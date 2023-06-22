If you've been on social media long enough, you know well that most of what you see is as real as unicorns (which may just be a horse with an ice cream cone stuck on its forehead sans filters). Barbie-like figures, smooth skin faces, perfectly sculpted abs. That's all fine. Except when people start being ridiculous enough to not care if their Photoshop skills start spilling out.

Enter the Instagram Reality community which happily sheds light on those who take things quite too far. While we understand the appeal of matching your pics with those that seem born for Insta greatness (look at all those likes!), taking it to the digital extremes these photos do is borderline absurd. Once again, this only proves that Instagram Reality is the hero we need but don't deserve.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Her Shadow Had Me Rolling

Her Shadow Had Me Rolling

BlueMagpieRox Report

18points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her shadow is a courtesy of Picasso

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

The Difference Between Her And The Fella Is Incredible

The Difference Between Her And The Fella Is Incredible

Cat_Friends Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#3

Finally Found One In The Wild

Finally Found One In The Wild

dumbnerd01 Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#4

Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I'm Crying

Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I'm Crying

zeillyday Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#5

Found On Vinted. Even The Shadows Are Confused

Found On Vinted. Even The Shadows Are Confused

Official_Aurora Report

12points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it must suck having to live with all this weight over your shoulders

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

It’s Always Weird When People From TV Shows Photoshop Their Pictures As If We Don’t Know What They Actually Look Like

It’s Always Weird When People From TV Shows Photoshop Their Pictures As If We Don’t Know What They Actually Look Like

alison_johannsen_ Report

11points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'm so sorry if you're into this, but i'll never understand why people want to look exactly the same! I can't even recognize some celebrities anymore

0
0points
reply
#7

Everyone In The Comments Prasing His "Golden Genetics"

Everyone In The Comments Prasing His "Golden Genetics"

Csipedet Report

11points
POST
Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing he wrote all his comments?

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#8

The Joker But Make It Chic

The Joker But Make It Chic

SnooDoughnuts3166 Report

10points
POST
#9

Turkish Reality Show Contestant Instagram vs. First Episode Of The Show

Turkish Reality Show Contestant Instagram vs. First Episode Of The Show

missparsley Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

All His Photos Are Like This

All His Photos Are Like This

areyouacoolmayor Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#11

What Did I Just Lay My Eyes Upon? 😭

What Did I Just Lay My Eyes Upon? 😭

alialattraqchi Report

9points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

imagine using your own butt to bounce around

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Looking Like A 13-Year-Old When She’s 50 Years Older Than That… Why????

Looking Like A 13-Year-Old When She’s 50 Years Older Than That… Why????

SapphireTyger Report

9points
POST
#13

Interesting Proportions

Interesting Proportions

DrTralfamadorian Report

7points
POST
#14

Profile Pictures vs. Tagged Photos. Which Are Which, I Wonder?

Profile Pictures vs. Tagged Photos. Which Are Which, I Wonder?

fmanfisher Report

7points
POST
#15

It’s Not Me It’s You

It’s Not Me It’s You

Uaquamarine Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he has had his jaw broken by her boobs.

3
3points
reply
#16

My Wife Showed Me This Picture Of Her Friend From High School And It's So Bad

My Wife Showed Me This Picture Of Her Friend From High School And It's So Bad

pm_me_your_flactoid Report

6points
POST
Spencer's slave
Spencer's slave
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many skin tones she must be a chameleon.

2
2points
reply
#17

Finally Found One In The Wild

Finally Found One In The Wild

vikezz Report

6points
POST
#18

Same Person. One Of The Most Prolific Photoshoppers On Earth

Same Person. One Of The Most Prolific Photoshoppers On Earth

AgencyOnly4509 Report

5points
POST
#19

Ah Yes, Very Normal Head To Body Ratio

Ah Yes, Very Normal Head To Body Ratio

-imitosis Report

5points
POST
#20

Editing Your Client’s Body For Instagram Aesthetic Look…

Editing Your Client’s Body For Instagram Aesthetic Look…

frothingcookie Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#21

Faking Your Mom's Looks Then Lying About It Because You Fake Your Own Looks All The Time

