Enter the Instagram Reality community which happily sheds light on those who take things quite too far. While we understand the appeal of matching your pics with those that seem born for Insta greatness (look at all those likes!), taking it to the digital extremes these photos do is borderline absurd. Once again, this only proves that Instagram Reality is the hero we need but don't deserve.

If you've been on social media long enough, you know well that most of what you see is as real as unicorns (which may just be a horse with an ice cream cone stuck on its forehead sans filters). Barbie-like figures, smooth skin faces, perfectly sculpted abs. That's all fine. Except when people start being ridiculous enough to not care if their Photoshop skills start spilling out.

#1 Her Shadow Had Me Rolling

#2 The Difference Between Her And The Fella Is Incredible

#3 Finally Found One In The Wild

#4 Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I'm Crying

#5 Found On Vinted. Even The Shadows Are Confused

#6 It’s Always Weird When People From TV Shows Photoshop Their Pictures As If We Don’t Know What They Actually Look Like

#7 Everyone In The Comments Prasing His "Golden Genetics"

#8 The Joker But Make It Chic

#9 Turkish Reality Show Contestant Instagram vs. First Episode Of The Show

#10 All His Photos Are Like This

#11 What Did I Just Lay My Eyes Upon? 😭

#12 Looking Like A 13-Year-Old When She’s 50 Years Older Than That… Why????

#13 Interesting Proportions

#14 Profile Pictures vs. Tagged Photos. Which Are Which, I Wonder?

#15 It’s Not Me It’s You

#16 My Wife Showed Me This Picture Of Her Friend From High School And It's So Bad

#17 Finally Found One In The Wild

#18 Same Person. One Of The Most Prolific Photoshoppers On Earth

#19 Ah Yes, Very Normal Head To Body Ratio

#20 Editing Your Client’s Body For Instagram Aesthetic Look…

#21 Faking Your Mom's Looks Then Lying About It Because You Fake Your Own Looks All The Time

#22 In The Wild…

#24 Instagram vs. What She’s Tagged In

#25 I Think I Scrolled Too Far, They Look Different In Every Photo

#26 Instagram vs. Reality TV

#27 Screenshots From Her Makeup Artists Tiktok vs. The Pics She Posts

#28 She Says She Uses Filters Just To Color Correct

#29 The Audacity It Took To Post This The post is her talking about not losing her confidence in her body just because she's pregnant... all while photoshopping her ass into oblivion and forgetting to add the lines back to the floor.



#30 Wants People To Think She Hasn’t Aged Since 1999

#31 Editing Yourself To An Entirely Different Race

#32 Influencer Post vs. Reel

#33 A Girl On Fb Posted This Guy Who Catfished Her

#34 I Bet The Sun Is Not Real Either

#35 “Influencer” Credits The Expensive Weight Loss Powder She Shills For Keeping Her So Slim

#36 “Insta” Posts vs. “TV” Appearances

#37 First Catch In The Wild

#38 What Happened To Your Chin And The Side Of Your Face?? Girl, Who You Think You Fooling??

#39 The Picture She Posted On Instagram vs. The Tiktok She Posted… 😵‍💫

#40 Picture This Lady Uses For Her Mlm Profile vs. Her Fb Pictures

#41 This Influencer That I Follow

#42 What She Posted vs. What Her Mom Posted

#43 Mlm Hun Wants You To Believe Her Transformation Is From “Collagen” As She Hawks Amazon For Pennies

#44 She Posted The Left Image On Her Story And The Proportions Make Absolutely No Sense Compared To What She’s Previously Posted (On The Right)

#45 I’ve Seen It All Now…

#46 When A Magazine Promo Exposes What You Really Look Like Irl

#47 I’m Sorry This Is Just Hilarious To Me

#48 What She Posted vs. A Photo From US Weekly

#49 This Faceapp Is Crazy

#50 Wavy Curtains Strike Again

#51 Instagram vs. Getty Images

#52 Almost Missed This Gem

#53 A Political Commentator

#54 No Way This Is Real

#55 Reality Show Contestant From My Country, Is She Just Very Photogenic?

#56 Found In The Wild

#57 Feet For Days

#58 I Got Really Insecure When I Saw Her Waist At First But Then I Saw Her Arms And I Figured Out It Was Just A Filter 💀

#59 Do You See What I See?

#60 Wedding Photographer Shamelessly Editing Her Brides

#61 The Most Fucked Up Part Of All These Fake Instagram Pictures Are The People In The Comments Believing It's Real

#62 Walking In A Fashion Show vs. What She Posts

#63 That Jawline Is Very Cutting

#64 Definitely Overusing Faceapp

#65 Picture vs. Screenshot From Videos

#66 From Twitter; Claims No Photoshop

#67 All Of Them Are Supposed To Be The Same Person. These Are Only Few But She Looks Like A Completely Different Person In Each Post

#68 Swipe For Real Skin Texture

#69 She Doesn’t Even Look Real