Show me a person who says they have nothing to hide and I'll show you a liar. We all have something we don't want others to know about.

Of course, it's easier when that stuff is abstract, like a thought, because if it's physical we need a place for it.

Luckily, the subreddits r/secretcompartments and r/hiddenrooms have plenty of clever examples of these, let's say, solutions.

Keen Bored Panda readers might remember that we already have one piece published on the two online communities, but their members have been sharing so much cool content, we have to do another one.