Faking Your Mom's Looks Then Lying About It Because You Fake Your Own Looks All The Time

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#22

In The Wild…

In The Wild…

lilcrystalface Report

4points
POST
#23

Posted/Tagged

Posted/Tagged

anon Report

4points
POST
#24

Instagram vs. What She’s Tagged In

Instagram vs. What She’s Tagged In

Everfr0st666 Report

4points
POST
#25

I Think I Scrolled Too Far, They Look Different In Every Photo

I Think I Scrolled Too Far, They Look Different In Every Photo

LeahRoseBud Report

4points
POST
#26

Instagram vs. Reality TV

Instagram vs. Reality TV

12mediumSizedDucks Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#27

Screenshots From Her Makeup Artists Tiktok vs. The Pics She Posts

Screenshots From Her Makeup Artists Tiktok vs. The Pics She Posts

ssaunders88 Report

4points
POST
#28

She Says She Uses Filters Just To Color Correct

She Says She Uses Filters Just To Color Correct

Undercover-Capybara Report

4points
POST
#29

The Audacity It Took To Post This

The Audacity It Took To Post This

The post is her talking about not losing her confidence in her body just because she's pregnant... all while photoshopping her ass into oblivion and forgetting to add the lines back to the floor.

chumbawumbacholula Report

4points
POST
#30

Wants People To Think She Hasn’t Aged Since 1999

Wants People To Think She Hasn’t Aged Since 1999

Far-Conflict4504 Report

4points
POST
#31

Editing Yourself To An Entirely Different Race

Editing Yourself To An Entirely Different Race

killallkillmyself Report

4points
POST
#32

Influencer Post vs. Reel

Influencer Post vs. Reel

Kakekuep Report

4points
POST
#33

A Girl On Fb Posted This Guy Who Catfished Her

A Girl On Fb Posted This Guy Who Catfished Her

jennythompson86 Report

4points
POST
Mr.Li
Mr.Li
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I saw many edelords so far, but this is really ridiculous....

0
0points
reply
#34

I Bet The Sun Is Not Real Either

I Bet The Sun Is Not Real Either

Matalata13 Report

3points
POST
Nona Wolf
Nona Wolf
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you skip Photoshop and go right to ChatGPT.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

“Influencer” Credits The Expensive Weight Loss Powder She Shills For Keeping Her So Slim

“Influencer” Credits The Expensive Weight Loss Powder She Shills For Keeping Her So Slim

Emily5099 Report

3points
POST
#36

“Insta” Posts vs. “TV” Appearances

“Insta” Posts vs. “TV” Appearances

LivinLikeASloth Report

3points
POST
#37

First Catch In The Wild

First Catch In The Wild

TechSavv1 Report

3points
POST
Miss Tinker
Miss Tinker
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why not filter everything so it at least matches?

0
0points
reply
#38

What Happened To Your Chin And The Side Of Your Face?? Girl, Who You Think You Fooling??

What Happened To Your Chin And The Side Of Your Face?? Girl, Who You Think You Fooling??

52ndstreet Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Insensitive title, she obvs got half her face bit off by a shark.

0
0points
reply
#39

The Picture She Posted On Instagram vs. The Tiktok She Posted… 😵‍💫

The Picture She Posted On Instagram vs. The Tiktok She Posted… 😵‍💫

TrainingZebra5898 Report

3points
POST
#40

Picture This Lady Uses For Her Mlm Profile vs. Her Fb Pictures

Picture This Lady Uses For Her Mlm Profile vs. Her Fb Pictures

KlassyKlutz Report

3points
POST
#41

This Influencer That I Follow

This Influencer That I Follow

jagloveopeth Report

3points
POST
#42

What She Posted vs. What Her Mom Posted

What She Posted vs. What Her Mom Posted

igotthedoor Report

3points
POST
#43

Mlm Hun Wants You To Believe Her Transformation Is From “Collagen” As She Hawks Amazon For Pennies

