With the motto 'designed to be deleted', Hinge is a dating app that aims to foster more meaningful connections between its users. However, since around 20 million people are using it, you won't always find what you're looking for; you can't hit it off with everyone.

Just as with Tinder, this community also has its subreddit. The aptly titled r/HingeApp is a place where folks come together to request a profile review, ask for advice, and share their romantic experiences.

Interested in the latter, we at Bored Panda put together a list of screenshots that we believe perfectly illustrate what dating in 2023 looks like. Continue scrolling to see if you agree!

#1

This Is Literally All You Need To Do After A Less Than Ideal Date. Takes Just A Minute And It’s Far Better Than Ghosting

This Is Literally All You Need To Do After A Less Than Ideal Date. Takes Just A Minute And It's Far Better Than Ghosting

mitchdwx Report

Auntie Bear
Auntie Bear
1 hour ago

If only it were always this easy. Not everyone responds so gracefully.

#2

She Did Not Match

She Did Not Match

Jedcrandy Report

Maya Baggins
Maya Baggins
1 hour ago

I'd have matched, its a great pickup line!

#3

Hinge Matchmaking Is Unrivalled

Hinge Matchmaking Is Unrivalled

BeatySwallocks Report

#4

Udderly Absurd

Udderly Absurd

pizzabagelsaregood Report

#5

I Found This Response To Be Quite Clever

I Found This Response To Be Quite Clever

PM_ME_FREE_HUGS Report

#6

Pls Confirm

Pls Confirm

behold_the_man Report

Mike Gibson
Mike Gibson
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I hope they were posed like that in death and not buried alive

#7

Since I Absolutely Hate Ghosting

Since I Absolutely Hate Ghosting

Expert-Bluebird-5748 Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 hour ago

Some of these posts are really nice.

#8

Are There Other Reasons?

Are There Other Reasons?

bobachella Report

Meeliasi
Meeliasi
33 minutes ago

Great start for an honest relationship :D

#9

That Phone Must Be Super Slow To Charge! A.k.a. The Absolute Audacity

That Phone Must Be Super Slow To Charge! A.k.a. The Absolute Audacity

caramelsundae02 Report

#10

So, A Kinda Hot Guy Responded To My Profile Video. I Matched Right Away, But Went To Bed. I Woke Up To A Notification Of A Response From Him, But His Picture Changed And He Is Definitely Not The Same Guy. I’m Kinda Being Mean About It But I’m Just Really Annoyed

So, A Kinda Hot Guy Responded To My Profile Video. I Matched Right Away, But Went To Bed. I Woke Up To A Notification Of A Response From Him, But His Picture Changed And He Is Definitely Not The Same Guy. I'm Kinda Being Mean About It But I'm Just Really Annoyed

sangerous Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
1 hour ago

Ouch! But he kinda asked for it!

#11

I Just Had To Make This Prompt Into A Meme

I Just Had To Make This Prompt Into A Meme

AnotherRichard827379 Report

Neuropotathy
Neuropotathy
44 minutes ago

Remember David Bilzerian, that venture "businessman". He was laughed at by women all the time. Oh wait no he banged them by dozens. So did that cryptomarket goofy. Money: skeleton key to women's dating riddles.

#12

The Guy's A Sex Symbol

The Guy's A Sex Symbol

Careful_House_7424 Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
1 hour ago

I understand, only too well.

#13

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes

berserkForYou Report

#14

How Quickly The Conversation Turned 😂

How Quickly The Conversation Turned 😂

KatieNotPerry Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 hour ago

The "not with you" position.

#15

Ahh One Of Those Girls

Ahh One Of Those Girls

saltymike69 Report

Liz
Liz
1 hour ago

I mean, if she’s going for irony, she nailed it

#16

Who Did This Guy Wrong Lool

Who Did This Guy Wrong Lool

kizzaw98 Report

#17

What Would You Have Done If Your Date Took Almost An Hour To Be There, When Plans Were Set At 8pm?

