“Instagram Reality”: 91 Times People Fooled No One With Their Fake Pics Online (New Pics)
If you've been on social media long enough, you know well that most of what you see is as real as unicorns (which may just be a horse with an ice cream cone stuck on its forehead sans filters). Barbie-like figures, smooth skin faces, perfectly sculpted abs. That's all fine. Except when people start being ridiculous enough to not care if their Photoshop skills start spilling out.
Enter the Instagram Reality community which happily sheds light on those who take things quite too far. While we understand the appeal of matching your pics with those that seem born for Insta greatness (look at all those likes!), taking it to the digital extremes these photos do is borderline absurd. Once again, this only proves that Instagram Reality is the hero we need but don't deserve.
Her Shadow Had Me Rolling
The Difference Between Her And The Fella Is Incredible
Finally Found One In The Wild
Found This On Twitter And They Look Like How One Piece Draw Their Female Characters I'm Crying
If this was real, she'd snap if she stood up.
Found On Vinted. Even The Shadows Are Confused
it must suck having to live with all this weight over your shoulders
It’s Always Weird When People From TV Shows Photoshop Their Pictures As If We Don’t Know What They Actually Look Like
i'm so sorry if you're into this, but i'll never understand why people want to look exactly the same! I can't even recognize some celebrities anymore
Everyone In The Comments Prasing His "Golden Genetics"
The Joker But Make It Chic
Turkish Reality Show Contestant Instagram vs. First Episode Of The Show
All His Photos Are Like This
What Did I Just Lay My Eyes Upon? 😭
Looking Like A 13-Year-Old When She’s 50 Years Older Than That… Why????
Interesting Proportions
Profile Pictures vs. Tagged Photos. Which Are Which, I Wonder?
It’s Not Me It’s You
Looks like he has had his jaw broken by her boobs.
My Wife Showed Me This Picture Of Her Friend From High School And It's So Bad
Finally Found One In The Wild
Same Person. One Of The Most Prolific Photoshoppers On Earth
Ah Yes, Very Normal Head To Body Ratio
Editing Your Client’s Body For Instagram Aesthetic Look…
Faking Your Mom's Looks Then Lying About It Because You Fake Your Own Looks All The Time
In The Wild…
Posted/Tagged
Instagram vs. What She’s Tagged In
I Think I Scrolled Too Far, They Look Different In Every Photo
Instagram vs. Reality TV
Screenshots From Her Makeup Artists Tiktok vs. The Pics She Posts
She Says She Uses Filters Just To Color Correct
The Audacity It Took To Post This
The post is her talking about not losing her confidence in her body just because she's pregnant... all while photoshopping her ass into oblivion and forgetting to add the lines back to the floor.
Wants People To Think She Hasn’t Aged Since 1999
Editing Yourself To An Entirely Different Race
Influencer Post vs. Reel
A Girl On Fb Posted This Guy Who Catfished Her
I Bet The Sun Is Not Real Either
“Influencer” Credits The Expensive Weight Loss Powder She Shills For Keeping Her So Slim
“Insta” Posts vs. “TV” Appearances
First Catch In The Wild
What Happened To Your Chin And The Side Of Your Face?? Girl, Who You Think You Fooling??
Insensitive title, she obvs got half her face bit off by a shark.