Mlm Hun Wants You To Believe Her Transformation Is From “Collagen” As She Hawks Amazon For Pennies

bookwormhobo Report

3points
POST
#44

She Posted The Left Image On Her Story And The Proportions Make Absolutely No Sense Compared To What She’s Previously Posted (On The Right)

She Posted The Left Image On Her Story And The Proportions Make Absolutely No Sense Compared To What She’s Previously Posted (On The Right)

-Pixxell- Report

3points
POST
#45

I’ve Seen It All Now…

I’ve Seen It All Now…

aimhighsquatlow Report

3points
POST
#46

When A Magazine Promo Exposes What You Really Look Like Irl

When A Magazine Promo Exposes What You Really Look Like Irl

Lopsided_Republic656 Report

3points
POST
#47

I’m Sorry This Is Just Hilarious To Me

I’m Sorry This Is Just Hilarious To Me

girltechvette Report

3points
POST
#48

What She Posted vs. A Photo From US Weekly

What She Posted vs. A Photo From US Weekly

FuzzyProgress1 Report

2points
POST
#49

This Faceapp Is Crazy

This Faceapp Is Crazy

GreenTreeUnderleaf Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Wavy Curtains Strike Again

Wavy Curtains Strike Again

morbidityx Report

2points
POST
#51

Instagram vs. Getty Images

Instagram vs. Getty Images

scarlettvalone Report

2points
POST
#52

Almost Missed This Gem

Almost Missed This Gem

Teal_Kitten Report

2points
POST
#53

A Political Commentator

A Political Commentator

Sparklystarrystar Report

2points
POST
#54

No Way This Is Real

No Way This Is Real

iralothiriel Report

2points
POST
#55

Reality Show Contestant From My Country, Is She Just Very Photogenic?

Reality Show Contestant From My Country, Is She Just Very Photogenic?

leopoldinastrauss Report

2points
POST
#56

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

B0omShakaLakaB00m Report

2points
POST
#57

Feet For Days

Feet For Days

cherrygjrl Report

2points
POST
#58

I Got Really Insecure When I Saw Her Waist At First But Then I Saw Her Arms And I Figured Out It Was Just A Filter 💀

I Got Really Insecure When I Saw Her Waist At First But Then I Saw Her Arms And I Figured Out It Was Just A Filter 💀

theydissapointme Report

2points
POST
#59

Do You See What I See?

Do You See What I See?

kiwi_love777 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Wedding Photographer Shamelessly Editing Her Brides

Wedding Photographer Shamelessly Editing Her Brides

Fun-Entertainment904 Report

2points
POST
#61

The Most Fucked Up Part Of All These Fake Instagram Pictures Are The People In The Comments Believing It's Real

The Most Fucked Up Part Of All These Fake Instagram Pictures Are The People In The Comments Believing It's Real

gravitysfault Report

2points
POST
#62

Walking In A Fashion Show vs. What She Posts

Walking In A Fashion Show vs. What She Posts

Keazma Report

2points
POST
#63

That Jawline Is Very Cutting

That Jawline Is Very Cutting

TheNaomiFox Report

2points
POST
#64

Definitely Overusing Faceapp

Definitely Overusing Faceapp

MoGifMike Report

2points
POST
#65

Picture vs. Screenshot From Videos

Picture vs. Screenshot From Videos

Emotional-Impact-534 Report

2points
POST
#66

From Twitter; Claims No Photoshop

From Twitter; Claims No Photoshop

smokepirouettes Report

2points
POST
#67

All Of Them Are Supposed To Be The Same Person. These Are Only Few But She Looks Like A Completely Different Person In Each Post

All Of Them Are Supposed To Be The Same Person. These Are Only Few But She Looks Like A Completely Different Person In Each Post

TrickyAstronomer2790 Report

2points
POST
#68

Swipe For Real Skin Texture

Swipe For Real Skin Texture

Stocknamefromreddit Report

2points
POST
#69

She Doesn’t Even Look Real

She Doesn’t Even Look Real

TheHeroChaosChao Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Oh The Irony…

Oh The Irony…

rainbow-vision Report