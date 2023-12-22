We've gathered the following funny photos of people embracing the Christmas spirit, so you can be chuckling “ho ho ho” just like Santa all the way home. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that would bring a smile to even the Grinch's face!

The weather outside might be frightful, but the fire, and all of these hilarious Christmas photos, are certainly delightful! The holiday season is about many things, including spreading joy. And lucky for us, plenty of people around the world have been spreading Christmas cheer all over the internet with their wonderful senses of humor.

#1 Amongst My Dad’s Christmas Decorations Is A Set Of Porcelain Angels In A Box Marked “Christmas Angles” Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share We’ve giggled about this misspelling for years, so this season I finally made him the "Christmas Angles" he deserves.

#2 I Photoshopped Myself As My Own Awkward Family For My Holiday Card (Yes, Every Person Is Me) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

The Christmas season can often become cluttered with the stress of entertaining guests, scheduling holiday gatherings, baking for the masses and purchasing presents for all of your loved ones that might break the bank. But the reality is, all we need to enjoy the day is a little bit of holiday spirit and a great sense of humor! The photos on this list are excellent reminders that we don’t need a fridge full of eggnog or a huge tree with dozens of presents underneath to have a lovely time. We can enjoy time with our friends and family members by taking silly photos, making the most out of a tiny Christmas tree and dressing our pets up like Santa’s reindeer.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Today Is Grinch Day In My Daughter's Class At School. She's Been Giggling Uncontrollably Since My Wife Did Her Hair Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Christmas is one of the most widely celebrated holidays around the globe, with over 2 billion people from over 160 countries considering it a special day. Of course, we don’t all celebrate it the same way, but there’s no wrong way to gather with loved ones, enjoy some delicious food and watch nostalgic films that fill you with the magic that your childhood Christmases did. Depending on where you live, you might celebrate on the 24th or the 25th, you may have a feast of meats and cheeses or serve only pescatarian food, you might bake cookies and cakes from scratch or dine out at KFC. You might exchange gifts with each of your family members or host a White Elephant game where everyone brings a surprise item that’s up for grabs. As long as you’re having fun, you’re doing the holiday correctly!

#8 My Friends And I Got Our Christmas Pictures Taken At JCPenney. This Is Still My Favorite Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 We Made Our Holiday Card Look Like Junk Mail. It Worked Because Everyone Threw It Out By Accident Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

As someone who grew up in Texas and later lived in California, I had only experienced warm Christmases until 2 years ago. I was used to wearing shorts, playing yard games outside and eating ice cream on the big day. However, the past couple of years, I’ve been living in countries that actually experience white Christmases. I have to admit, it feels pretty magical to see fresh snow on Christmas morning, and I finally understand all of the holiday films that feature the magic of snow as plot points. But warm and cold Christmases both have their perks, so I hope one day I’ll get to experience a Christmas wearing sunglasses and a tank top again. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Daughter Just Texted That A Coworker Is Also A Fan, So She Went In Early Today To Do This. This Might Be My Proudest Moment As A Father Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

One of my favorite aspects of the holiday season has always been driving around to look at Christmas lights. In the United States, there are specific neighborhoods that go all out in regards to decorations, and some even hold competitions to see who has the most spectacular set-up. But embracing the holiday season can quickly become expensive, as the National Retail Federation reports that Americans spend an average of $875 per year on gifts, decorations, food and other seasonal items.

#13 Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All The Guys Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Now, the vast majority of the money Americans spend on Christmas does go towards gifts, with the average person spending about $620 to channel their inner Santa Claus. But those who celebrate Christmas still tend to spend around $255 on seasonal items like decorations, candy and food. However, nowadays, many of us accomplish our Christmas shopping without even leaving our homes, as 58% of consumers say they shop online, 49% like to visit department stores, and 48% will make trips to discount stores. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I’m The Talk Of Every Christmas Party, Thanks To This Little Hat. How Do You Think It Stays In Place? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#18 Mom Said The Dinosaur Wrapping Paper Wasn't Christmassy Enough For My Secret Santa, So Now I'm Putting Santa Hats On Them Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

When I was a kid, my mom always decorated an entire door in our home with all of the Christmas cards we received that year. Starting in early December, cards would come flooding in with photos of my friends, family members, random acquaintances my parents hadn’t spoken to in years, and more. It seemed like everyone was sending out Christmas cards! And while the internet seems to have killed off many other pieces of mail, the Washington Post reports that Americans are still sending 1.6 billion holiday cards a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas cards are an excellent way to say, “I love you” to friends and family members who you won’t see this year, and it’s even better when there’s a funny photo of yourself attached. If you live alone, you can edit a silly photo featuring yourself and your plants. If you have pets, you can put them in ugly Christmas sweaters and force them to strike a pose. And if you have roommates, you can all join in on the holiday fun by recreating scenes from classic Christmas films.

#22 My Boyfriend And I Are Having Our First Christmas Since We Moved In Together. This Is Our Christmas Tree. We’re Young And Poor Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#24 When I Ask My Brother For His Favorite Color In Order To Buy Him A Christmas Gift Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Are you feeling prepared to embrace the Christmas season with jokes and laughter, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying this list and remembering that, despite how stressful this season can be, it’s really all about spreading joy and enjoying precious time with loved ones. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly wholesome and hilarious, and if you’re interested in checking out even more Christmas joy, you can find Bored Panda’s article from last year on the same topic right here! ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Every Year I Get Dressed Up For Work On Christmas Eve. Year 8 Coming At You Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#37 Amazon Didn’t Deliver One Of My Daughter’s Gifts On Time. I Guess We’re Going To See How Long It Takes For Her To Notice Santa Dropped One Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#41 Life Pro Tip: Found Some Christmas Decorations You Like? Save Money And Just Print Photos Of Them Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#43 Wife Bought A Chalkboard Christmas Tree To Count Down The Number Of Days Until Christmas. I've Been Erasing The Number And Writing Conspiracy Theories Instead, Infuriating Her Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Today, she took it too far...

#45 Shenanigans. This Is My Teenager's Room. My Sister And I Wrapped It Up Pretty While He Was On A Walk. Spoiler: He Loved It Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#49 First Day Back In The Office At Work. Printed Off Some Frequently Asked Question To Stick On The Door To Avoid The Post-Christmas Small Talk Barrage. Genius Or Peak Antisocial Grump? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#56 Christmas 2009. We Went To The Mall To Take A Picture With Santa And Seemingly Nothing Went Wrong Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share My son didn’t cry, the line was manageable but Santa’s attention was focused elsewhere.