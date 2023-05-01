Birds are a universal part of our ecosystem, from the clueless-looking pidgin to sparrows that zip by at extremely high speeds. The ability to fly equips them to be particularly immune from repercussions, so it’s no surprise that avians seem to have no qualms about taking our stuff, eating our food, and then flying away before any consequences can be felt. 

The “Birds being Jerks” online group gathers examples of birds with little to no regard for humans and our stuff. So get comfortable and upvote your favorite examples as you scroll through. Be sure to comment your own bird stories and tales.

#1

No Respect For The Rules

No Respect For The Rules

Well, it's no surprise that birds are breaking the rules. After all, they've been flying under the radar for far too long. But shaming them on the internet? Nah... That's just fowl play!

#2

Venetian Pigeon In A Local Store Sitting On Some Raw Pasta

Venetian Pigeon In A Local Store Sitting On Some Raw Pasta

It's not every day you see a pigeon making a scene in a local store. I guess that pigeon really wanted to make a fusilli over his meal choice. But let's hope he didn't ruffle any feathers with his impromptu pasta perch.

#3

Memphis Hawks Don’t Let You Mess With Their Eggs…

Memphis Hawks Don’t Let You Mess With Their Eggs…

All jokes aside I would not f**k with that hawk if I were you

When you take into consideration the evolutionary nature of birds, it makes more sense that they might have an inclination towards jerkdom. Scientists believe that birds are the modern incarnation of dinosaurs like the velociraptor of “Jurrasic Park” fame. You might notice the word raptor, which we still use to describe various birds of prey. 

They are still pretty unique in the modern world, as they are the only animals with feathers. The only exception to this is the kiwi, which is furry and flightless, much like the fruit. They also lay eggs, despite being warm-blooded, much to the benefit of our breakfast. One thing modern birds do not really have anymore is teeth, as their ancestors often did still retain some to access a more varied diet.
#4

Poor Baby Hippo Never Hurt A Fly

Poor Baby Hippo Never Hurt A Fly

Those birds are feeding on ticks and such

#5

Birds Ate My Handmade Paper Star (Took Me Weeks To Make)

Birds Ate My Handmade Paper Star (Took Me Weeks To Make)

They're conspiring to frame the dog.

#6

This Guy Was Screaming At Me For The Whole 3 Minutes I Was Packing My Scooter. Loud Af. Pretty Badass Looking Imo

This Guy Was Screaming At Me For The Whole 3 Minutes I Was Packing My Scooter. Loud Af. Pretty Badass Looking Imo

That bird will find where you live and call the gang to s**t on all your windows.

Feathers give birds all sorts of benefits, from flight, insulation, and protection against water. The flip side is that it ends up requiring them to spend almost 10% of their time just grooming and preening. Reflecting their dinosaur heritage, some birds also have scales, primarily on their toes. The ability to fly comes with the need for rapid digestion and very quick metabolism. 
#7

Crow Rides On The Back Of A Bald Eagle

Crow Rides On The Back Of A Bald Eagle

#8

The Cockatoos Here Have A Problem With The Lawyers

The Cockatoos Here Have A Problem With The Lawyers

Out to prove it's not illegal to eat the sign.

#9

License And Registration... And A Couple Of Those Fries

License And Registration... And A Couple Of Those Fries

Some can also mimic the noises of other animals, including humans. Parrots are pretty famous for taking on the mannerisms and expressions used by their owners, while crows can mimic the sounds of predators. They use this to attract said predators to carcasses, allowing wolves or bears to split open the dead animal and gain access to the meat inside. 
#10

My Dickbag Bird

My Dickbag Bird

#11

When You Want To Play Backgammon But You're Overlord Has Other Plans

When You Want To Play Backgammon But You're Overlord Has Other Plans

Sorry to be the grammar police but *your

#12

Seagulls Are The Worst

Seagulls Are The Worst

Seagulls are like the in-laws of the bird world. They swoop in uninvited, make a huge mess, and refuse to leave until they've eaten everything in sight.

