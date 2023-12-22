ADVERTISEMENT

The weather outside might be frightful, but the fire, and all of these hilarious Christmas photos, are certainly delightful! The holiday season is about many things, including spreading joy. And lucky for us, plenty of people around the world have been spreading Christmas cheer all over the internet with their wonderful senses of humor.

We've gathered the following funny photos of people embracing the Christmas spirit, so you can be chuckling “ho ho ho” just like Santa all the way home.  Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that would bring a smile to even the Grinch's face!

#1

Amongst My Dad’s Christmas Decorations Is A Set Of Porcelain Angels In A Box Marked “Christmas Angles”

We’ve giggled about this misspelling for years, so this season I finally made him the "Christmas Angles" he deserves.

#2

I Photoshopped Myself As My Own Awkward Family For My Holiday Card (Yes, Every Person Is Me)

I Photoshopped Myself As My Own Awkward Family For My Holiday Card (Yes, Every Person Is Me) Shares stats

#3

Every Year, I Dye My Beard And Take On The Persona Of Santa For December

Every Year, I Dye My Beard And Take On The Persona Of Santa For December Shares stats

The Christmas season can often become cluttered with the stress of entertaining guests, scheduling holiday gatherings, baking for the masses and purchasing presents for all of your loved ones that might break the bank. But the reality is, all we need to enjoy the day is a little bit of holiday spirit and a great sense of humor!

The photos on this list are excellent reminders that we don’t need a fridge full of eggnog or a huge tree with dozens of presents underneath to have a lovely time. We can enjoy time with our friends and family members by taking silly photos, making the most out of a tiny Christmas tree and dressing our pets up like Santa’s reindeer. 
#4

Danny DeVito Liked My "Christmas Tree"

Danny DeVito Liked My "Christmas Tree" Shares stats

#5

Our Christmas Lights This Year

Our Christmas Lights This Year Shares stats

#6

Today Is Grinch Day In My Daughter's Class At School. She's Been Giggling Uncontrollably Since My Wife Did Her Hair

Today Is Grinch Day In My Daughter's Class At School. She's Been Giggling Uncontrollably Since My Wife Did Her Hair Shares stats

Christmas is one of the most widely celebrated holidays around the globe, with over 2 billion people from over 160 countries considering it a special day. Of course, we don’t all celebrate it the same way, but there’s no wrong way to gather with loved ones, enjoy some delicious food and watch nostalgic films that fill you with the magic that your childhood Christmases did.

Depending on where you live, you might celebrate on the 24th or the 25th, you may have a feast of meats and cheeses or serve only pescatarian food, you might bake cookies and cakes from scratch or dine out at KFC. You might exchange gifts with each of your family members or host a White Elephant game where everyone brings a surprise item that’s up for grabs. As long as you’re having fun, you’re doing the holiday correctly!  
#7

Santa Upgraded His Sleigh

Santa Upgraded His Sleigh Shares stats

#8

My Friends And I Got Our Christmas Pictures Taken At JCPenney. This Is Still My Favorite

My Friends And I Got Our Christmas Pictures Taken At JCPenney. This Is Still My Favorite Shares stats

#9

We Made Our Holiday Card Look Like Junk Mail. It Worked Because Everyone Threw It Out By Accident

We Made Our Holiday Card Look Like Junk Mail. It Worked Because Everyone Threw It Out By Accident Shares stats

niklas-schmidt83 avatar
Another Fool on the Hill
Another Fool on the Hill
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I appreciate the effort you put in this project and especially your personalized crime scene playset.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

As someone who grew up in Texas and later lived in California, I had only experienced warm Christmases until 2 years ago. I was used to wearing shorts, playing yard games outside and eating ice cream on the big day. However, the past couple of years, I’ve been living in countries that actually experience white Christmases. I have to admit, it feels pretty magical to see fresh snow on Christmas morning, and I finally understand all of the holiday films that feature the magic of snow as plot points. But warm and cold Christmases both have their perks, so I hope one day I’ll get to experience a Christmas wearing sunglasses and a tank top again.   

