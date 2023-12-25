ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody wants to get paid well for the jobs that they do. However, some jobs pay quite a lot better than others, regardless of the responsibilities.

For instance, this TikToker shared how she found out that cashiers at Domino’s make $18 an hour plus tips, which got her thinking that her current job is really not paying her enough for the amount of work that she does. Scroll down to check out the full story!

More info: TikTok

Working in a job where you feel overworked and underpaid is difficult, especially when you learn that you can earn more doing less

Image credits: Mikey (not the actual picture)

“So I just found out that Domino’s cashiers make $18 an hour”

“So most of the residents here don’t speak English. So this girl came into the office, and she was like, ‘Hey, can you help me apply?’ Like, ‘I’m going to work for Domino’s.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, for sure.’ So she hands me the paper. B****, $18 an hour for a cashier at Domino’s?”

Image credits: @jesss.hhhh

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual picture)

“I was like, ‘Good for you, girl’”

“Like, ‘Let me do this application for you.’ And I did it for her, and it has plus tips. I was like, ‘Girl, you’re lying.’ Like honestly, my work is too much work with only a little bit of pay. I’ll see you at Domino’s, girl.”

Image credits: @jesss.hhhh

Check out the full TikTok video

This TikToker, going under the name jesss.hhhh, also known as Jessica Hernandez, is a famous influencer. She has close to 125,000 followers and over 6.5 million likes on TikTok alone, and her posts consist primarily of makeup tutorials and interesting things from her daily life.

One of her most popular videos was posted a few months ago and collected over 315,000 views. In this TikTok, the woman shared a story of how she got to questioning her career choice.

In the beginning, Jessica explained that where she lives, most residents don’t speak good English. One of the girls living there asked her to help fill out a job application for a cashier’s position at Domino’s, to which she gladly agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the woman read that this job offered $18 an hour plus tips, she was simply stupified. The TikToker said that seeing this made her realize that she’s very overworked and underpaid at her current job, and concluded by saying that she might as well join the girl behind the counter at Domino’s.

This video sparked a massive discussion in the comment section. Some people were sharing their amazement and talked about other similar places of employment that offer similar or even bigger salaries. However, others pointed out that this may not be as good as it appears, as the job can be pretty hellish and the work hours might be low, making the whole picture much less attractive.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual picture)

Working at a fast-food restaurant comes with its advantages and disadvantages. So, to better understand what it takes to do this kind of work, we looked into what Becomeopedia had to say.

The article presented us with a list of the main plusses and minuses that come with these jobs. The list kicked it off with the positive side of things, saying that this can be an excellent work experience because of its fast pace, the possibility of meeting new people daily, and the opportunity to develop food-making and communication skills, with a possibility to climb the ladder fast if you work hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flexible working hours and no formal education requirement are other good advantages, especially if you’re a student looking for extra income. It’s also an excellent place to make new friends since the labor turnover is high and there are a lot of new people coming and leaving.

If you enjoy fast food, you’re in luck because working in this kind of restaurant will often come with the benefit of eating for free. But while it may be tasty and save you money, this advantage is a few steps away from being a disadvantage since it’s no secret that eating fast food too often is bad for you.

On the other hand, with the average wage being around $16 an hour, the pay is still not that good, especially considering that you probably won’t receive many tips, even if there’s a possibility.

The work is also repetitive and physically demanding, as you spend most of the time on your feet, carry heavy food items, and have to do it all over again the next day. In addition to that, many of these restaurants don’t offer the best working conditions.

Lastly, there is the annoying part that every customer service job includes, which is dealing with rude customers. While this can be an opportunity to refine your communication skills, it can also cost a lot of your nerves. And if you want to start a family, this can also reflect on your situation back home, even if we don’t look at the lack of salary and long working hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, it all comes down to your qualifications and your needs. It is extremely rare to find a job where every single aspect would be perfect, and even then, you usually have to work to get there. But everybody needs to start somewhere, and being a Domino’s cashier is just as good of a place as any.

What did you think about this story? Do you know any other well-paying jobs that don’t have high requirements to get? Share your thoughts in the comments!

People in the comments were discussing this and other similar jobs, as well as what really comes with being a Domino’s cashier