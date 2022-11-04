People Share Secret Compartments They’ve Hidden In Their Homes, And Here Are 39 Of The Best Ones (New Pics)
Show me a person who says they have nothing to hide and I'll show you a liar. We all have something we don't want others to know about.
Of course, it's easier when that stuff is abstract, like a thought, because if it's physical we need a place for it.
Luckily, the subreddits r/secretcompartments and r/hiddenrooms have plenty of clever examples of these, let's say, solutions.
Keen Bored Panda readers might remember that we already have one piece published on the two online communities, but their members have been sharing so much cool content, we have to do another one.
Entryway With A Secret Underlying Kitty Entryway
Imagine a guest not knowing about this and seeing a cat just step through the door
In The Wall!
I Built Some Hidden Storage In A Wall Behind A Sliding Mirror
Behind The Rock Wall
You should look around suspiciously and then quietly slip into this when you’re sure there are people around
I Figure This Fits Here
Cool Basement Entra- Wait
Chessboard With Secret Compartment That Only Opens When The Right Move Is Played
I Built This When I Got My Very First Chef's Knife
Lemme Just Slide Out Of The Kitchen
Home Office Has A Secret
Cool Night Stand
Pantry
This one is my favorite! I’d LOVE to have this in my home!!!
What A Sweet Surprise!
Secret Passageway
Here Is Some Buried Treasure
Patio With Hidden Table And Benches
I Made This Coat Rack With A Secret Compartment
I bet most Americans are like "great spot for my handgun". I wonder what people for other countries would put here?
Found A Hidden Compartment In My Floor While I Was Moving Out. Empty, But I Left A Little Something For The Next Person To Discover It
Treasure In The Table
Italian Writing Desk That Belonged To King Carlo Alberto
I’d Love To Have This Hidden Bookshelf Door!
One should step out of this and say “Wow, Narnia was really neat!”