#10

My Daughter Just Texted That A Coworker Is Also A Fan, So She Went In Early Today To Do This. This Might Be My Proudest Moment As A Father

My Daughter Just Texted That A Coworker Is Also A Fan, So She Went In Early Today To Do This. This Might Be My Proudest Moment As A Father Shares stats

#11

Christmas In Hawaii

Christmas In Hawaii Shares stats

omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It may surprise some people, but we definitely have snow here, too. Well, at least on my island. It’s a tradition for many Big Islanders to make a Christmas Day trip up the mountain to play (& attempt to sled or snowboard all of 50 feet) in the snow.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

10 Years Of Making "Honest" Family Christmas Cards

10 Years Of Making "Honest" Family Christmas Cards Shares stats

One of my favorite aspects of the holiday season has always been driving around to look at Christmas lights. In the United States, there are specific neighborhoods that go all out in regards to decorations, and some even hold competitions to see who has the most spectacular set-up. But embracing the holiday season can quickly become expensive, as the National Retail Federation reports that Americans spend an average of $875 per year on gifts, decorations, food and other seasonal items.   
#13

Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All The Guys

Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All The Guys Shares stats

#14

My Costume For My Cousin's Christmas Party

My Costume For My Cousin's Christmas Party Shares stats

#15

When You Ask Your (Grown) Children To Decorate The Tree And They Decorate The Dogs

When You Ask Your (Grown) Children To Decorate The Tree And They Decorate The Dogs Shares stats

Now, the vast majority of the money Americans spend on Christmas does go towards gifts, with the average person spending about $620 to channel their inner Santa Claus. But those who celebrate Christmas still tend to spend around $255 on seasonal items like decorations, candy and food. However, nowadays, many of us accomplish our Christmas shopping without even leaving our homes, as 58% of consumers say they shop online, 49% like to visit department stores, and 48% will make trips to discount stores.

#16

I’m The Talk Of Every Christmas Party, Thanks To This Little Hat. How Do You Think It Stays In Place?

I’m The Talk Of Every Christmas Party, Thanks To This Little Hat. How Do You Think It Stays In Place? Shares stats

abigor avatar
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Suction cup. Anyone remember those toys that you used to get in your Christmas stocking that had a suction cup on a spring on a plastic base with a figurine on top that you pushed down and put on a table and after a minute or two it would jump into the air? one of them with the spring and base removed

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#17

How The Grinch Stole Slushies

How The Grinch Stole Slushies Shares stats

#18

Mom Said The Dinosaur Wrapping Paper Wasn't Christmassy Enough For My Secret Santa, So Now I'm Putting Santa Hats On Them

Mom Said The Dinosaur Wrapping Paper Wasn't Christmassy Enough For My Secret Santa, So Now I'm Putting Santa Hats On Them Shares stats

When I was a kid, my mom always decorated an entire door in our home with all of the Christmas cards we received that year. Starting in early December, cards would come flooding in with photos of my friends, family members, random acquaintances my parents hadn’t spoken to in years, and more. It seemed like everyone was sending out Christmas cards! And while the internet seems to have killed off many other pieces of mail, the Washington Post reports that Americans are still sending 1.6 billion holiday cards a year.
#19

My Wife Completed My Transition To Santa Last Night

My Wife Completed My Transition To Santa Last Night Shares stats

#20

Another Christmas As The Last Unmarried In My Family

Another Christmas As The Last Unmarried In My Family Shares stats

#21

No More Christmas Wrapping Supplies Left At The Store, So My Daughter Made This

No More Christmas Wrapping Supplies Left At The Store, So My Daughter Made This Shares stats

Christmas cards are an excellent way to say, “I love you” to friends and family members who you won’t see this year, and it’s even better when there’s a funny photo of yourself attached. If you live alone, you can edit a silly photo featuring yourself and your plants. If you have pets, you can put them in ugly Christmas sweaters and force them to strike a pose. And if you have roommates, you can all join in on the holiday fun by recreating scenes from classic Christmas films.   
#22

My Boyfriend And I Are Having Our First Christmas Since We Moved In Together. This Is Our Christmas Tree. We’re Young And Poor

