Throw Up Their Red Flags Right Away
I've Only Been Using Hinge For A Week, But I Think I've Found The One
I Hate This Place
You’ve Got To Make Yourself Laugh On This App - The Rest Is Just A Bonus
I Have A Pic Of Myself Dressed As Dr.phil On My Profile And I Don’t Think My Matches Are Prepared For My Equally Weird Responses
Can’t Let A Good Full Body Shot Go To Waste
At Least It’s Interesting
(I Am A Girl Btw, Took This From A Guys Profile). This Whole Schtick Is Getting Old And Makes Me Wanna Swipe Left Immediately
“Me think, why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick.” — Kevin Malone