What Would You Have Done If Your Date Took Almost An Hour To Be There, When Plans Were Set At 8pm?

PhilUpDeez Report

Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
9 minutes ago

Shouldn't eat so many beans before a date if it took an hour to clear out.

#18

Gave Her The Perfect Setup

Gave Her The Perfect Setup

secondbase17 Report

#19

Day 2 On Hinge For Me... This Is A Joke ...right?

Day 2 On Hinge For Me... This Is A Joke ...right?

Psychological_Set668 Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
1 hour ago

This chatbot is not developed at all.

#20

How Would You Respond

How Would You Respond

reddit.com Report

#21

There’s A Lot Hinging On This, Grace

There's A Lot Hinging On This, Grace

ammosomal Report

#22

Ladies Don't Do This. Atleast Have The Balls To Cancel

Ladies Don't Do This. Atleast Have The Balls To Cancel

Captain_brownbeard Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
1 hour ago

This can be applied to gentlemen, too. Not only to ladies.

#23

He Asked Me Why I Haven’t Visited The City Much This Past Year

He Asked Me Why I Haven't Visited The City Much This Past Year

baylawna6 Report

#24

Wtf Is Wrong With People. Jesus

Wtf Is Wrong With People. Jesus

couchguyDave Report

Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
1 hour ago

Her bf/gf is in for a rude surprise.

#25

The Only Response, Right?

The Only Response, Right?

reddit.com Report

#26

I Feel Like This Is The Only Answer I See To This Prompt

I Feel Like This Is The Only Answer I See To This Prompt

Ok-Welder-4425 Report

#27

If You’re Not Matching, You’re Learning

If You're Not Matching, You're Learning

TrenghisKhan2019 Report

Genericist
Genericist
1 hour ago

I hate it when people screenshoot replies they haven't sent. "Look at this hilarious thing I'm not actually brave enough to say..."

#28

Hahah Made Me Smile

Hahah Made Me Smile

himeyahoo Report

#29

I Guess I'll Die?

I Guess I'll Die?

_squirrell_ Report

Sander
Sander
1 hour ago

Hinge is spelled c-r-i-n-g-e

#30

Figured This One Was Worth Sharing With Y’all

Figured This One Was Worth Sharing With Y'all

reddit.com Report

#31

I Don’t Think I’m Going To Match With Her, But I Couldn’t Resist Making This Joke

I Don't Think I'm Going To Match With Her, But I Couldn't Resist Making This Joke

reddit.com Report

#32

Can I Get A Rt

Can I Get A Rt

kizzaw98 Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
1 hour ago

Well maybe after a few bottles if tequila, then we'll see.

#33

How To Reject Someone On The App Without Ghosting Them

How To Reject Someone On The App Without Ghosting Them

Kingstist Report

#34

Hinge Finally Cracking Down On The Unoriginal People!

Hinge Finally Cracking Down On The Unoriginal People!

adhi- Report

#35

Ladies And Gentlemen, I Have Found The Most Basic Profile In The History Of Hinge

Ladies And Gentlemen, I Have Found The Most Basic Profile In The History Of Hinge

mitchdwx Report

Liz
Liz
1 hour ago

Either this is a bot or a person with zero personality

#36

Nope.. 🏃🏻‍♀️🚩

Nope.. 🏃🏻‍♀️🚩

EmotionalJellyfish Report

#37

I Received This Dm As I Walked Home With $43 Worth Of New Incense And A Charcoal Burner From The Flea Market

I Received This Dm As I Walked Home With $43 Worth Of New Incense And A Charcoal Burner From The Flea Market

Rockyduggles Report

Auntie Bear
Auntie Bear
12 minutes ago

Uhhh, no. *throws it all in the trash as I walk by*

#38

I Chuckled At This

I Chuckled At This

reddit.com Report

#39

Now This Is The Kind Of Honesty I Respect

Now This Is The Kind Of Honesty I Respect

CommunityWorkAccount Report

#40

A Match Made In Mediocrity

A Match Made In Mediocrity

Pope_Jesus_the_3rd Report

Mat Hall
Mat Hall
1 hour ago

Are we really censoring "w***y"? That's the word a three year old would use, who is it going to be offending, exactly?