#13

This Asshole And Her Bullshit Crumbs Everywhere

This Asshole And Her Bullshit Crumbs Everywhere

Well what did you expect? You can't expect a bird to be a clean eater.

#14

This One Has Made My Balcony His Territory... Tries To Scratch Me If I'm Outside

This One Has Made My Balcony His Territory... Tries To Scratch Me If I'm Outside

Look at those talons and that beak. That balcony belongs to her now, unless you want serious injury I suggest you surrender it.

#15

Anarchists

Anarchists

#16

I Think We Have A Criminal Here

I Think We Have A Criminal Here

I'm fairly certain that was done by an African swallow.

#17

This Speaks For Itself

This Speaks For Itself

Maybe the bird is auditioning for a role in "The Godfeather"

#18

Love. . . Hate. .

Love. . . Hate. .

#19

I Love Parrots But Don't Insult The Arsonist

I Love Parrots But Don't Insult The Arsonist

#20

This Is Comfortable

This Is Comfortable

It's a nice photo, but it doesn't really belong here. He's a derp, not a d**k.

#21

Help I Lost My Lovebird In This Pile Of Mangoes!

Help I Lost My Lovebird In This Pile Of Mangoes!

I'm embarrassed at how long that took me to see. Tbf it's late and I'm tired

#22

Blursed Parrot

Blursed Parrot

#23

Asshole Pelicans

Asshole Pelicans

#24

Hes Figured Out How To Open The Seed Dispenser

Hes Figured Out How To Open The Seed Dispenser

This bird doesn't just eat the seeds, it also knows how to serve itself from the dispenser. Looks like we have a self-proclaimed master chef in the aviary!

#25

Reddit Meet Whis

Reddit Meet Whis

#26

Uber Sky

Uber Sky

#27

Just Want To Scroll In Peace

Just Want To Scroll In Peace

#28

I Think This Belongs Here

I Think This Belongs Here

#29

Nope. Sorry Birds Exist. This Asshole Is Proof

Nope. Sorry Birds Exist. This Asshole Is Proof

#30

German Chancellor Angela Merkel At A Bird Park

German Chancellor Angela Merkel At A Bird Park

#31

An Atlantic Puffin (Joe) Who Doesn't Like To Share

An Atlantic Puffin (Joe) Who Doesn't Like To Share

#32

Plonk

Plonk

#33

This Peacock Pecked At His Own Reflection On A Bmw For Over Half An Hour

This Peacock Pecked At His Own Reflection On A Bmw For Over Half An Hour

#34

These Birds Getting Plastered Off Fermented Cherries In Our Backyard

These Birds Getting Plastered Off Fermented Cherries In Our Backyard

#35

This Swan Has Been Enforcing The Stay At Home Order Outside My House For The Last Three Days

This Swan Has Been Enforcing The Stay At Home Order Outside My House For The Last Three Days

Swans/geese are douches. I have been attacked by two and they are so f*****g mean

#36

Really, No Caption Is Needed Here

Really, No Caption Is Needed Here

#37

Dick Left Alone With An Open Laptop

Dick Left Alone With An Open Laptop

#38

I Don’t Like This Bird

I Don’t Like This Bird

#39

Honk!

Honk!

That's a meaty bite!

#40

Today I Was Rushing Around Because I Had To Get To The Airport. And Then I Hear Something In My Wood Stove Pipe. This Guy Is Lucky That Only Two Screws Held The Bottom Of The Pipe On. I Am Happy He Is Free!

Today I Was Rushing Around Because I Had To Get To The Airport. And Then I Hear Something In My Wood Stove Pipe. This Guy Is Lucky That Only Two Screws Held The Bottom Of The Pipe On. I Am Happy He Is Free!

#41

They Won’t Be Stopped

They Won’t Be Stopped

#42

He Must Be Fixing Them?

He Must Be Fixing Them?

