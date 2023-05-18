Communication is key, but we often forget that it’s just as important in front of a store or on the road as with other people. Fortunately, our species developed the idea of a sign a pretty long time ago. It’s so common, we generally overlook them, unless, of course, we see something completely unexpected. Things like “stop” or “no dogs” contextually make a lot of sense, but if you saw “no frogs” that might start to raise some questions. 

These two Instagram pages, which can be explored here and here, gather user-submitted funny and unusual signs from around the world. So give them a look, try to work out why this sign was needed in the first place, and upvote your favorites. 

#1

Ga Di
Ga Di
it´s already licking its lips

#2

#3

Eric G
Eric G
Take off the "Be nice or" and you got the perfect sign

The world is full of placenames that carry enough secondary meanings to entice people to loot local signage. A simple and somewhat crass example would be Ragged Ass Road in Yellowknife, Canada, where the city had to weld the sign to the post. They also started to sell replicas of the sign locally, so people would have an alternative to theft. 

In a similar vein, the sign for Butt Hole Road in England was also a frequent victim of theft, as well as a welcome sign for the wonderfully named village of Shitterton. In the case of Butt Hole Road, it was ultimately renamed to Archers Way, after residents grew tired of both the constant theft and no doubt endless jokes about the area. The people of Shitterton were more resolute, instead having the sign chiseled into a massive stone that the average thief might struggle to steal. Seems like a potential plot for a pretty low-stakes heist movie. 
#4

#5

Kat Hoth
Kat Hoth
Before phones or e-readers, I would always walk with my nose in a book.

#6

As one can imagine, the United States isn’t immune from this plague as well, as any sign with 69 or 420 is subjected to frequent theft. Mile markers that read 66.6 get stolen quite often as well, though it seems like a simple solution would be to move them just 0.1 of a mile away. Though one must expect that whatever contractor is responsible for replacing it is pretty happy with the whole situation. 
#7

#8

#9

Like in the United Kingdom, some places just have less-than-fortunate names, such as Harry Baals Drive in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the sign, inevitably, used to get constantly stolen. It was replaced with a sign reading "H. W. Baals Dr," which may have somewhat alleviated the issue, but it just underlines the fact that anything remotely recognizable, like a sign denoting “South Park,” or anything vaguely humorous will end up taken. 
#10

#11

#12

Commercial signs tend to be stolen less often because they are generally not as “interesting” to people with an inclination for larceny. Both ancient Rome and China both had examples of businesses advertising a brand or events using publicly visible street signs. In China, sign printing would include a trademark, most famously a white rabbit, to designate that this shop has items from a specific manufacturer. 
#13

DrumKat
DrumKat
To counter that statement ladies and gentlemen, I give you Donald Trump.

#14

#15

Trinity Han
Trinity Han
Yes, God. Yes, you did. We all thank you for that.

While these days we might be annoyed at the bombardment of signs, ads, and neon lights, Medieval shopkeepers and craftspeople were often explicitly ordered to display signs. In England, Richard II passed a law that stated "Whosoever shall brew ale in the town with intention of selling it must hang out a sign, otherwise he shall forfeit his ale," although this was more to help inspectors quickly find locations that brewed alcoholic beverages.
#16

#17

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Please tell me I'm not the only one trying to make sense of the "DTTEOEYUNESAO"

#18

Originally, these signs would designate just what sort of thing you could buy inside, but in larger urban areas, as there would be multiple of the same store, businesses started to develop their own names and symbols to stand out from the crowd. Over time, many would display royal coats of arms to fake royal endorsements, until laws were passed to specifically prevent such manipulation. 
#19

Eric G
Eric G
Now I really want to touch the edges.

#20

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
I’ve seen this one at a petrol station

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

Em
Em
Had this on the liquor store sign for ages (with "ex" rather than "girlfriend"). Most people loved it, but a few would go "nah, her heart was frozen!" At which point I, utterly straight-faced, would reach into the back of That One Cooler, and hand them a beer with a quarter inch of ice adhered to the top of the can.

#29

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Oh well I am not interested then

#30

#31

#32

Trinity Han
Trinity Han
too bad already read it. what will you do to me?

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

DrumKat
DrumKat
Looks like an advertisement for a Florida amusement park.

#38

Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Instruction sign how to not get karma points ?

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

真壁まつり
真壁まつり
There is a pool so fish will be generated if I just try to pull when feel a bite Makes sense

#44

Eric G
Eric G
Sadly, my girlfriend won't go there. :(

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

Ga Di
Ga Di
"free beer, topless servers and false advertising"

#50

Em
Em
I mean I've absolutely done so, but you've never SEEN it.

#51

#52

#53

#54

Ga Di
Ga Di
your lips will be "tingling"

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

Em
Em
Ladyfingers...they taste just like ladyfingers.

#61

#62

The Mom
The Mom
Save the children. Run the peds over.

#63

#64

#65

Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
I want to see the photos of Daniel the ferret.

#66