#41

Dating In Alaska Is Fun!

Dating In Alaska Is Fun!

gallifreyangiant Report

#42

0 To 100

0 To 100

whtwitch Report

#43

I Love When Guys Throw Up Their Red Flags Right Away

I Love When Guys Throw Up Their Red Flags Right Away

miranda-adria Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 hour ago

Eikel !! (Dutch for a$$hole).

#44

I've Only Been Using Hinge For A Week, But I Think I've Found The One

I've Only Been Using Hinge For A Week, But I Think I've Found The One

reddit.com Report

Liz
Liz
1 hour ago

Oh my gosh swoon! Where has this Prince Charming been all my life??

#45

I Hate This Place

I Hate This Place

throwaway12448es-j Report

#46

You’ve Got To Make Yourself Laugh On This App - The Rest Is Just A Bonus

You've Got To Make Yourself Laugh On This App - The Rest Is Just A Bonus

HHpaulHH Report

#47

I Have A Pic Of Myself Dressed As Dr.phil On My Profile And I Don’t Think My Matches Are Prepared For My Equally Weird Responses

I Have A Pic Of Myself Dressed As Dr.phil On My Profile And I Don't Think My Matches Are Prepared For My Equally Weird Responses

paula36 Report

#48

Can’t Let A Good Full Body Shot Go To Waste

Can't Let A Good Full Body Shot Go To Waste

reddit.com Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
50 minutes ago

How can a person wear a shirt so badly?

#49

At Least It’s Interesting

At Least It's Interesting

maximus_md Report

#50

(I Am A Girl Btw, Took This From A Guys Profile). This Whole Schtick Is Getting Old And Makes Me Wanna Swipe Left Immediately

(I Am A Girl Btw, Took This From A Guys Profile). This Whole Schtick Is Getting Old And Makes Me Wanna Swipe Left Immediately

Dolphin_Moon Report

Auntie Bear
Auntie Bear
1 hour ago

“Me think, why waste time say lot word, when few word do trick.” — Kevin Malone

#51

Best One I’ve Seen Yet

Best One I've Seen Yet

jjuice117 Report

#52

Wtf Am I Supposed To Respond To This??? 🤦‍♀️

Wtf Am I Supposed To Respond To This??? 🤦‍♀️

Square-Management-28 Report

#53

Probably Won't Get A Response, But I Love My Clever Responses

Probably Won't Get A Response, But I Love My Clever Responses

SaulC123 Report

#54

She Also Did Not Match

She Also Did Not Match

Jedcrandy Report

#55

This Is Why I Have No Luck On Dating Apps Isn't It?

This Is Why I Have No Luck On Dating Apps Isn't It?

Inspector--Javert Report

#56

I’ve Never Been One For Conspiracy Theories But He Has A Point

I've Never Been One For Conspiracy Theories But He Has A Point

UnaLunaLovegoose Report

#57

Kiwis Are Friends, Not Food

Kiwis Are Friends, Not Food

akr0eger Report

#58

Probably Getting Married Next Week

Probably Getting Married Next Week

Krumpus8 Report

Auntie Bear
Auntie Bear
19 minutes ago

He's clever if nothing else

#59

How It Started And How It’s Going! July 2019 To Sept 2021

How It Started And How It's Going! July 2019 To Sept 2021

claire303 Report

Liz
Liz
1 hour ago

There’s a very important second photo missing which is from their wedding photos.

#60

I See Your Red Flags And Raise You This

I See Your Red Flags And Raise You This

SpoonOfDestiny Report