#43

Thanks For Rescuing Us From The Brink Of Extinction And All, But

Thanks For Rescuing Us From The Brink Of Extinction And All, But

#44

I'm Just Going To Wait In Ambush For My Mum

I'm Just Going To Wait In Ambush For My Mum

Behind the popcorn on the top shelf

#45

Look At That Jealous Motherfucker In The Background

Look At That Jealous Motherfucker In The Background

#46

These Are My Domestic Geese. Spikey Has Angel Wing Syndrome In Both Wings, Matthew Grey Goose Gubler Is Not Amused By Anything And Bleach Just Screams All The Time. It’s Like Living With A Tornado Siren

These Are My Domestic Geese. Spikey Has Angel Wing Syndrome In Both Wings, Matthew Grey Goose Gubler Is Not Amused By Anything And Bleach Just Screams All The Time. It’s Like Living With A Tornado Siren

#47

Newborn Honeyguide Chicks Are Equipped With Deadly Hooks On Their Beaks. Immediately After Hatching, They Stab And Slaughter The Other Non-Honeyguide Chicks In The Nest

Newborn Honeyguide Chicks Are Equipped With Deadly Hooks On Their Beaks. Immediately After Hatching, They Stab And Slaughter The Other Non-Honeyguide Chicks In The Nest

#48

Stole The Broccoli Right Off My Plate!

Stole The Broccoli Right Off My Plate!

#49

Figured Out Why My Clothes Haven't Been Drying

Figured Out Why My Clothes Haven't Been Drying

I hope you got them taken care of and didn't just throw them away.

#50

Top 10 Pictures Taken Seconds Before A Disaster

Top 10 Pictures Taken Seconds Before A Disaster

#51

Both Seats Are Occupied

Both Seats Are Occupied

#52

As I Was Pulling Away From A Job, These 2 Pricks Decided To Occupy My Toolbox And Refuse Leave

As I Was Pulling Away From A Job, These 2 Pricks Decided To Occupy My Toolbox And Refuse Leave

These dino ducks hiss instead of quack. They were brought to Florida by the Spanish to raise as a delicacy…that didn’t quite go to plan and now they adorably harass everyone and get into the trash

#53

This Is My Life Now

This Is My Life Now

#54

These Two Mfs Entered My House While On Their Search For A Good Nesting Spot. And Then Pooped In One Of The Bedrooms

These Two Mfs Entered My House While On Their Search For A Good Nesting Spot. And Then Pooped In One Of The Bedrooms

#55

❤️💙 Cardinal Being Angry At A Blue Jay 💙❤️

❤️💙 Cardinal Being Angry At A Blue Jay 💙❤️

#56

Come At Me Bro!

Come At Me Bro!

#57

Fuck The Law

Fuck The Law

#58

Finally Figured Out Why I Keep Coming Home To Little Poops All Over The House

Finally Figured Out Why I Keep Coming Home To Little Poops All Over The House

#59

He Probably Is

He Probably Is

#60

Not Sure If This Allowed, But Look At This Dick Respecting Social Distancing

Not Sure If This Allowed, But Look At This Dick Respecting Social Distancing

#61

This Bird I Took A Picture Of's Shadow Reveals His True Personality

This Bird I Took A Picture Of's Shadow Reveals His True Personality

#62

This Little Asshole

This Little Asshole

#63

Reddit Meet Macca

Reddit Meet Macca

#64

Egret Standing On An Anti-Bird Platform, Not Giving A Crap

Egret Standing On An Anti-Bird Platform, Not Giving A Crap

#65

My Eyes Are Up Here

My Eyes Are Up Here

This website censors words like “c**p” but it’s completely fine for them to have this picture of boobies posted here? Atrocious! /s

#66

Meet The Birds Who Cut Me Off To And From My Apartment Every Day

Meet The Birds Who Cut Me Off To And From My Apartment Every Day

#67

The Sign Did Nothing

The Sign Did Nothing

#68

Woodstock No

Woodstock No

#69

Robb’n

Robb’n

Everyone's downfall, distracted by the cute.

#70

Magpie Kiss

Magpie Kiss