My Boyfriend And I Are Having Our First Christmas Since We Moved In Together. This Is Our Christmas Tree. We’re Young And Poor Shares stats

#23

I Decorated My Apartment Door For Christmas

I Decorated My Apartment Door For Christmas Shares stats

#24

When I Ask My Brother For His Favorite Color In Order To Buy Him A Christmas Gift

When I Ask My Brother For His Favorite Color In Order To Buy Him A Christmas Gift Shares stats

Are you feeling prepared to embrace the Christmas season with jokes and laughter, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying this list and remembering that, despite how stressful this season can be, it’s really all about spreading joy and enjoying precious time with loved ones. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly wholesome and hilarious, and if you’re interested in checking out even more Christmas joy, you can find Bored Panda’s article from last year on the same topic right here!

#25

We Just Got Our Christmas Tree

We Just Got Our Christmas Tree Shares stats

#26

Medical Dad Joke Ornament

Medical Dad Joke Ornament Shares stats

#27

ADHD Christmas Tree. Making The Holidays Merry And Bright

ADHD Christmas Tree. Making The Holidays Merry And Bright Shares stats

#28

Putting A Christmas Tree And Making Your House Smell Good At The Same Time

Putting A Christmas Tree And Making Your House Smell Good At The Same Time Shares stats

#29

There Was An Attempt To Create This Space-Saving Christmas Tree

There Was An Attempt To Create This Space-Saving Christmas Tree Shares stats

#30

Every Year I Get Dressed Up For Work On Christmas Eve. Year 8 Coming At You

Every Year I Get Dressed Up For Work On Christmas Eve. Year 8 Coming At You Shares stats

#31

My 7-Year-Old Daughter’s Christmas List Is Complete With Drawings So Santa “Knows What She Means”

My 7-Year-Old Daughter’s Christmas List Is Complete With Drawings So Santa “Knows What She Means” Shares stats

#32

Nurse Humor

Nurse Humor Shares stats

#33

My Daughter Took A Picture Of Me And Gave It To Me For Christmas

My Daughter Took A Picture Of Me And Gave It To Me For Christmas Shares stats

#34

My Friend Matched The Drapes At The Christmas Party

My Friend Matched The Drapes At The Christmas Party Shares stats

#35

Hope She Left Some Music For Him Too

Hope She Left Some Music For Him Too Shares stats

joolee avatar
OnlyMe
OnlyMe
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He should sit in the car for 5 minutes. To learn how it feels.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Christmas Card Of A Single Woman

Christmas Card Of A Single Woman Shares stats

#37

Amazon Didn’t Deliver One Of My Daughter’s Gifts On Time. I Guess We’re Going To See How Long It Takes For Her To Notice Santa Dropped One

Amazon Didn’t Deliver One Of My Daughter’s Gifts On Time. I Guess We’re Going To See How Long It Takes For Her To Notice Santa Dropped One Shares stats

#38

My Favorite Holiday Tradition Is Rearranging My Mom’s Stocking Hangers While She’s Not Looking

My Favorite Holiday Tradition Is Rearranging My Mom’s Stocking Hangers While She’s Not Looking Shares stats

#39

The Kids Wanted Spider-Man Costumes. Did Not Disappoint

The Kids Wanted Spider-Man Costumes. Did Not Disappoint Shares stats

#40

Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays From The H3 Family

Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays From The H3 Family Shares stats

#41

Life Pro Tip: Found Some Christmas Decorations You Like? Save Money And Just Print Photos Of Them

Life Pro Tip: Found Some Christmas Decorations You Like? Save Money And Just Print Photos Of Them Shares stats

#42

There Was An Attempt At Decorating The Office For Christmas

There Was An Attempt At Decorating The Office For Christmas Shares stats

#43

Wife Bought A Chalkboard Christmas Tree To Count Down The Number Of Days Until Christmas. I've Been Erasing The Number And Writing Conspiracy Theories Instead, Infuriating Her

Wife Bought A Chalkboard Christmas Tree To Count Down The Number Of Days Until Christmas. I've Been Erasing The Number And Writing Conspiracy Theories Instead, Infuriating Her Shares stats

Today, she took it too far...

