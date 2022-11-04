Show me a person who says they have nothing to hide and I'll show you a liar. We all have something we don't want others to know about.

Of course, it's easier when that stuff is abstract, like a thought, because if it's physical we need a place for it.

Luckily, the subreddits r/secretcompartments and r/hiddenrooms have plenty of clever examples of these, let's say, solutions.

Keen Bored Panda readers might remember that we already have one piece published on the two online communities, but their members have been sharing so much cool content, we have to do another one.

Cheers!

Cheers!

Lackland Sam
Lackland Sam
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Wow so cool Looks like a bar

#2

Entryway With A Secret Underlying Kitty Entryway

Entryway With A Secret Underlying Kitty Entryway

codmobilegrinder Report

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Imagine a guest not knowing about this and seeing a cat just step through the door

#3

In The Wall!

In The Wall!

2punornot2pun Report

#4

Public Restrooms In Panama

Public Restrooms In Panama

Grundle__Puncher Report

Sminie
Sminie
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Now this is cool

#5

I Built Some Hidden Storage In A Wall Behind A Sliding Mirror

I Built Some Hidden Storage In A Wall Behind A Sliding Mirror

bauer-power Report

#6

Behind The Rock Wall

Behind The Rock Wall

5_Frog_Margin Report

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
39 minutes ago

You should look around suspiciously and then quietly slip into this when you’re sure there are people around

#7

I Figure This Fits Here

I Figure This Fits Here

tikivic Report

LJK_LJK
LJK_LJK
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Vietnam war tactics. They were using tunnels to move undetected

#8

Cool Basement Entra- Wait

Cool Basement Entra- Wait

NottagameNottagame Report

Aaron Kara
Aaron Kara
Community Member
46 minutes ago

"And this is where our cult watches satanic panto"

#9

Chessboard With Secret Compartment That Only Opens When The Right Move Is Played

Chessboard With Secret Compartment That Only Opens When The Right Move Is Played

kingpirate Report

Chris Kane
Chris Kane
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Double Bong Cloud opening.

#10

I Built This When I Got My Very First Chef's Knife

I Built This When I Got My Very First Chef's Knife

JACK-STRAW42 Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Great - so it stays safe

#11

Lemme Just Slide Out Of The Kitchen

Lemme Just Slide Out Of The Kitchen

SimpleSandwich1908 Report

Green Machine
Green Machine
Community Member
26 minutes ago

...But where does it go?

#12

Home Office Has A Secret

Home Office Has A Secret

melcolnik Report

#13

Cool Night Stand

Cool Night Stand

Jeowx Report

#14

Pantry

Pantry

jp_trev Report

Piper Panda
Piper Panda
Community Member
31 minutes ago

This one is my favorite! I’d LOVE to have this in my home!!!

#15

What A Sweet Surprise!

What A Sweet Surprise!

subterranean__alien Report

#16

Secret Passageway

Secret Passageway

VooDoo_Mafia24 Report

#17

Here Is Some Buried Treasure

Here Is Some Buried Treasure

5_Frog_Margin Report

#18

Patio With Hidden Table And Benches

Patio With Hidden Table And Benches

arbivark Report

Green Machine
Green Machine
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Oh man that's cool. Practical and functional.

#19

I Made This Coat Rack With A Secret Compartment

I Made This Coat Rack With A Secret Compartment

vipervt09 Report

Green Machine
Green Machine
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I bet most Americans are like "great spot for my handgun". I wonder what people for other countries would put here?

#20

Found A Hidden Compartment In My Floor While I Was Moving Out. Empty, But I Left A Little Something For The Next Person To Discover It

Found A Hidden Compartment In My Floor While I Was Moving Out. Empty, But I Left A Little Something For The Next Person To Discover It

skeletoneating Report

Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
1 minute ago

Hidden Bone,us, …sorry

#21

Treasure In The Table

Treasure In The Table

quart-king Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
48 minutes ago

The good stuf!

#22

Italian Writing Desk That Belonged To King Carlo Alberto

Italian Writing Desk That Belonged To King Carlo Alberto

DonutosGames Report

#23

I’d Love To Have This Hidden Bookshelf Door!

I’d Love To Have This Hidden Bookshelf Door!

Idontthinkanyareleft Report

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
37 minutes ago

One should step out of this and say “Wow, Narnia was really neat!”

#24

Narco Getaway Tunnel

Narco Getaway Tunnel

JstTrstMe Report

#25

Update To My Wine Room Behind The Wardrobe. (More In Comments)

Update To My Wine Room Behind The Wardrobe. (More In Comments)

NotAPurpleDinosaur Report

#26

It Took Two Years, But My Covid Project Is Finally Complete! Come Inside And Have A Drink With Me

It Took Two Years, But My Covid Project Is Finally Complete! Come Inside And Have A Drink With Me

souper_soups Report

B-flat
B-flat
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Wait, this is the same as #2 listed above!

#27

Budget: 120€

Budget: 120€

LOB90 Report

Green Machine
Green Machine
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Money well spent.

#28

Bookcase That Conceals A Safe In A Narrow Hallway That I Built

Bookcase That Conceals A Safe In A Narrow Hallway That I Built

victoryrider Report

#29

For Those Secret "Spices"

For Those Secret "Spices"

KungFuKhris Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Better not taco bout this secret stash

#30

Built A Secret Door To Hide The Gym

Built A Secret Door To Hide The Gym

SSMDive Report

#31

Finished My Bookshelf

Finished My Bookshelf

messypawprints Report

#32

Hidden Lock

Hidden Lock

AnnaB264 Report

#33

Added A Little Surprise To This Accent Wall

Added A Little Surprise To This Accent Wall

AnotherTombStone Report

#34

I Built A Sliding Bookcase Out Of 3 IKEA Besta Booshelves With 6 Casters Screwed To A Large Bottom Plate

I Built A Sliding Bookcase Out Of 3 IKEA Besta Booshelves With 6 Casters Screwed To A Large Bottom Plate

gooisgoo Report

#35

Starting New Job Tomorrow. Took 5 Days To Build A Hidden Office Door And Desk. I Can Open It With An App Or Through A Key Card

Starting New Job Tomorrow. Took 5 Days To Build A Hidden Office Door And Desk. I Can Open It With An App Or Through A Key Card

VooDoo_Mafia24 Report

#36

Made A Secret Spot For A Safe, When Building My Wardrobes

Made A Secret Spot For A Safe, When Building My Wardrobes

MrSingh84 Report

#37

Hidden Bathroom And Pivot Door

Hidden Bathroom And Pivot Door

Djvandal99 Report

#38

Hidden Disc Golf Cave

Hidden Disc Golf Cave

Stinkification Report

