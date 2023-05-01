The “ Birds being Jerks ” online group gathers examples of birds with little to no regard for humans and our stuff. So get comfortable and upvote your favorite examples as you scroll through. Be sure to comment your own bird stories and tales.

Birds are a universal part of our ecosystem, from the clueless-looking pidgin to sparrows that zip by at extremely high speeds. The ability to fly equips them to be particularly immune from repercussions, so it’s no surprise that avians seem to have no qualms about taking our stuff, eating our food, and then flying away before any consequences can be felt.

#1 No Respect For The Rules

#2 Venetian Pigeon In A Local Store Sitting On Some Raw Pasta

#3 Memphis Hawks Don’t Let You Mess With Their Eggs…

When you take into consideration the evolutionary nature of birds, it makes more sense that they might have an inclination towards jerkdom. Scientists believe that birds are the modern incarnation of dinosaurs like the velociraptor of “Jurrasic Park” fame. You might notice the word raptor, which we still use to describe various birds of prey. They are still pretty unique in the modern world, as they are the only animals with feathers. The only exception to this is the kiwi, which is furry and flightless, much like the fruit. They also lay eggs, despite being warm-blooded, much to the benefit of our breakfast. One thing modern birds do not really have anymore is teeth, as their ancestors often did still retain some to access a more varied diet.

#4 Poor Baby Hippo Never Hurt A Fly

#5 Birds Ate My Handmade Paper Star (Took Me Weeks To Make)

#6 This Guy Was Screaming At Me For The Whole 3 Minutes I Was Packing My Scooter. Loud Af. Pretty Badass Looking Imo

Feathers give birds all sorts of benefits, from flight, insulation, and protection against water. The flip side is that it ends up requiring them to spend almost 10% of their time just grooming and preening. Reflecting their dinosaur heritage, some birds also have scales, primarily on their toes. The ability to fly comes with the need for rapid digestion and very quick metabolism.

#7 Crow Rides On The Back Of A Bald Eagle

#8 The Cockatoos Here Have A Problem With The Lawyers

#9 License And Registration... And A Couple Of Those Fries

Some can also mimic the noises of other animals, including humans. Parrots are pretty famous for taking on the mannerisms and expressions used by their owners, while crows can mimic the sounds of predators. They use this to attract said predators to carcasses, allowing wolves or bears to split open the dead animal and gain access to the meat inside.

#10 My Dickbag Bird

#11 When You Want To Play Backgammon But You're Overlord Has Other Plans

#12 Seagulls Are The Worst

#13 This Asshole And Her Bullshit Crumbs Everywhere

#14 This One Has Made My Balcony His Territory... Tries To Scratch Me If I'm Outside

#15 Anarchists

#16 I Think We Have A Criminal Here

#17 This Speaks For Itself

#19 I Love Parrots But Don't Insult The Arsonist

#20 This Is Comfortable

#21 Help I Lost My Lovebird In This Pile Of Mangoes!

#22 Blursed Parrot

#23 Asshole Pelicans

#24 Hes Figured Out How To Open The Seed Dispenser

#25 Reddit Meet Whis

#26 Uber Sky

#27 Just Want To Scroll In Peace

#28 I Think This Belongs Here

#29 Nope. Sorry Birds Exist. This Asshole Is Proof

#30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel At A Bird Park

#31 An Atlantic Puffin (Joe) Who Doesn't Like To Share

#32 Plonk

#33 This Peacock Pecked At His Own Reflection On A Bmw For Over Half An Hour

#34 These Birds Getting Plastered Off Fermented Cherries In Our Backyard

#35 This Swan Has Been Enforcing The Stay At Home Order Outside My House For The Last Three Days

#36 Really, No Caption Is Needed Here

#37 Dick Left Alone With An Open Laptop

#38 I Don’t Like This Bird

#40 Today I Was Rushing Around Because I Had To Get To The Airport. And Then I Hear Something In My Wood Stove Pipe. This Guy Is Lucky That Only Two Screws Held The Bottom Of The Pipe On. I Am Happy He Is Free!

#41 They Won’t Be Stopped

#42 He Must Be Fixing Them?

#43 Thanks For Rescuing Us From The Brink Of Extinction And All, But

#44 I'm Just Going To Wait In Ambush For My Mum

#45 Look At That Jealous Motherfucker In The Background

#46 These Are My Domestic Geese. Spikey Has Angel Wing Syndrome In Both Wings, Matthew Grey Goose Gubler Is Not Amused By Anything And Bleach Just Screams All The Time. It’s Like Living With A Tornado Siren

#47 Newborn Honeyguide Chicks Are Equipped With Deadly Hooks On Their Beaks. Immediately After Hatching, They Stab And Slaughter The Other Non-Honeyguide Chicks In The Nest

#48 Stole The Broccoli Right Off My Plate!

#49 Figured Out Why My Clothes Haven't Been Drying

#50 Top 10 Pictures Taken Seconds Before A Disaster

#51 Both Seats Are Occupied

#52 As I Was Pulling Away From A Job, These 2 Pricks Decided To Occupy My Toolbox And Refuse Leave

#53 This Is My Life Now

#54 These Two Mfs Entered My House While On Their Search For A Good Nesting Spot. And Then Pooped In One Of The Bedrooms

#55 ❤️💙 Cardinal Being Angry At A Blue Jay 💙❤️

#56 Come At Me Bro!

#57 Fuck The Law

#58 Finally Figured Out Why I Keep Coming Home To Little Poops All Over The House

#59 He Probably Is

#60 Not Sure If This Allowed, But Look At This Dick Respecting Social Distancing

#61 This Bird I Took A Picture Of's Shadow Reveals His True Personality

#62 This Little Asshole

#63 Reddit Meet Macca

#64 Egret Standing On An Anti-Bird Platform, Not Giving A Crap

#65 My Eyes Are Up Here

#66 Meet The Birds Who Cut Me Off To And From My Apartment Every Day

#67 The Sign Did Nothing

#68 Woodstock No