#44

My Creamsicle Fudge Required A Notice At The Holiday Party

My Creamsicle Fudge Required A Notice At The Holiday Party Shares stats

aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sure, that’s what cheese would say (I don’t actually know what cheese would say cheese can’t talk)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Shenanigans. This Is My Teenager's Room. My Sister And I Wrapped It Up Pretty While He Was On A Walk. Spoiler: He Loved It

Shenanigans. This Is My Teenager's Room. My Sister And I Wrapped It Up Pretty While He Was On A Walk. Spoiler: He Loved It Shares stats

#46

Every Holiday, I Get A Card From My Boyfriend's Nan. It's Supposed To Say "To Jaz". I Feel Insulted

Every Holiday, I Get A Card From My Boyfriend's Nan. It's Supposed To Say "To Jaz". I Feel Insulted Shares stats

#47

I Saw This Car Tonight In Cambridge. At Least Someone Is In The Christmas Spirit

I Saw This Car Tonight In Cambridge. At Least Someone Is In The Christmas Spirit Shares stats

#48

A Card My Daughter Made. Santa, A Reindeer, And A Melted Snowman

A Card My Daughter Made. Santa, A Reindeer, And A Melted Snowman Shares stats

#49

First Day Back In The Office At Work. Printed Off Some Frequently Asked Question To Stick On The Door To Avoid The Post-Christmas Small Talk Barrage. Genius Or Peak Antisocial Grump?

First Day Back In The Office At Work. Printed Off Some Frequently Asked Question To Stick On The Door To Avoid The Post-Christmas Small Talk Barrage. Genius Or Peak Antisocial Grump? Shares stats

#50

My Family Does Brackets For Holidays, This Was Our Christmas Bracket

My Family Does Brackets For Holidays, This Was Our Christmas Bracket Shares stats

#51

My 10-Year-Old Sister's Christmas Card To Me Was The Grinch Stealing Baby Jesus

My 10-Year-Old Sister's Christmas Card To Me Was The Grinch Stealing Baby Jesus Shares stats

#52

My Wife Is Letting Me Pick The Christmas Star This Year

My Wife Is Letting Me Pick The Christmas Star This Year Shares stats

#53

Christmas Decorations

Christmas Decorations Shares stats

#54

Made My Own Holiday Sweater For My Company Party

Made My Own Holiday Sweater For My Company Party Shares stats

#55

While Visiting Family, I Noticed That My Nephew Rearranged His Mom's "Santa" Letters

While Visiting Family, I Noticed That My Nephew Rearranged His Mom's "Santa" Letters Shares stats

#56

Christmas 2009. We Went To The Mall To Take A Picture With Santa And Seemingly Nothing Went Wrong

Christmas 2009. We Went To The Mall To Take A Picture With Santa And Seemingly Nothing Went Wrong Shares stats

My son didn’t cry, the line was manageable but Santa’s attention was focused elsewhere.

#57

Went To Take Photos With Santa, Looks Like He Was Having A Rough Day

Went To Take Photos With Santa, Looks Like He Was Having A Rough Day Shares stats

abigor avatar
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He has had more than enough of idiot adults wasting his time. Santa is bringing you a sack of coal and he is going to suffocate you with it by repeatedly slamming it on your head while you sleep

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

This Year's Holiday Picture I Did With My Friends

This Year's Holiday Picture I Did With My Friends Shares stats

#59

Almost Time For The Office Christmas Party

Almost Time For The Office Christmas Party Shares stats

#60

My Girlfriend Writes Santa Letters To Kids Who Write Santa A Letter. This One Kid Was Very Candid With His Behavior This Year

My Girlfriend Writes Santa Letters To Kids Who Write Santa A Letter. This One Kid Was Very Candid With His Behavior This Year Shares stats

It says: "I helped my dad build stairs for grammy. Trampoline, nerf guns, keyboard".

#61

My Mom Found My Christmas List From 1999

My Mom Found My Christmas List From 1999 Shares stats

niklas-schmidt83 avatar
Another Fool on the Hill
Another Fool on the Hill
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

10GB... That wouldn't be enough for a single game today. I remember my first new PC